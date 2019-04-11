Altria : to Host Webcast of 2019 First-Quarter Results

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) will host a live audio webcast on
Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2019
first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release
containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time
the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the
Altria Investor App.
During the webcast, Howard Willard, Altria’s Chairman and CEO, and Billy
Gifford, Vice Chairman and CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2019
first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment
community and news media.
The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is
necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts.
An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or
through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download
at www.altria.com/irapp
or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005537/en/