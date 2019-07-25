Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : U.S. lawmakers grill E-cigarette maker Juul over efforts targeted at schoolchildren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:45pm EDT
Juul brand vaping pens are seen for sale in a shop in Manhattan in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc funded a "holistic health education" camp as part of efforts to market directly to school-aged children, members of a U.S. congressional panel said on Thursday, citing internal company documents.

Democrats on a subcommittee of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released a cache of internal Juul emails and other documents that committee staff described as early attempts to "enter schools and convey its messaging directly to teenage children."

Juul's use of social media influencers to promote its vaping devices in the years after it launched in 2015 also came under scrutiny.

James Monsees, Juul's co-founder and chief product officer, told the committee that the company's target audience from the beginning has been adult cigarette smokers.

Among efforts cited in the Juul documents released were a $134,000 payment to set up a five-week "holistic health education" summer camp at a Maryland charter school, recruiting children from third through 12th grades, and offering $10,000 to schools using the company's "youth prevention and education" programs for students, including those caught using e-cigarette products.

"You don't think that sounds strange at all?" Representative Katie Hill, a Democrat, asked Juul's chief administrative officer, Ashley Gould.

"All of these educational efforts were intended to keep youth from using the product," Gould responded. When Juul realized how the school involvement could be perceived as negative, "we stopped the programme," she said.

In a statement after the hearing, Juul said the $134,000 donation was to "facilitate already-existing community outreach and youth-prevention programs," and said the company "did not have any direct interaction with the students."

Several committee members said Juul's initiatives appeared similar to past efforts by the tobacco industry to reach young people under the guise of smoking prevention programs. Gould said Juul, which is 35 percent owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, halted its programme last year once it became aware of the tobacco industry's past moves.

Caleb Mintz, 17, a New York city high school student, testified at a separate hearing on Wednesday that a Juul representative came to his school as part of an educational programme on mental health and addiction last year. He said in an interview Thursday that students received "mixed messages" about the product, being told it was safe but not to buy it.

Mintz said after the hearing that the Juul presentation seemed to be "playing to the side of teens as rebellious. When a teen is told not to do something, they're more likely to do it."

Members of the committee also quizzed Gould and Monsees over the use of social media influencers to promote Juul's vaping devices.

Company executives early on agreed that "younger consumers age 25 to 34 was going to be the target of our initial campaign," Monsees said. "They would be more receptive to new technology solutions," such as the Juul device.

Amid an enormous uptick in teenage use of e-cigarettes in 2018 -- a 78% increase among high school students from 2017 to 2018, according to federal data -- Juul said it ended all social media advertising last fall. Juul also pulled many flavoured nicotine pods, except mint, menthol and tobacco, from retail stores, which Monsees said represented more than half of the company's sales at that time.

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles and Bryan Pietsch in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Chris Kirkham and Bryan Pietsch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
09:45pALTRIA : U.S. lawmakers grill E-cigarette maker Juul over efforts targeted at sc..
RE
07/18ALTRIA : More than Half of U.S. Population Now Governed by State Laws Raising Mi..
BU
07/18MUSW BIOL : MustGrow Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating..
AQ
07/16ALTRIA : to Host Webcast of 2019 Second-Quarter Results
BU
07/13Stocks: Goldman's Call Helps Boost Cigarette Shares -- WSJ
DJ
07/12Tobacco Stocks May Be Poised to Light Up
DJ
07/12Tobacco Stocks May Be Poised to Light Up
DJ
07/08Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buybac..
RE
06/25ALTRIA : Juul loses home turf as San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
RE
06/24'Sin Stocks' Seek Atonement -- Journal Report
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 730 M
EBIT 2019 10 507 M
Net income 2019 7 496 M
Debt 2019 26 274 M
Yield 2019 6,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,03x
EV / Sales2020 5,93x
Capitalization 92 779 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,35  $
Last Close Price 49,59  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP0.79%93 134
ITC-3.91%48 193
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-5.44%40 032
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%25 375
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 734
KT&G CORP--.--%10 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group