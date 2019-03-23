Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/22 04:02:28 pm
55.92 USD   -0.37%
02:47aALTRIA : The Vape Invader -2-
DJ
02:47aALTRIA : The Vape Invader
DJ
12:17aCEO Q&A : Altria Boss on Getting Into Weed, Taking Risks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : The Vape Invader -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Mr. Willard was an ardent suitor. He had never smoked until 2015 when he took the No. 2 job at Altria and became an occasional user of its products. In negotiations with Juul, he brandished a Juul vaporizer and once in a while took puffs. He courted Juul's investors and Juul CEO Kevin Burns with pledges to help convert smokers. "I was surprised how quickly Howard got there and said he was committed to our mission," Mr. Burns said in an interview.

Still, Juul couldn't be swayed: It wouldn't sell a majority stake.

Juul told Altria that another tobacco company had approached the startup. The company was BAT, Altria's biggest rival, according to people familiar with the discussions. Juul's negotiators also told Altria the startup was analyzing a potential initial public offering that would value the company north of $30 billion, according to other people familiar with the discussions.

Mr. Willard went to his board members to talk again about Juul. Now, his plan was bigger and riskier. He wanted to buy a minority stake at a valuation above $30 billion. The Altria boss said he faced tough questions from them. How could he justify such a rich price? And how would a minority stake in a competing product help Altria?

He argued that U.S. cigarette volumes would continue to decline at a faster clip, while e-cigarette volumes would increase 15% to 20% a year. Altria expected Juul's international revenue to equal its domestic revenue by 2023. Juul's overseas sales wouldn't compete with Altria, which has sold only in the U.S. since 2008, after splitting off its international business, Philip Morris International.

Altria could see a return on its investment through a potential IPO of the startup or through a share of Juul's profits.

Mr. Willard believed that Juul's rapid growth wasn't a fad but a lasting brand that could attract smokers around the globe even as U.S. regulators cracked down.

By early November, both Altria and Juul had come under pressure from the FDA to address the spike in teen vaping. Altria announced it was pulling some of its flavored e-cigarettes from the market. Juul said it would limit its bricks-and-mortar sales to tobacco, mint and menthol flavors, although other flavors remain for sale on its website, which has age-verification controls.

At the 11th hour in negotiations, Juul made a big demand, according to people familiar with the matter. It wanted access to Altria's consumer mailing list -- a direct line to Altria's consumers that a company would normally protect from rivals. Altria agreed to send out communications on Juul's behalf.

Altria, for its part, secured an agreement that largely prevents Juul from entering partnerships with other tobacco players.

In early December, Altria announced it was shutting down its e-cigarette business altogether. Two weeks later, it signed a deal with Juul valuing the three-year-old brand at $38 billion.

Some Altria employees were angry they were facing job cuts. About 900 jobs, or 10% of Altria's total workforce, have been eliminated, while the Juul investment has made some of the startup's employees millionaires overnight.

"Large-scale organizational change is hard," Mr. Willard said. "For a long time, we had a pretty stable business, and we had a somewhat risk-averse culture." The company needs to leave some of that behind and be more innovative, he said.

Reaction to Altria's pivot has been mixed. Some industry observers called it a brilliant move. Others such as Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman said that cigarette price increases could accelerate Juul's cannibalization rate, and that Altria's share of Juul's profits is unlikely to offset the lost profitability on a pack of cigarettes.

Altria's shares have partially rebounded this year as the company's chief has explained in more detail the rationale behind the deal. He also has said rival BAT brands such as Newport and Camel have more to lose in the U.S. than Marlboro from e-cigarettes, because they are more popular with smokers aged 21 to 29 -- the cohort most interested in switching from cigarettes.

Juul projects its 2019 global sales at $3.4 billion.

One big unknown is how the FDA will regulate vaping. Convenience stores and gas stations will effectively be banned from selling most flavored e-cigarettes under the restrictions announced earlier this month.

"Now that Altria and Juul are controlling the leading pod-based flavored product that seems to be the most favored product among kids, they're going to be a key to trying to address this crisis," Dr. Gottlieb said in an interview. The FDA boss said he plans to depart the agency, leaving in question the fate of the broader regulatory overhaul he had proposed for the tobacco industry.

Mr. Willard said Altria supports efforts to combat youth use, and is lobbying to raise the minimum purchase age for any tobacco product to 21 from 18. Juul has strengthened the age-verification tools on its website and closed its Facebook and Instagram accounts in the U.S. The startup has said it never targeted teens and that its marketing now features adult cigarette smokers who have switched to Juul.

Altria also said last month that it would limit its retail support of Juul this year, expanding its distribution into no more than 20,000 additional stores.

One sales point that hasn't changed: the convenience store for Altria employees inside its Richmond research center. It sells bottled water, snacks and Marlboro cigarettes. It doesn't have plans to add Juul.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
02:47aALTRIA : The Vape Invader -2-
DJ
02:47aALTRIA : The Vape Invader
DJ
12:17aCEO Q&A : Altria Boss on Getting Into Weed, Taking Risks
DJ
12:16aALTRIA : Why Marlboro Maker Bet on Juul, the Vaping -2-
DJ
12:16aALTRIA : Why Marlboro Maker Bet on Juul, the Vaping Upstart Aiming to Kill Cigar..
DJ
03/22ALTRIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19FDA'S GOTTLIEB : Altria/Juul Meeting Was 'Difficult' -Reports
DJ
03/11ALTRIA : Cronos group inc. closes c$2.4 billion strategic growth investment from..
AQ
03/08ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/08ALTRIA : Becomes Largest Shareholder in Cronos Group, a Leading Global Cannabino..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 852 M
EBIT 2019 10 519 M
Net income 2019 7 672 M
Debt 2019 21 733 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 13,44
P/E ratio 2020 12,59
EV / Sales 2019 6,37x
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 57,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP13.22%106 711
ITC6.12%53 357
JAPAN TOBACCO INC7.27%50 460
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%31 052
KT&G CORP--.--%12 819
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%12 022
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.