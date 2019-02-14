Altria : 424B2

€1,000 increments, provided that any remaining principal amount of any note remaining outstanding after a repurchase in part shall be €100,000 or a higher integral multiple of €1,000). The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes due 2025 to be redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of each Remaining Scheduled Payment of principal and interest that would be due if such notes matured on April 15, 2025 (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), discounted to the redemption date on an annual basis (Actual/Actual (ICMA)), at a rate equal to the applicable Comparable Government Bond Rate (as defined below) plus 30 basis points plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On or after April 15, 2025 (the date that is two months prior to the scheduled maturity date of the notes due 2025), we may, at our option, redeem the notes due 2025, in whole at any time or in part from time to time (in €1,000 increments, provided that any remaining principal amount of any note remaining outstanding after a repurchase in part shall be €100,000 or a higher integral multiple of €1,000), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes due 2025 to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Prior to April 15, 2027 (the date that is two months prior to the scheduled maturity date for the notes due 2027), we may, at our option, redeem the notes due 2027, in whole at any time or in part from time to time (in €1,000 increments, provided that any remaining principal amount of any note remaining outstanding after a repurchase in part shall be €100,000 or a higher integral multiple of €1,000). The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes due 2027 to be redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of each Remaining Scheduled Payment of principal and interest that would be due if such notes matured on April 15, 2027 (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), discounted to the redemption date on an annual basis (Actual/Actual (ICMA)), at a rate equal to the applicable Comparable Government Bond Rate (as defined below) plus 35 basis points plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On or after April 15, 2027 (the date that is two months prior to the scheduled maturity date of the notes due 2027), we may, at our option, redeem the notes due 2027, in whole at any time or in part from time to time (in €1,000 increments, provided that any remaining principal amount of any note remaining outstanding after a repurchase in part shall be €100,000 or a higher integral multiple of €1,000), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes due 2027 to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Prior to March 15, 2031 (the date that is three months prior to the scheduled maturity date for the notes due 2031), we may, at our option, redeem the notes due 2031, in whole at any time or in part from time to time (in €1,000 increments, provided that any remaining principal amount of any note remaining outstanding after a repurchase in part shall be €100,000 or a higher integral multiple of €1,000). The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes due 2031 to be redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of each Remaining Scheduled Payment of principal and interest that would be due if such notes matured on March 15, 2031 (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), discounted to the redemption date on an annual basis (Actual/Actual (ICMA)), at a rate equal to the applicable Comparable Government Bond Rate (as defined below) plus 45 basis points plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On or after March 15, 2031 (the date that is three months prior to the scheduled maturity date of the notes due 2031), we may, at our option, redeem the notes due 2031, in whole at any time or in part from time to time (in €1,000 increments, provided that any remaining principal amount of any note remaining outstanding after a repurchase in part shall be €100,000 or a higher integral multiple of €1,000), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes due 2031 to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

S-18