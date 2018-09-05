Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Altura Mining Ltd    AJM   AU000000AJM9

ALTURA MINING LTD (AJM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Altura Mining : Official Opening of the Altura Lithium Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 01:32am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 5 September 2018

OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE ALTURA LITHIUM PROJECT

AT PILGANGOORA

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) ("Altura" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the official opening today of the 100% owned Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora.

Altura will be joined by the Honourable Bill Johnston MLA, Western Australia's Minister for Mines and Petroleum, State and Local Government representatives, traditional land owners, Altura employees, contractors, suppliers, financers and investors at the opening, which will be conducted on site at the Altura Lithium Project, 123km from the town of Port Hedland. Guests will be given a guided tour of the mine site, before Minister Johnston conducts the official opening.

The mine opening, just 18 months from the start of construction, marks a further major milestone for the Company. Altura recently celebrated the first lithium concentrate production and the start of product haulage to Port Hedland ready for export.

Altura's Managing Director James Brown said the official opening was an occasion to celebrate the Company's achievements.

"Today marks a significant event in the evolution of Altura, and credit goes to shareholders, employees and partners who have assisted in progressing the Company. It is an achievement to open a mine, and to do it in less than 18 months is testament to the drive and passion of all parties involved to build Altura into a world-class producer of high-grade lithium spodumene."

"With the continued support of our shareholders, we are in a strong position to benefit from the robust lithium market fundamentals that we see globally."

"Our operations team have been able to deliver encouraging results from the mine and processing plant to allow us to commence trucking our spodumene product to Port Hedland during August. The immediate focus of Altura is to load our initial spodumene cargo with the vessel due for arrival in the middle of this month."

Altura has played a pivotal role in establishing the Pilbara region as a new lithium-hub in Western Australia and is currently considering plans to double production to 440,000 tpa* to tap into the global demand for electric vehicle and static storage batteries.

Over the past 18 months Altura has employed around 1,000 personnel and contributed to improved public roads and infrastructure in and around Port Hedland.

The Company continues to work alongside local organisations and their various sponsorship requirements and engage with various indigenous communities to provide employment and business opportunities.

Altura Mining Limited ABN 39 093 391 774

Level 2, 23 Barrack Street

PO Box Z5369

T +61 8 9488 5100

cosec@alturamining.com

Perth WA 6000

St. George's Terrace WA 6831

F +61 8 9488 5199

alturamining.com

Altura Mining Limited - ASX Announcement - 5 September 2018

* See ASX release on 30 April 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement on 30 April 2018.

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

For further information:

James Brown, Managing Director (+ 61 427 988 898)

Paul Mantell, Executive Director on (+61 418 727 460)

Media

Michael Weir (+61 402 347 032) / Cameron Gilenko (+61 466 984 953) Citadel-MAGNUS

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Altura Mining Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTURA MINING LTD
01:32aALTURA MINING : Official Opening of the Altura Lithium Project
PU
08/13ALTURA MINING : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine
AQ
08/09ALTURA MINING : Corporate update
PU
08/08ALTURA MINING : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine
PU
07/31ALTURA MINING : delivers first lithium concentrate at Pilgangoora
AQ
07/26ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report June 2018
AQ
07/26ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - First Lithium Concentrate Produced at Altura Lithium M..
AQ
07/25ALTURA MINING : First Lithium Concentrate Produced at Altura Lithium Mine
PU
07/24ALTURA MINING : Quarterly Cashflow Report – June 2018
PU
06/21ALTURA MINING LIMITED : - Commissioning and First Shipment Update
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Energy Metals Expert Chris Berry Gives An Industry Update With Matt Bohlsen O.. 
08/24Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
07/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
06/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/19IT'S ELECTRIC : Key Growth Investing Trends To Watch 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 10,1 M
EBIT 2018 -5,31 M
Net income 2018 -2,00 M
Debt 2018 107 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,90
EV / Sales 2018 55,7x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 455 M
Chart ALTURA MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Altura Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTURA MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Stuart Brown Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Chris Evans Chief Operating Officer
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
Beng Teik Kuan Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul K. Mantell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTURA MINING LTD-36.71%329
BHP BILLITON PLC9.49%121 858
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.63%121 858
RIO TINTO-7.41%82 966
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.33%82 966
ANGLO AMERICAN1.39%28 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.