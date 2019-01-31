Altria : says Juul sales skyrocket to $1 billion in 2018

Log in
01/31/2019 | 10:43am EST
A woman holds a Juul e-cigarette while walking in New York

(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc said on Thursday e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc posted more than $1 billion in revenue in 2018, up from about $200 million a year earlier, the first official growth figures for the controversial vaping product.

Altria paid $12.8 billion to acquire a 35 percent stake in Juul in December 2018, getting a foothold in a segment that is quickly becoming an attractive alternative for smokers.

The cigarette maker risks cannibalizing some of its current customers but sees e-cigarettes as a path to growth.

E-cigarettes are a divisive topic in the public health community, offering a nicotine alternative to cigarettes without the same toxic and cancer-causing chemicals, but they have also become popular with teens, drawn to candy and dessert flavor varieties.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced curbs on sales of flavored e-cigarette products, including Juul's mango and cool cucumber, responding to concerns of underage use reaching epidemic proportion.

After the regulatory crackdown, Juul halted all promotional use of U.S. social media platforms and continued to monitor and remove inappropriate material from third-party accounts.

"We know more must be done," Altria Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard said on a post-earnings call.

Altria said removing some flavors would impact the overall growth rate of Juul this year.

Juul's refill kit pod volumes grew nearly 600 percent in 2018 and also expects U.S. e-vapor volume to grow at a compounded annual rate of 15 percent to 20 percent through 2023, the company said.

Altria's shares were up 1.5 percent at $48.56 as the company also posted fourth-quarter profit that matched analysts expectations.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Anil D'Silva)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 639 M
EBIT 2018 9 747 M
Net income 2018 7 371 M
Debt 2018 15 200 M
Yield 2018 6,28%
P/E ratio 2018 12,19
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
Capitalization 89 818 M
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP-3.22%89 818
JAPAN TOBACCO INC6.43%50 205
ITC-2.11%47 516
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%31 825
KT&G CORP--.--%12 345
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%11 498
