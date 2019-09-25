INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Altria Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Financial Times reported on September 24, 2019, that Philip Morris International called off talks of a $200 billion merger with Altria due to scrutiny of the vaping industry and the Company’s 35% stake in market leader Juul Labs. Juul announced on the same day it was the subject of another federal investigation. Juul announced its CEO would step down and the firm would stop all advertising in the United States on September 25, 2019.

