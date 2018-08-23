Altria : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14.3% to $0.80 per Common Share

Log in
08/23/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria’s regular quarterly dividend by 14.3% to $0.80 per common share versus the previous rate of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 10, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2018.

The new annualized dividend rate is $3.20 per common share, representing a yield of 5.2% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $61.00 on August 17, 2018.

Today’s dividend increase reflects Altria’s intention to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and is consistent with Altria’s dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted earnings per share. Altria has increased its dividend 53 times in the past 49 years.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 631 M
EBIT 2018 9 757 M
Net income 2018 7 573 M
Debt 2018 12 592 M
Yield 2018 4,99%
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
EV / Sales 2018 6,40x
EV / Sales 2019 6,28x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP-16.08%112 979
ITC18.82%54 589
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-17.12%54 390
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%30 057
KT&G CORP--.--%12 850
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%9 751
