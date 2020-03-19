Log in
Altria : Suspends Operations at Richmond Facility After Second Worker Tests Positive for Covid-19

03/19/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Altria Group Inc. said Thursday it is suspending operations at a production facility after another employee tested positive for Covid-19, the illness that is caused by the new coronavirus.

The tobacco and alcohol company will temporarily halt operations at its Philip Morris USA manufacturing plant in Richmond, Va., where it makes cigarettes, for the next two weeks.

Altria said it learned on Wednesday night that a second Philip Morris worker was found to have Covid-19.

Philip Morris has about two months of cigarette inventory on hand based on current shipping volumes, Altria said.

Altria also said Thursday a unit focused in part on cigars will halt some domestic operations due to supply chain disruptions tied to the virus.

The company said it will pay workers regular wages for two weeks, during the suspension of plant operations.

About 9,800 people worldwide have died after being infected with the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus, which was discovered in December.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

