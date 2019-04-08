Log in
Altria : U.S. regulator asks Altria for more information on Juul investment

04/08/2019 | 06:07pm EDT
A woman smokes a Juul e-cigarette in New York

(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group said on Monday it had received a request for additional information on its investment in e-cigarette market leader Juul Labs Inc from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Altria, which bought a 35 percent stake in Juul for $12.8 billion (£9.8 billion) in December, is now looking to convert its non-voting stake in the company to voting shares as per the terms of the investment agreement.

The company said the waiting period for the conversion deal had been extended until 30 days after the parties had complied with the FTC's request for documents. The agency is investigating the proposed conversion deal to ensure that it does not violate antitrust law.

The proposal would give Altria the right to nominate directors representing a third of Juul's board. The company will otherwise remain independent.

E-cigarettes are under pressure from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which released plans in March to slow a surge in teenage use of the popular nicotine devices.

The connection to Altria is expected to get Juul improved distribution in convenience stores, as well as such promotion as advertisements in traditional packs of cigarettes.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by James Emmanuel and Rosalba O'Brien)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 852 M
EBIT 2019 10 535 M
Net income 2019 7 672 M
Debt 2019 21 733 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 13,17
P/E ratio 2020 12,34
EV / Sales 2019 6,26x
EV / Sales 2020 6,17x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP10.89%102 663
ITC4.58%52 208
JAPAN TOBACCO INC5.10%48 269
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%30 722
KT&G CORP--.--%12 565
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 891
