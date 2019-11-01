Altria Takes an E-Cigarette Hit -- WSJ

Tobacco company writes down its investment in Juul Labs by $4.5 billion

By Jennifer Maloney

Altria Group Inc. wrote down its investment in Juul Labs Inc. by more than a third, acknowledging that it hadn't anticipated the regulatory pitfalls confronting the e-cigarette market.

The tobacco giant took a $4.5 billion write-down on Juul and now holds its stake at a price that values the e-cigarette maker at about $24 billion, down from its $38 billion valuation when Altria invested last year. Altria said Thursday that its decision was based in part on proposed U.S. bans on e-cigarette flavors and regulatory crackdowns abroad.

Altria also disclosed that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the company's role in the resignation of Juul's former chief executive and his replacement by an Altria executive, along with other hires from the tobacco company.

Facing an accelerating decline in cigarette sales, the Marlboro maker last year agreed to pay $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul, making it one of Silicon Valley's most valuable startups. Now, blamed for a rise in teenage vaping, Juul is bracing for a planned federal ban on e-cigarette flavors that represent more than 80% of its U.S. sales.

The company plans to cut between 400 and 600 jobs by year end as part of a reorganization aimed at mending relations with regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Juul's former CEO, Kevin Burns, stepped down abruptly in September and was replaced by Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite. Juul announced a week later that it had hired another Altria executive, Joe Murillo, to head its regulatory affairs.

Altria's deal with Juul gave the tobacco giant seats on Juul's board that are still pending an antitrust review.

"Juul is an independent company," an Altria spokesman said. "They make their own decisions and they independently decided to offer K.C. the CEO position."

Altria for years had a predictable cigarette business and steady profit growth. Acknowledging its shifting fortunes, the company on Thursday lowered its profit forecast for the next three years for growth in a range of 5% to 8%, instead of 7% to 9%.

"The industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and complex," Altria Chief Executive Howard Willard said on a conference call. "Of course, we're not pleased to have to take an impairment charge on the Juul investment. We did not anticipate this dramatic a change in the e-vapor category."

Altria shares fell 2.6% to $44.79 on Thursday.

Mr. Willard said Altria aims to broaden its menu of cigarette alternatives, including a tobacco-free nicotine pouch in which it recently invested. In September, the company also launched a heated tobacco device in the U.S. through a partnership with Philip Morris International Inc. The device, called IQOS, is available in Atlanta and will go on sale in Richmond, Va., next month, Altria said.

Altria executives said they now expect lower sales volumes for the e-cigarette industry and a longer period before Juul achieves a profit margin comparable to combustible cigarettes.

The number of adult e-cigarette users in the U.S. rose to 12.6 million in September, including six million who vaped exclusively, Mr. Willard said.

The company said it supports Juul's planned staff cuts and its new leadership.

Hedge fund Darsana Capital Partners recently wrote down its investment in Juul by more than a third, valuing the company at $24 billion. Fidelity Investments took a similar step, referring to the "myriad regulatory challenges" confronting Juul.

Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth Fund cited the Food and Drug Administration's plan to remove from the market all e-cigarettes except those formulated to taste like tobacco, as well as a formal rebuke the agency sent Juul in September for making unauthorized claims that its products were safer than traditional cigarettes.

"One stock decision in particular hurt by far more than any other: electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs," the fund said in its quarterly commentary. It cut the value of its Juul investment by nearly half to a price that valued the startup at about $20 billion. The Journal calculated the valuation assuming the fund hadn't bought or sold any Juul shares since the end of July. Bloomberg earlier reported Fidelity's write-down.

Juul is the subject of several investigations, including a criminal probe by federal prosecutors in California. By May, the company must submit for FDA review any products it wants to remain on the U.S. market beyond that point.

Juul's sales have fallen since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September warned the public to stop using e-cigarettes as it investigated a mysterious vaping-related lung illness. The agency has since narrowed that warning, advising people not to vape THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Juul's products haven't been linked to the illness.

Juliet Chung contributed to this article.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com