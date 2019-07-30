Altria : Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales--Update

By Jennifer Maloney and Robert Barba

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. says cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether.

Some 13.8 million people in the U.S. were e-cigarette users as of June, up from 12.2 million at the end of last year, Altria Chief Executive Howard Willard said on a call with analysts Tuesday. Among those, more than seven million now use e-cigarettes exclusively, according to the company's estimates. In February, the company had put that number at around six million.

As a result, Altria now projects U.S. cigarette-industry unit sales to decline by 5% to 6% this year, up from 4% to 5%, and to fall at a compounded annual rate of 4% to 6% through 2023, further propelled by states increasing the minimum tobacco-purchase age to 21.

"If somebody goes from smoking... all the way to exclusive e-vapor use, that could have a modest step up on the cigarette decline rate," Mr. Willard said.

Altria last year invested $12.8 billion to take a minority stake in vaping startup Juul Labs Inc., which has fueled a boom in U.S. e-cigarette sales. Mr. Willard said Altria can use cigarette-price increases and cost cutting to increase its profits. If cigarette sales decline to a point where the company can no longer keep up its earnings growth, the Juul stake will generate equity income to help offset profit declines for the biggest U.S. tobacco company, he said.

Altria in September will start selling another cigarette alternative called IQOS, which heats but doesn't burn tobacco, and in June the company took a majority stake in a tobacco-free nicotine pouch product called on! The company also has a 45% stake in Canadian marijuana grower Cronos Group Inc.

Altria reported a 6.4% increase in profit in the latest quarter as revenue from smokable and smokeless products ticked up.

The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, or $1.07 a share, up from $1.88 billion, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.10 a share, in line with forecasts from analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue was $6.62 billion, up 5%, while revenue net of excise taxes was $5.19 billion, up 6.4%. Analysts were expecting $5.09 billion.

Revenue from smokable products rose 5.5%, while revenue from smokeless products rose 4%. Higher pricing played a role in both increases, the company said.

The company backed its expectations of adjusted per-share earnings of $4.15 to $4.27.

