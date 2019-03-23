Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group    MO

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CEO Q&A : Altria Boss on Getting Into Weed, Taking Risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
03/23/2019 | 12:17am EDT

By Jennifer Maloney

Howard Willard, a two-decade veteran of Altria Group Inc., took over as CEO of the Marlboro maker last year and quickly struck two deals that have upended the company: investing in e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc. and in Canadian cannabis grower Cronos Group. He sat down with The Wall Street Journal in February for an interview. Here are edited excerpts:

On getting into the cannabis market:

I would say that over the two years prior to me becoming CEO we had, a number of times, done a deep analysis of the cannabis business.

I was surprised in the course of a year how I went from believing it was going to be a long time, or maybe never that it was going to be legal, to being convinced that it becoming federally legal in the U.S. was highly likely or even inevitable.

We went out and we met with most of the large Canadian companies, and we very quickly became convinced that the world-wide opportunity was quite attractive. There was an increasing number of countries around the world that were legalizing it both medically and recreationally, and so it was an interesting opportunity even beyond the U.S. market.

On changing the corporate culture:

For our business, for a long time, we had a pretty stable business, and we had a somewhat risk-averse culture. We sort of ingrained that in people. So they have to, in some respects, keep the best of that, but leave a lot of it behind and be more innovative. Frankly, just to be more welcoming to all employees.

We've picked up speed because I believe now that the pace of change in the tobacco business has accelerated. The benefit you can get from having a diverse and inclusive workforce is even greater. I think it's well-proven that diverse teams make better decisions, faster decisions, and are more willing to challenge the status quo and innovate, and that's going to be critical to our success.

On investing in Juul and shutting down Altria's e-cigarette business:

In the first three-quarters of 2018 it became pretty clear that Juul was a unique and compelling product and that compared to our existing e-cigarette products, we were not going to beat them in the marketplace.

Then we had to start talking about well, could we leapfrog them, and the challenge we faced was that because any new product had to be approved by the FDA, there was probably a three- to five-year delay before an entirely new or evolved product could be placed in the market.

It was a fairly clear-cut decision, but I think it was an emotional decision for us because we had put our best people to work on the e-vapor organic effort. They have developed very satisfying products that early on were converting adult cigarette smokers. It just so happened that in the end Juul came up with a more compelling product and started to grow more rapidly.

On the FDA and youth vaping:

We've been working with the FDA for quite some time. We were the only major tobacco company that supported regulation of the industry by the FDA, and we've been regulated by them since 2009, and we worked very hard to be a responsible player in the industry.

[FDA chief Scott Gottlieb] was quite influential at convincing us to change our position on the minimum age of purchase of all tobacco products. We've traditionally supported 18, we're now supporting 21, and we're trying to accomplish that not only at the federal level but also at the state level. I believe that's probably the single biggest thing we can do to help drive down youth usage of e-vapor products.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP
12:17aCEO Q&A : Altria Boss on Getting Into Weed, Taking Risks
DJ
12:16aALTRIA : Why Marlboro Maker Bet on Juul, the Vaping -2-
DJ
12:16aALTRIA : Why Marlboro Maker Bet on Juul, the Vaping Upstart Aiming to Kill Cigar..
DJ
03/22ALTRIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19FDA'S GOTTLIEB : Altria/Juul Meeting Was 'Difficult' -Reports
DJ
03/11ALTRIA : Cronos group inc. closes c$2.4 billion strategic growth investment from..
AQ
03/08ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/08ALTRIA : Becomes Largest Shareholder in Cronos Group, a Leading Global Cannabino..
BU
02/28ALTRIA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share
PU
02/28ALTRIA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 852 M
EBIT 2019 10 519 M
Net income 2019 7 672 M
Debt 2019 21 733 M
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 13,69
P/E ratio 2020 12,82
EV / Sales 2019 6,47x
EV / Sales 2020 6,37x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart ALTRIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Altria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 57,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP13.22%106 711
ITC6.12%53 357
JAPAN TOBACCO INC7.27%50 460
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%31 052
KT&G CORP--.--%12 819
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%12 022
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.