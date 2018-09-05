Altura Mining : Official Opening of the Altura Lithium Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 5 September 2018

OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE ALTURA LITHIUM PROJECT

AT PILGANGOORA

Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM) ("Altura" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the official opening today of the 100% owned Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora.

Altura will be joined by the Honourable Bill Johnston MLA, Western Australia's Minister for Mines and Petroleum, State and Local Government representatives, traditional land owners, Altura employees, contractors, suppliers, financers and investors at the opening, which will be conducted on site at the Altura Lithium Project, 123km from the town of Port Hedland. Guests will be given a guided tour of the mine site, before Minister Johnston conducts the official opening.

The mine opening, just 18 months from the start of construction, marks a further major milestone for the Company. Altura recently celebrated the first lithium concentrate production and the start of product haulage to Port Hedland ready for export.

Altura's Managing Director James Brown said the official opening was an occasion to celebrate the Company's achievements.

"Today marks a significant event in the evolution of Altura, and credit goes to shareholders, employees and partners who have assisted in progressing the Company. It is an achievement to open a mine, and to do it in less than 18 months is testament to the drive and passion of all parties involved to build Altura into a world-class producer of high-grade lithium spodumene."

"With the continued support of our shareholders, we are in a strong position to benefit from the robust lithium market fundamentals that we see globally."

"Our operations team have been able to deliver encouraging results from the mine and processing plant to allow us to commence trucking our spodumene product to Port Hedland during August. The immediate focus of Altura is to load our initial spodumene cargo with the vessel due for arrival in the middle of this month."

Altura has played a pivotal role in establishing the Pilbara region as a new lithium-hub in Western Australia and is currently considering plans to double production to 440,000 tpa* to tap into the global demand for electric vehicle and static storage batteries.

Over the past 18 months Altura has employed around 1,000 personnel and contributed to improved public roads and infrastructure in and around Port Hedland.

The Company continues to work alongside local organisations and their various sponsorship requirements and engage with various indigenous communities to provide employment and business opportunities.

Altura Mining Limited - ASX Announcement - 5 September 2018

* See ASX release on 30 April 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement on 30 April 2018.

About Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM)

Altura is a key player in the global lithium market and is leveraging increasing demand for raw materials for manufacturing lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles and static storage uses. Altura owns and operates the world-class Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora in WA's Pilbara, which has a production capacity of 220,000tpa of quality spodumene concentrate. The Company has completed a Definitive Feasibility Study on a potential Stage 2 expansion to 440,000tpa, with a Final Investment Decision due in 2018.

