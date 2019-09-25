Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Behalf of Altria Group Stockholders and Encourages Altria Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on behalf of Altria Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Altria Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Altria Group partially owns of JUUL Labs, (“JUUL”) an e-cigarette manufacturer. JUUL has become one of the most popular vehicles for vaping among teenagers. The widespread use of e-cigarettes by minors has triggered led to concern from the public health community and has triggered investigations by both federal and state regulators.

These government investigations focus on whether Altria Group / JUUL misled the public with respect to the safety of its e-cigarettes and whether they actively marketed these devices to minors. Largely as a result of these investigations and public outcry, the value of Altria Group stock has decreased more than 25% (or about $14) since March of this year. As of market close on September 25, 2019 the stock was trading at $40.56.

