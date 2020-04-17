Log in
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
04/17 10:52:32 am
41.32 USD   +2.28%
10:31aALTRIA : to Host Webcast of 2020 First-Quarter Results
BU
09:32aALTRIA : CEO Steps Down From the Marlboro Cigarette Maker -- Update
DJ
08:33aALTRIA : Chairman, CEO Howard Willard Retires
DJ
Altria : to Host Webcast of 2020 First-Quarter Results

04/17/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, CEO, will discuss the Company’s 2020 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 174 M
EBIT 2020 10 921 M
Net income 2020 7 799 M
Debt 2020 26 333 M
Yield 2020 8,45%
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales2020 5,03x
EV / Sales2021 4,91x
Capitalization 75 078 M
Technical analysis trends ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 48,94  $
Last Close Price 40,40  $
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Gifford Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
George Muñoz Independent Director
Thomas F. Farrell Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Independent Director
Nabil Y. Sakkab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-19.05%75 078
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.0.10%32 653
ITC LIMITED-1.74%29 849
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.00%11 541
KT&G CORPORATION1.18%7 952
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-6.57%5 443
