Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Altria Group, Inc. Investors

On December 20, 2018, Altria acquired a 35% stake in investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (“JUUL”), the purported U.S. leader in electronic vapor products, including e-cigarettes.

On April 3, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) announced its investigation into nearly three dozen cases of people suffering from seizures after vaping.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.71, or nearly 5%, to close at $53.98 per share on April 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 29, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) was investigating whether JUUL used influencers and other marketing practices to appeal e-cigarettes to minors.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.60, or over 3%, to close at $44.25 per share on August 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on September 25, 2019, Altria announced that Philip Morris International had called off discussions of a $200 billion merger with Altria due to scrutiny of the vaping industry and the Company’s 35% stake in market leader JUUL.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell an additional $0.17 per share, or 0.42%, to close at $40.56 per share on September 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

