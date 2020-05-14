Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group, Inc.    MO

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altria : Holds 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 Per Common Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

  • Altria discusses 10-Year Vision, Corporate Responsibility Priorities and Environmental, Social and Governance efforts.
  • Altria declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) today. During the Annual Meeting, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, summarized Altria’s full-year 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results, discussed Altria’s 10-Year Vision, Corporate Responsibility Priorities and Environmental, Social and Governance efforts and addressed shareholder questions. Copies of Mr. Gifford’s prepared remarks and business presentation and a replay of the audio webcast of the Annual Meeting are available on altria.com and via the Altria Investor app. Final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regular Quarterly Dividend

Following the Annual Meeting, Altria’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 12, 2020.

Altria’s Profile

Altria’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Nat Sherman), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria owns an 80% interest in Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos).

The brand portfolios of Altria’s tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!® . Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, 14 Hands®and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, and it imports and markets Antinori®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatteand Villa Maria Estateproducts in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

More information about Altria is available at altria.com and on the Altria Investor app, or follow Altria on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
02:46pALTRIA : Holds 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Declares Regular Quarterly D..
BU
05/07ALTRIA : to Host Webcast of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/06ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06ALTRIA : Juul Moves Base to Washington in Signal To Health Regulators
DJ
05/05ALTRIA : E-Cigarette Maker Juul Is Moving Base From San Francisco to Washington,..
DJ
05/01ALTRIA : Reports 2020 First-quarter Results
AQ
05/01ALTRIA : Sees Smoker Shift From Vaping To Cheap Cigarettes
DJ
04/30ALTRIA : Older Vapers Are Turning Back to Cigarettes, Marlboro Maker Says
DJ
04/30ALTRIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/30ALTRIA : Marlboro Maker Warns Smokers Will Turn to Cheaper Cigarettes
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 328 M
EBIT 2020 10 891 M
Net income 2020 7 334 M
Debt 2020 25 194 M
Yield 2020 9,30%
P/E ratio 2020 9,16x
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2021 4,46x
Capitalization 67 552 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 48,47  $
Last Close Price 36,35  $
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Chairman
Salvatore Mancuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George Muñoz Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-27.17%67 552
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-1.48%33 629
ITC LIMITED-0.43%26 969
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK5.29%13 450
KT&G CORPORATION-1.91%8 128
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK4.43%5 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group