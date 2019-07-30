Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

By Jennifer Maloney and Robert Barba

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. says cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether.

Some 13.8 million people in the U.S. were e-cigarette users as of June, up from 12.2 million at the end of last year, Altria Chief Executive Howard Willard said on a call with analysts Tuesday. Among those, more than seven million now use e-cigarettes exclusively, according to the company's estimates. In February, the company had put that number at around six million.

As a result, Altria now projects U.S. cigarette-industry unit sales to decline by 5% to 6% this year, up from 4% to 5%, and to fall at a compounded annual rate of 4% to 6% through 2023, further propelled by states increasing the minimum tobacco-purchase age to 21.

"If somebody goes from smoking... all the way to exclusive e-vapor use, that could have a modest step up on the cigarette decline rate," Mr. Willard said.

Altria last year invested $12.8 billion to take a minority stake in vaping startup Juul Labs Inc., which has fueled a boom in U.S. e-cigarette sales. Mr. Willard said Altria can use cigarette-price increases and cost cutting to increase its profits. If cigarette sales decline to a point where the company can no longer keep up its earnings growth, the Juul stake will generate equity income to help offset profit declines for the biggest U.S. tobacco company, he said.

Altria in September will start selling another cigarette alternative called IQOS, which heats but doesn't burn tobacco, and in June the company took a majority stake in a tobacco-free nicotine pouch product called on! The company also has a 45% stake in Canadian marijuana grower Cronos Group Inc.

Altria reported a 6.4% increase in profit in the latest quarter as revenue from smokable and smokeless products ticked up.

The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, or $1.07 a share, up from $1.88 billion, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.10 a share, in line with forecasts from analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue was $6.62 billion, up 5%, while revenue net of excise taxes was $5.19 billion, up 6.4%. Analysts were expecting $5.09 billion.

Revenue from smokable products rose 5.5%, while revenue from smokeless products rose 4%. Higher pricing played a role in both increases, the company said.

The company backed its expectations of adjusted per-share earnings of $4.15 to $4.27.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and Robert Barba at Robert.Barba@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
12:58pEUROPE : European shares crushed as Trump toughens stance on China
RE
12:53pALTRIA : Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales--Update
DJ
12:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade worries hit FTSE 100, banks slip on BoE plan
RE
11:59aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall As China Trade Deal Hopes Slump On Trump Tweets,..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:42aALTRIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix
09:55aALTRIA : Q2
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:36aALTRIA : Reports Higher Net Income, Reaffirms Guidance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 730 M
EBIT 2019 10 527 M
Net income 2019 7 496 M
Debt 2019 26 274 M
Yield 2019 6,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,10x
EV / Sales2020 6,00x
Capitalization 94 126 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,35  $
Last Close Price 50,31  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP1.86%94 126
ITC-3.99%47 769
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-5.05%39 707
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%23 368
KT&G CORP--.--%10 322
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group