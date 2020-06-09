Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group, Inc.    MO

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : FDA to Begin Substantive Review of on!® Nicotine Pouches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Altria Client Services today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and filed for substantive review premarket tobacco product applications for 35 on!® products manufactured by Helix Innovations LLC, an Altria joint venture responsible for the global on!® nicotine pouch product portfolio.

To support these applications, Altria submitted over 66,000 pages of documentation, including six primary studies.

“We believe the scientific evidence in these applications demonstrates that the marketing of on!® is appropriate for the protection of public health,” said Paige Magness, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs for Altria Client Services. “on!® nicotine pouches are a key part of our vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future.”

FDA will now undertake a substantive scientific review of the applications.

on!® nicotine pouches are tobacco leaf-free and are available in seven flavors and five nicotine levels. In the fast-growing nicotine pouch category, on! ® currently offers the broadest portfolio of choices for adult tobacco consumers seeking alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

on! ® was distributed in over 28,000 stores at the end of the first quarter, including the top five convenience store chains by volume. According to IRI, total oral tobacco derived nicotine category sales in 2019 grew approximately 275% compared to 2018.

Altria’s Profile

Altria’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Nat Sherman), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria owns an 80% interest in Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos).

The brand portfolios of Altria’s tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, 14 Hands®and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, and it imports and markets Antinori®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatteand Villa Maria Estateproducts in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

More information about Altria is available at altria.com and on the Altria Investor app, or follow Altria on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
01:31pALTRIA : FDA to Begin Substantive Review of on!® Nicotine Pouches
BU
08:30aBAT cuts profit view in first sign of COVID hit to Big Tobacco
RE
06/08ALTRIA : Announces Five Million Dollar Donation to Fight Racial Inequality
AQ
06/05ALTRIA : Announces Five Million Dollar Donation to Fight Racial Inequality
BU
06/01UK's Largest Pension Fund to Sell Out of Coal, Tobacco and Weapons -- Financi..
DJ
05/22TSX rises 0.19% to 14,913.64
RE
05/18ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
05/14ALTRIA : Holds 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Declares Regular Quarterly D..
BU
05/14ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/07ALTRIA : to Host Webcast of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 341 M - -
Net income 2020 7 334 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 7,91%
Capitalization 79 594 M 79 594 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 48,29 $
Last Close Price 42,83 $
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Chairman
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George Muñoz Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-14.19%79 594
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-9.37%35 995
ITC LIMITED-16.85%32 190
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-13.10%15 133
KT&G CORPORATION-6.18%9 303
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-8.30%6 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group