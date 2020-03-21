Altria : CEO Has Virus, Will Take a Leave

By Chris Wack and Jennifer Maloney

Altria Group Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Howard Willard has contracted the coronavirus illness and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, becoming one of the first CEOs of a major U.S. company to be hit by the fast-spreading outbreak.

Finance Chief Billy Gifford will assume authority and responsibilities for Mr. Willard, 56 years old, until he returns from his leave of absence, the company said.

The tobacco giant Thursday announced a two-week suspension of operations at the Richmond, Va., manufacturing center where it makes Marlboros after two employees tested positive for the virus. The company said it has enough cigarette inventory to continue shipping at current rates for about two months.

Mr. Gifford has served as vice chairman and CFO since 2018, and has worked for the company for more than two decades.

"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and the communities where we operate," Mr. Gifford said in a statement Thursday. "We take the threat of Covid-19 seriously and have been actively implementing plans to minimize business disruptions and their potential impact to our employees, consumers and customers."

Last week London-based BT Group PLC, one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies, said CEO Philip Jansen tested positive for coronavirus. Mr. Jansen, 53 years old, self-isolated after his positive test. He said his symptoms were mild and he would continue to lead the company, working remotely.

