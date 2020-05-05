Altria : E-Cigarette Maker Juul Is Moving Base From San Francisco to Washington, D.C.

By Jennifer Maloney

Juul Labs Inc. is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., the company said, as the e-cigarette maker seeks to repair its relationship with regulators and distance itself from Silicon Valley's growth-at-all-costs culture.

The move is part of a broader restructuring plan that includes a reduction in the company's workforce by roughly one-third, the closure of some U.S. offices and a scaling back of its footprint in Europe and Asia, the company said Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Juul planned to relocate its home base.

"San Francisco and Silicon Valley still remain incredibly important," Chief Executive K.C. Crosthwaite wrote in an email to staff Tuesday. "They capture the technological spirit of our company, and we will preserve and grow that spirit."

Blamed for a surge in underage vaping, Juul has been cited as an example of the Silicon Valley ethos gone awry. The startup raised billions of dollars from investors, promising an alternative to cigarette smoking, but ended up beset by regulatory crackdowns, lawsuits and federal investigations into its marketing practices. Juul has said that it didn't market to teens and that it is working to regain the public's trust. Its U.S. retail-store sales have fallen 38% since July, according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

Juul said it plans to exit from the South Korean market and is exploring pulling out of Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Spain. The company is also shrinking its presence in France, where it is considering moving to online-only sales, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"This may feel like a retreat from the international market, but it is not," Mr. Crosthwaite wrote. "Rather, it is about setting the company up for long-term success. We will no longer scale for the sake of expansion."

He said the company would continue to look for countries where Juul would be a good fit.

The move of Juul's corporate functions to Washington will put the e-cigarette market leader closer to lawmakers, public-health officials and federal regulators at the Food and Drug Administration who will soon be deciding whether Juul's products -- and the products of its competitors -- can remain in the U.S. market.

Juul is moving for that practical reason and for the symbolic value of a shift from Silicon Valley to Washington, people familiar with the matter said.

The company will maintain a large presence in the San Francisco area, which will remain a hub for Juul's product and software development, the people familiar with the matter said. The company currently has more than a dozen separate office spaces there, some of which will be closed. One of the reasons for the move is that San Francisco has proved an inhospitable home base, one of the people said. This year the city enacted a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.

Juul currently has about 3,000 employees and plans to cut roughly 900 jobs through a combination of buyouts and layoffs, the company said. Juul's U.S. staff of 1,800 will be reduced by about one-quarter and its international staff by about half, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Sales of Juul's sleek, flash-drive-shaped vaporizer surged in 2017, ushering in a new way to consume nicotine. Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc., worried about declines in its core cigarette business, paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in 2018. The price valued Juul at $38 billion, making it one of the country's most valuable startups. Juul kept only about $200 million of that cash, distributing the rest to its investors and employees, according to a person familiar with the matter and a financial disclosure the company made to employees.

Mr. Crosthwaite, a former Altria executive, put the brakes on Juul's rapid expansion when he took the reins of the startup in September. He laid off 650 staff, cut about $1 billion in spending, began scaling back the international rollout and halted U.S. sales of the company's sweet and fruity flavors in anticipation of a federal ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges. Early this year Juul raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations.

Juul recorded $2 billion in sales and a loss of $1 billion last year, according to the disclosure to employees.

Moving forward, Juul will look for overseas markets where it believes it can make a strong argument for regulatory approval by presenting its scientific research and where it would also have a sustainable business model, people familiar with the matter said. Juul decided to pull out of South Korea, where it had opened a stand-alone bricks-and-mortar store, because the government has advised people not to use e-cigarettes, and because the country restricts nicotine concentration in e-cigarettes to an unusually low level, which resulted in poor sales of Juul's products, one of the people said.

Altria as of March held Juul at a valuation of $12 billion. In an all-hands videoconference with staff Tuesday, Mr. Crosthwaite said he expects "more pressure" on Juul's valuation in the short term.

Speaking last week on a conference call with analysts and reporters about Juul's planned staff cuts, Altria Chief Executive Billy Gifford said: "We feel like the overhead got a bit ahead of itself. We certainly believe the reduction in overhead and that kind of spending is a smart move to make."

