ALTRIA GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Altria Group, Inc. - MO

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 20, 2018 and September 24, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Altria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 20, 2018, the Company announced a $12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette market-leader, JUUL Labs, Inc., equating to a 35% economic interest in JUUL. Following several weeks of increased public and regulatory scrutiny of e-vapor products, on September 25, 2019, Altria disclosed that discussions with Philip Morris over a $200 billion merger had ceased due to scrutiny of the vaping industry as well as the Company’s 35% stake in JUUL.

On this news, the price of Altria’s shares declined, damaging investors.

The case is Klein v. Altria Group, Inc., et al, 19-cv-5579.

