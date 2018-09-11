Log in
Altura Mining : Additional US$15 million secured for Altura Lithium Project

09/11/2018 | 02:07am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 11 September 2018

ADDITIONAL US$15 MILLION SECURED FOR THE ALTURA LITHIUM PROJECT

  • Agreement for additional funds of US$15 million executed with Altura's existing Loan Note Holders

  • Terms of the additional funding on par with original Loan Note Subscription Agreement executed in July 2017

  • Altura will utilise the additional funds to ensure efficient ramp-up towards nameplate capacity and distribution of lithium concentrate to our offtake partners

  • The additional funds will also allow Altura to advance its plans for the Stage 2 expansion of the Altura Lithium Project to 440,000tpa

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has arranged an Amendment Deed with its existing Loan Note Holders to be provided with an additional US$15 million for the Altura Lithium Project.

The terms of the Amendment Deed are in line with the existing US$110 million senior secured loan note facility that was executed in July 2017 (please see the ASX announcement on 28 July 2017). Importantly, this additional capital has been raised without the issue of further equity securities, which would have resulted in some dilution for existing shareholders.

Altura's Managing Director James Brown said it was pleasing to continue to receive the strong support of our project financiers.

"The additional funds will ensure the efficient ramp-up of commissioning towards nameplate capacity at the Altura Lithium Project, continued exploration of the Company's portfolio of tenements and ongoing work on the Stage 2 expansion which targets a doubling of production to 440,000tpa in the first half of 2020." *

* See ASX release on 30 April 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement on 30 April 2018.

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street

PO Box Z5369

T +61 8 9488 5100

cosec@alturamining.com

Perth WA 6000

St. George's Terrace WA 6831

F +61 8 9488 5199

alturamining.com

Altura Mining Limited - ASX Announcement - 11 September 2018

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

For further information:

James Brown, Managing Director (+ 61 427 988 898)

Paul Mantell, Executive Director (+61 418 727 460)

Media

Michael Weir (+61 402 347 032) / Cameron Gilenko (+61 466 984 953) Citadel-MAGNUS

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Altura Mining Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:06:02 UTC
