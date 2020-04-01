Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altria Group, Inc.    MO

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altria : U.S. Sues to Unwind Altria's $12.8 Billion Investment in Juul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

By Jennifer Maloney and John D. McKinnon

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Altria Group Inc. to unwind its $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs Inc., accusing the Marlboro maker of violating federal antitrust laws when it took a stake in the e-cigarette maker.

"Altria and Juul turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in Juul's profits," Ian Conner, director of the agency's Bureau of Competition, said in a press statement.

The FTC filed an administrative complaint against Altria on Wednesday, according to the statement. An administrative trial is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.

An Altria spokesman didn't immediately comment. Juul declined to comment.

Altria, the largest U.S. tobacco company by sales, bought a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018. Sales of Juul's sleek vaporizer had surged, vaulting it to the top of the e-cigarette market. Altria "dealt with this competitive threat by agreeing not to compete in return for a substantial ownership interest in Juul," the FTC said in the statement.

One issue that raised concerns among federal antitrust officials was the Marlboro maker's control of shelf space in stores, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Two weeks before announcing its deal with Juul in 2018, Altria closed its e-cigarette business. Then, as part of the tie-up, Altria agreed to put Juul coupons on cigarette packs, send Juul promotions to its mailing list of cigarette smokers and give Juul the shelf space that Altria's MarkTen e-cigarettes had occupied. Juul subsequently took some of that shelf space.

If the deal had been approved by the FTC, Altria would have been able to appoint representatives to Juul's board and count Juul's earnings toward its own earnings.

The FTC didn't say if it would seek to force Altria to sell its stake, in which case the tobacco company could recoup some of its investment.

The FTC said that Altria's acquisition of Juul shares and other related agreements constitute an "unreasonable restraint of trade" and "substantially lessened competition."

Juul has come under increasing regulatory and financial pressure since the Altria investment. Blamed for a surge in underage vaping in the U.S., Juul voluntarily halted sales of its sweet and fruity-flavored refill pods, which are popular among teenagers.

Altria in January took a second big write-down of its stake in Juul and stripped down its agreement to provide services to the startup. Altria now values the e-cigarette maker at about $12 billion, down from its $38 billion valuation in December 2018.

Under the revised agreement, Altria is no longer providing marketing and retail distribution for the startup as the companies had originally agreed. Altria is focused on helping Juul with regulatory affairs, including the submission of its products for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Juul and its rivals must submit their products for federal review by May to remain on sale in the U.S.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
09:51pALTRIA : U.S. Sues to Unwind Altria's $12.8 Billion Investment in Juul -- Update
DJ
09:18pALTRIA : U.S. Sues to Unwind Altria's $12.8 Billion Investment in Juul
DJ
09:16pALTRIA : to Defend FTC Action Against Minority Investment in JUUL
BU
03/25Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
03/25Coronavirus Puts a Premium on Cash, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
03/24Leap in CEO Pay Turns Into a Dive -- WSJ
DJ
03/24ALTRIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23ALTRIA : Announces initial $1 million commitment to support coronavirus relief e..
AQ
03/23Coronavirus Caps Years of Rich Pay for Many CEOs
DJ
03/21ALTRIA : CEO Has Virus, Will Take a Leave
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 184 M
EBIT 2020 10 898 M
Net income 2020 7 975 M
Debt 2020 27 138 M
Yield 2020 9,12%
P/E ratio 2020 8,79x
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
EV / Sales2021 4,69x
Capitalization 69 893 M
Chart ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altria Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,56  $
Last Close Price 37,61  $
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Nabil Y. Sakkab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-24.64%71 863
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-3.11%32 904
ITC LIMITED4.70%28 029
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-1.04%10 239
KT&G CORPORATION1.63%7 758
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK0.43%4 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group