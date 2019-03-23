Altria : The Vape Invader -2

Mr. Willard was an ardent suitor. He had never smoked until 2015 when he took the No. 2 job at Altria and became an occasional user of its products. In negotiations with Juul, he brandished a Juul vaporizer and once in a while took puffs. He courted Juul's investors and Juul CEO Kevin Burns with pledges to help convert smokers. "I was surprised how quickly Howard got there and said he was committed to our mission," Mr. Burns said in an interview.

Still, Juul couldn't be swayed: It wouldn't sell a majority stake.

Juul told Altria that another tobacco company had approached the startup. The company was BAT, Altria's biggest rival, according to people familiar with the discussions. Juul's negotiators also told Altria the startup was analyzing a potential initial public offering that would value the company north of $30 billion, according to other people familiar with the discussions.

Mr. Willard went to his board members to talk again about Juul. Now, his plan was bigger and riskier. He wanted to buy a minority stake at a valuation above $30 billion. The Altria boss said he faced tough questions from them. How could he justify such a rich price? And how would a minority stake in a competing product help Altria?

He argued that U.S. cigarette volumes would continue to decline at a faster clip, while e-cigarette volumes would increase 15% to 20% a year. Altria expected Juul's international revenue to equal its domestic revenue by 2023. Juul's overseas sales wouldn't compete with Altria, which has sold only in the U.S. since 2008, after splitting off its international business, Philip Morris International.

Altria could see a return on its investment through a potential IPO of the startup or through a share of Juul's profits.

Mr. Willard believed that Juul's rapid growth wasn't a fad but a lasting brand that could attract smokers around the globe even as U.S. regulators cracked down.

By early November, both Altria and Juul had come under pressure from the FDA to address the spike in teen vaping. Altria announced it was pulling some of its flavored e-cigarettes from the market. Juul said it would limit its bricks-and-mortar sales to tobacco, mint and menthol flavors, although other flavors remain for sale on its website, which has age-verification controls.

At the 11th hour in negotiations, Juul made a big demand, according to people familiar with the matter. It wanted access to Altria's consumer mailing list -- a direct line to Altria's consumers that a company would normally protect from rivals. Altria agreed to send out communications on Juul's behalf.

Altria, for its part, secured an agreement that largely prevents Juul from entering partnerships with other tobacco players.

In early December, Altria announced it was shutting down its e-cigarette business altogether. Two weeks later, it signed a deal with Juul valuing the three-year-old brand at $38 billion.

Some Altria employees were angry they were facing job cuts. About 900 jobs, or 10% of Altria's total workforce, have been eliminated, while the Juul investment has made some of the startup's employees millionaires overnight.

"Large-scale organizational change is hard," Mr. Willard said. "For a long time, we had a pretty stable business, and we had a somewhat risk-averse culture." The company needs to leave some of that behind and be more innovative, he said.

Reaction to Altria's pivot has been mixed. Some industry observers called it a brilliant move. Others such as Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman said that cigarette price increases could accelerate Juul's cannibalization rate, and that Altria's share of Juul's profits is unlikely to offset the lost profitability on a pack of cigarettes.

Altria's shares have partially rebounded this year as the company's chief has explained in more detail the rationale behind the deal. He also has said rival BAT brands such as Newport and Camel have more to lose in the U.S. than Marlboro from e-cigarettes, because they are more popular with smokers aged 21 to 29 -- the cohort most interested in switching from cigarettes.

Juul projects its 2019 global sales at $3.4 billion.

One big unknown is how the FDA will regulate vaping. Convenience stores and gas stations will effectively be banned from selling most flavored e-cigarettes under the restrictions announced earlier this month.

"Now that Altria and Juul are controlling the leading pod-based flavored product that seems to be the most favored product among kids, they're going to be a key to trying to address this crisis," Dr. Gottlieb said in an interview. The FDA boss said he plans to depart the agency, leaving in question the fate of the broader regulatory overhaul he had proposed for the tobacco industry.

Mr. Willard said Altria supports efforts to combat youth use, and is lobbying to raise the minimum purchase age for any tobacco product to 21 from 18. Juul has strengthened the age-verification tools on its website and closed its Facebook and Instagram accounts in the U.S. The startup has said it never targeted teens and that its marketing now features adult cigarette smokers who have switched to Juul.

Altria also said last month that it would limit its retail support of Juul this year, expanding its distribution into no more than 20,000 additional stores.

One sales point that hasn't changed: the convenience store for Altria employees inside its Richmond research center. It sells bottled water, snacks and Marlboro cigarettes. It doesn't have plans to add Juul.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com