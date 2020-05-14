Altria : Holds 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 Per Common Share

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) today. During the Annual Meeting, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, summarized Altria’s full-year 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results, discussed Altria’s 10-Year Vision, Corporate Responsibility Priorities and Environmental, Social and Governance efforts and addressed shareholder questions. Copies of Mr. Gifford’s prepared remarks and business presentation and a replay of the audio webcast of the Annual Meeting are available on altria.com and via the Altria Investor app. Final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regular Quarterly Dividend

Following the Annual Meeting, Altria’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 12, 2020.

Altria’s Profile

Altria’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Nat Sherman), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria owns an 80% interest in Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos).

The brand portfolios of Altria’s tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!® . Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, 14 Hands®and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars™, and it imports and markets Antinori®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte™and Villa Maria Estate™ products in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

More information about Altria is available at altria.com and on the Altria Investor app, or follow Altria on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

