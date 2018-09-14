Altura Mining : Lithium Project Operations and Shipping Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 14 September 2018

ALTURA LITHIUM PROJECT

OPERATIONS AND SHIPPING UPDATE

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) ("Altura" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following update in relation to operations and shipping from its 100% owned Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora.

Production from the Altura Lithium Mine commenced on 25 July 2018 with the first haulage of spodumene product to the Qube storage facility in Port Hedland following on 7 August 2018 (for further information, please see the ASX announcements on 25 July 2018 and 8 August 2018).

Current mining operations are proceeding as planned with good overall recoveries from the mine, with run-of-mine (ROM) stocks currently at 130,000 tonnes with an average grade of 1.20% Li2O.

The Altura mining team continues to focus on ramping up production levels to nameplate capacity. The daily monitoring of production tonnages and grade versus the commissioning forecasts indicate the mining and processing are performing at a high level.

Product feed into the process plant has been successfully increased during the commissioning phase with spodumene concentrate grade and recoveries exceeding expectations. The first 4,000 tonnes of product, with the quality specifications as outlined in the table below, has been hauled to the Qube storage facility in Port Hedland. It should be noted these results are a combination of production testing on site and verification sampling from the storage facility itself. All samples were assayed by Intertek utilising the Altura owned laboratory on site at the Altura Lithium Mine.

Parameter Content (%) Lithium Oxide Grade (Li2O %) 6.1 Iron Oxide (Fe2O3) 1.07 Manganese (Mn) 0.12 Mica (mass %) 1.5

The ramp up to nameplate production of 220,000 tonnes of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate * is targeted for the end of calendar year 2018. Shipments of concentrate are planned at regular intervals in order to suit the offtake partners' consumption requirements. The verification process required in order to establish the Altura Lithium product will require varied size cargoes to lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide converters based in China.

Cargoes will be shipped on "Handy" sized vessels of up to 40,000 tonnes. As is common practice, most of Altura's cargoes will be shared amongst other commodity producers shipping from the Qube facility at Port Hedland.

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street PO Box Z5369 T +61 8 9488 5100 cosec@alturamining.com Perth WA 6000 St. George's Terrace WA 6831 F +61 8 9488 5199 alturamining.com

Altura Mining Limited - ASX Announcement - 14 September 2018

Altura will receive payment for its cargoes on presentation of documents under standard letter of credit arrangements once the product is loaded and the independent sampling and analysis of the shipment has been completed. This is in accordance with the binding offtake agreements.

Altura's appointed shipping agents have booked and are managing the Company's maiden cargo.

Altura is looking forward to further advising the market of the completion of loading of the milestone first cargo. On an ongoing basis, Altura will be providing detailed production reports to the market on a quarterly basis.

* See ASX release on 30 April 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement on 30 April 2018.

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

For further information:

James Brown, Managing Director (+ 61 427 988 898)

Paul Mantell, Executive Director on (+61 418 727 460)

Media

Michael Weir (+61 402 347 032) / Cameron Gilenko (+61 466 984 953) Citadel-MAGNUS

Page 2 of 2