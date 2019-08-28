Log in
ALTRIA GROUP

ALTRIA GROUP

(MO)
  Report  
08/27 06:30:00 pm
45.25 USD   -3.97%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAltria, Philip Morris Talk Merger -- WSJ
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/28/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Philip Morris and Altria are in advanced talks to merge, a potential blockbuster deal that would reunite two tobacco giants struggling with shrinking demand.

Purdue and its owners are in talks with state and local governments to resolve more than 2,000 opioid cases in a deal valued at between $10 billion and $12 billion.

Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology and ex-Google engineer, was charged with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

The Fed rejected political considerations in its policy making, dismissing recommendations in an article by former official Dudley.

BP is selling all of its assets in Alaska to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion, exiting the state after six decades.

Papa John's hired Arby's President Rob Lynch as its CEO, the pizza chain's second change at the top in less than two years.

Drivers have reported several hundred incidents involving problems with automatic braking to U.S. regulators in recent years.

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields slipped as investors hedged bets on the state of U.S.-China relations. The Dow retreated 0.5%.

Peloton released documents for its planned IPO, disclosing rising revenue and steep losses.

Costco opened its first store in China. The crush of shoppers forced the site to shut its doors early.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.03% 1170.82 Delayed Quote.12.04%
ALTRIA GROUP -3.97% 45.25 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5.00% 292.38 Delayed Quote.43.53%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -7.76% 71.7 Delayed Quote.7.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 805 M
EBIT 2019 10 483 M
Net income 2019 7 386 M
Debt 2019 26 474 M
Yield 2019 7,24%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 5,53x
Capitalization 84 531 M
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 57,06  $
Last Close Price 45,25  $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP-8.38%84 531
ITC-13.90%41 489
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-12.35%37 398
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%23 102
KT&G CORP--.--%10 507
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 060
