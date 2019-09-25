Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Behalf of Altria Group Stockholders and Encourages Altria Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on behalf of Altria Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Altria Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Altria Group partially owns of JUUL Labs, (“JUUL”) an e-cigarette manufacturer. JUUL has become one of the most popular vehicles for vaping among teenagers. The widespread use of e-cigarettes by minors has triggered led to concern from the public health community and has triggered investigations by both federal and state regulators.

These government investigations focus on whether Altria Group / JUUL misled the public with respect to the safety of its e-cigarettes and whether they actively marketed these devices to minors. Largely as a result of these investigations and public outcry, the value of Altria Group stock has decreased more than 25% (or about $14) since March of this year. As of market close on September 25, 2019 the stock was trading at $40.56.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Altria Group shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Altria Group please go to http://www.bespc.com/MO. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
09:07pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08:53pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : MO) on Behalf of Altria Group Stockholder..
BU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07pConsumer Cos up After New-Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher On China Trade Deal Optimism, Despite Tr..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:23pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Altria Gr..
BU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:07pALTRIA : Stocks rise as Trump indicates trade deal could be near
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 795 M
EBIT 2019 10 439 M
Net income 2019 7 326 M
Debt 2019 27 036 M
Yield 2019 8,09%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
EV / Sales2019 5,19x
EV / Sales2020 5,13x
Capitalization 75 770 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,71  $
Last Close Price 40,56  $
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin J. Barrington Director
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP-17.88%76 088
ITC-9.11%44 351
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-8.71%38 816
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%18 526
KT&G CORP--.--%10 980
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%6 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group