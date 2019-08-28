What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Philip Morris and Altria are in advanced talks to merge, a potential blockbuster deal that would reunite two tobacco giants struggling with shrinking demand.

Purdue and its owners are in talks with state and local governments to resolve more than 2,000 opioid cases in a deal valued at between $10 billion and $12 billion.

Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology and ex-Google engineer, was charged with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

The Fed rejected political considerations in its policy making, dismissing recommendations in an article by former official Dudley.

BP is selling all of its assets in Alaska to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion, exiting the state after six decades.

Papa John's hired Arby's President Rob Lynch as its CEO, the pizza chain's second change at the top in less than two years.

Drivers have reported several hundred incidents involving problems with automatic braking to U.S. regulators in recent years.

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields slipped as investors hedged bets on the state of U.S.-China relations. The Dow retreated 0.5%.

Peloton released documents for its planned IPO, disclosing rising revenue and steep losses.

Costco opened its first store in China. The crush of shoppers forced the site to shut its doors early.