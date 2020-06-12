Log in
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

ALTRIA GROUP, INC.

(MO)
Juul Chief Executive Sees Long Road Back to Growth -- WSJ

06/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Jennifer Maloney

The chief executive of Juul Labs Inc. has a message for investors: Be patient.

Since K.C. Crosthwaite took the helm of the e-cigarette maker nine months ago, Juul has halted most of its U.S. advertising, cut more than 1,500 jobs, stopped selling sweet and fruity flavors in the U.S. and put the brakes on its international expansion. And he doesn't plan to get the startup back to growth any time soon.

First, the company has to prove that it can be trusted again, Mr. Crosthwaite said in an interview this week. It will be an uphill road. Under investigation by a slew of federal agencies and state attorneys general, Juul is widely blamed for sparking a surge of underage vaping in the U.S. The company's valuation has plummeted to about $12 billion from $38 billion when tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. took a stake in late 2018.

Mr. Crosthwaite, a former Altria executive, said he has been talking to Juul investors about the long-term opportunity to convert traditional cigarette smokers. He plans to do more fundraising this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

"We've got a long way to go...but it's worth it," Mr. Crosthwaite said. "The opportunity for us and our company to eliminate combustible cigarettes, it's historic. And then the financial opportunity to do that, for our shareholders, is significant."

"We're going to continue to convert adult smokers," he added. "Perhaps the pace of growth may be different than we once thought" it would be. "I take a very long-term view."

Since taking the job, Mr. Crosthwaite, 44, has tried to break with the company's previous breakneck growth strategy, its marketing missteps and its fractious relationships with regulators. The erosion of the public's trust in e-cigarettes has hurt the industry's prospects, Mr. Crosthwaite said. He pointed to the recent improvement in sales trends for traditional cigarettes, and to local and state laws that now tax e-cigarettes at a higher rate than cigarettes or ban menthol e-cigarettes while allowing traditional menthol cigarettes to stay on the market.

"We've got to be the most responsible and trusted stewards of our product technology," he said. He declined to comment on Juul's legal liability as the company defends itself against hundreds of lawsuits brought by states, school districts and families of young people who became addicted to its products.

Much will hinge on applications that Juul plans to submit by September to the Food and Drug Administration, seeking permission for its products to remain on the U.S. market.

All e-cigarette manufacturers must submit their products for FDA review by Sept. 9. In their applications, the companies must present scientific studies showing that their products are safer than cigarettes. They also must demonstrate that their e-cigarettes present a net benefit to public health -- in other words, that the benefit of helping adult cigarette smokers switch to a safer alternative outweighs the potential harm of hooking young people on nicotine.

The outcome of the FDA's review could influence foreign regulators as well. Many countries bar the sale of vaping products entirely or restrict nicotine concentrations to such low levels that Juul doesn't consider them commercially viable. Juul is shrinking its overseas footprint after a hasty international expansion last year, when the company entered countries without first seeking the support of regulators.

Juul this year exited South Korea and now plans to cease operations in Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Spain. The company continues to have conversations with regulators in other countries, presenting its scientific research in an effort to make the case that e-cigarette sales should be permitted, Mr. Crosthwaite said.

"We are not retreating," he said. "If anything, we are getting much more focused and disciplined."

The company also must become more diverse, Mr. Crosthwaite said. Juul in May announced the appointment of the first woman to its seven-member board of directors: Rona Ambrose, a former Canadian health minister. The company's 10 person leadership team has three women, including a new CFO Mr. Crosthwaite appointed last month, and at least two people of color.

Since the killing of George Floyd, which has sparked difficult conversations in workplaces across the country, Mr. Crosthwaite said he has been having discussions with his staff about institutional racism and how the company can better support its black employees. He said he plans to have a continuing series of staff discussions about the company's culture, which has "gone through quite a bit of change, if you think about how different the company is today versus even nine months ago."

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

