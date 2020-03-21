Log in
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altria : CEO Has Virus, Will Take a Leave

03/21/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Chris Wack and Jennifer Maloney

Altria Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Howard Willard has contracted the coronavirus illness and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, becoming one of the first CEOs of a major U.S. company to be hit by the fast-spreading outbreak.

Finance Chief Billy Gifford will assume authority and responsibilities for Mr. Willard, 56 years old, until he returns from his leave of absence, the company said.

The tobacco giant Thursday announced a two-week suspension of operations at the Richmond, Va., manufacturing center where it makes Marlboros after two employees tested positive for the virus. The company said it has enough cigarette inventory to continue shipping at current rates for about two months.

Mr. Gifford has served as vice chairman and CFO since 2018, and has worked for the company for more than two decades.

"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and the communities where we operate," Mr. Gifford said in a statement Thursday. "We take the threat of Covid-19 seriously and have been actively implementing plans to minimize business disruptions and their potential impact to our employees, consumers and customers."

Last week London-based BT Group PLC, one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies, said CEO Philip Jansen tested positive for coronavirus. Mr. Jansen, 53 years old, self-isolated after his positive test. He said his symptoms were mild and he would continue to lead the company, working remotely.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 194 M
EBIT 2020 10 885 M
Net income 2020 7 985 M
Debt 2020 29 235 M
Yield 2020 10,0%
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2021 4,51x
Capitalization 63 705 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 53,50  $
Last Close Price 34,28  $
Spread / Highest target 98,4%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard A. Willard Chairman, CEO, COO & Executive Vice President
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-31.32%63 705
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-1.04%30 678
ITC LIMITED-31.91%26 583
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-2.12%8 516
KT&G CORPORATION-7.25%6 959
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-6.00%4 013
