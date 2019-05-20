Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : Teens made up most of e-cigarette maker Juul's Twitter following - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 01:00pm EDT
A sign advertising Juul brand vaping products is seen outside a shop in Manhattan in New York City

(Reuters Health) - Almost half of the people who followed Juul Labs Inc on Twitter last year were not old enough to legally purchase e-cigarettes in the United States, according to a study published on Monday.

Researchers analysed data collected in April 2018 on public followers of Juul’s Twitter account (@JUULvapor) with at least one public tweet. About 45 percent of those who followed Juul were 13 to 17 years old, according to the study published online in JAMA Pediatrics.

Only 19 percent of Juul’s followers were at least 21. These findings from more than a year ago may not reflect what is happening on social media today.

The study was not a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how following Juul directly impacts vaping habits. Other research has linked teen vaping to an increased risk of smoking cigarettes.

In a statement, Juul said it had questions about the study's methodology, which it said “differs significantly” from data Twitter made available to the company. Juul also said that during the study timeframe it “proactively, manually blocked underage users from following our Twitter feed.”

The company said it conducted an analysis drawing from Twitter’s back-end data that found users between the ages of 13 and 17 made up 3.9% of Juul followers in May 2018.

“We do everything we can to prevent youth from engaging our company on Twitter,” Juul said.

Marlboro maker Altria Group bought a 35 percent stake in Juul for $12.8 billion in December.

As of May 17, fourteen U.S. states have raised the tobacco sale age to 21, along with at least 470 localities, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The FDA in March proposed new age verification rules for retail and online sales of e-cigarettes in flavours like mango and cucumber that appeal predominantly to minors.

Juul has said it intends for its products to be a replacement for adults who smoke cigarettes. It said in November it was shutting down channels on Instagram and Facebook and that it would pull many flavours popular among teens from stores.

The number of tweets about Juul rose dramatically from 2015 to 2017, corresponding with a sharp rise in Juul’s retail sales, researchers reported in JAMA Pediatrics.

Online conversations about Juul were rarely about smoking cessation and focused on how to use and purchase Juul devices, which look like a USB flash drive and vaporize a flavoured liquid containing nicotine.

“When teens are exposed to tobacco marketing, they are more likely to have a positive affinity to the brand, more favourable attitudes about tobacco use, and greater perceptions that tobacco use is normative,” said lead study author Annice Kim of RTI International in Triangle Park, North Carolina. (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2733855)

Last year, an estimated 3.8 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes, up from 2.1 million in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaping generally contains fewer toxic chemicals than the deleterious mix of chemicals in smoke from combustible cigarettes,” said Jon-Patrick Allem, an e-cigarette researcher at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

“However, vaping is not harmless,” said Allem, who was not involved in the JAMA Pediatrics study. Allem said e-cigarettes have been found to contain harmful substances including nicotine, metals like lead, and cancer-causing agents.

(Editing by Vanessa O'Connell and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Lisa Rapaport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
01:00pALTRIA : Teens made up most of e-cigarette maker Juul's Twitter following - stud..
RE
05/16ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regula..
AQ
05/16ALTRIA : Holds 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/10EXCLUSIVE : Philip Morris suspends social media campaign after Reuters exposes y..
RE
05/09ALTRIA : to Host Webcast of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : US FDA Action Enables Millions of American Smokers..
AQ
05/03ALTRIA : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Authorizes Philip Morris IQOS' Sale i..
AQ
05/03‘Heat-not burn' tobacco device approved in US
AQ
05/01INVESTORSOBSERVER : releases stock and option data on Salesforce, Altria Group, ..
PR
05/01PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : FDA Approves Selling New Tobacco Device
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 708 M
EBIT 2019 10 550 M
Net income 2019 7 623 M
Debt 2019 26 317 M
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 13,02
P/E ratio 2020 12,03
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
Capitalization 97 943 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP5.99%97 943
ITC7.01%52 573
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-1.93%45 714
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%26 486
KT&G CORP--.--%11 505
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About