Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : Trump Plans to Ban Most Vaping Flavors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

By Jennifer Maloney and Alex Leary

President Trump said the U.S. plans to pull most vaping products from the market, citing growing concerns about health hazards and rising use by teenagers of the trendy alternative to traditional cigarettes.

The proposal would ban popular fruity flavors, as well as menthol and mint e-cigarettes from stores and online sellers, leaving just tobacco-flavored products. It is a major crackdown on a fast-growing market that reached $7 billion in sales last year and has attracted tobacco giants like Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. and hundreds of smaller players.

Public-health officials have encouraged adult smokers to switch to less risky products such as e-cigarettes, which deliver nicotine in a cloud of vapor. Tobacco companies have invested in the technology to offset declining sales as smokers switched to new entrants like Juul Labs Inc. But the sleek devices also proved popular with teens and young people who had never smoked.

"We have a problem in our country. It's a new problem," Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met with top health officials. "It's called vaping, especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children."

The move comes as officials are investigating more than 450 potential cases of pulmonary illness related to vaping products, many of them containing marijuana. Six deaths in the U.S. have been associated with the illness. The latest death, reported Tuesday, was a Kansas resident over the age of 50, the state's health department said.

First lady Melania Trump, who was in the room with the president and the health officials, has urged more regulation of vaping products, and Mr. Trump cited her concerns about the welfare of their child, Baron.

Public-health officials say sweet and fruity flavors are appealing to young people and have contributed to a surge in teen vaping. Mint and mango flavored e-cigarettes account for more than 60% of sales for Juul, the U.S. market leader, according to people familiar with the matter. Other vaping companies advertise flavors such as Watermelon Twist and BlueRazz.

While the specific cause of recent lung illnesses is still unclear, doctors say some sort of chemical exposure related to vaping or e-cigarette use may be causing inflammation or injury in the lungs. Preliminary evidence indicates that the majority of the cases relate not to standard e-cigarettes, but to those using ingredients like THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Health authorities have warned people not to tamper with the devices or buy products off the street.

Outside the White House, Alex Azar, the secretary for Health and Human Services, said the administration's ban on mint and menthol flavored e-cigarettes was prompted by 2019 government survey data showing an alarming jump in teen use of e-cigarettes, including those flavors. The officials didn't release the 2019 data.

Mr. Azar said it would take the administration several weeks to put out the final guidance on the new policy. Then, after a 30-day period, all e-cigarettes, except for tobacco-flavored products, would have to be removed from the market.

Manufacturers of tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes may continue to sell their products but must apply by May 2020 for a Food and Drug Administration review. Makers of all other e-cigarette flavors can also apply for FDA authorization, but their products would be off the market pending the review.

"The tremendous progress we've made in reducing youth tobacco use in the U.S. is jeopardized by this onslaught of e-cigarette use," said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless.

Last year's national survey found that 21% of U.S. high-school students and 5% of middle-school students were vaping. E-cigarette use increased nearly 78% among high-school students between 2017 and 2018 and 48% among middle-school students, according to the 2018 government survey.

"We agree that urgent action is needed and look forward to reviewing the guidance," an Altria spokesman said. "Reducing youth use of e-vapor products is a top priority for Altria."

A spokesman for Juul had no immediate comment. Altria, which previously sold flavored e-cigarettes, pulled its vaping products from the market last year before investing $12.8 billion in Juul.

The regulatory shift comes at a tricky time for Altria, which is in negotiations to merge with Philip Morris International Inc., which sells Marlboro outside the U.S.

The No. 2 U.S. cigarette maker, British American Tobacco PLC, whose Reynolds American division sells Vuse branded e-cigarettes, said it doesn't sell flavors that mimic children's food or appeal to youth. "We share President Trump's concern that some flavors, such as those resembling 'kid friendly' food products, may play a role in increasing youth appeal and that marketing activities should not be directed to youth," a spokeswoman said.

Thomas M. Burton contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
03:20pALTRIA : Trump Plans to Ban Most Vaping Flavors
DJ
09/04BAT launches more vaping products in Japan to take on Philip Morris
RE
08/30Juul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round
RE
08/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON, J.M. SMUCKER, BES : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
08/30ALTRIA : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Altria, Micron Techno..
PR
08/30Juul's Marketing Under Scrutiny As Vaping Increases Among Teens -- WSJ
DJ
08/30ALTRIA : UP IN SMOKE US watchdog to probe vape brand Juul's marketing practices
AQ
08/29Consumer Cos Up as Trade-Dispute Fears Fade -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/29Altria, Philip Morris Weigh Merger Brand -- WSJ
DJ
08/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 791 M
EBIT 2019 10 426 M
Net income 2019 7 261 M
Debt 2019 26 574 M
Yield 2019 7,42%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,52x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 82 645 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 56,06  $
Last Close Price 44,24  $
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP-10.43%82 645
ITC-12.84%41 942
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-11.38%37 611
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%22 692
KT&G CORP--.--%10 800
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%9 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group