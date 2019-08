The Securities and Exchange Commission filing from the company, which is 35% owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, also showed that the funds were not intended to be used for transactions, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer, or to pay executives, promoters or directors.

Altria shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)