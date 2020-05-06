Log in
Altus Group Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/06/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, released today final voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Ontario.  A total of 34,428,631 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 85.07% of the 40,469,840 issued and outstanding common shares as at March 20, 2020.

Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2020, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Angela Brown34,246,26499.8263,0290.18
Robert G. Courteau34,302,90599.986,3880.02
Colin Dyer34,297,55999.9711,7340.03
Anthony Gaffney34,299,04499.9710,2490.03
Anthony Long34,291,67599.9517,6180.05
Diane MacDiarmid34,237,97599.7171,3180.29
Raymond C. Mikulich34,128,11199.76181,1820.24
Janet Woodruff34,295,55099.9613,7430.04

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 34,401,590 (99.92%) votes were cast in favour, with 27,041 (0.08%) votes withheld. 

The resolution to increase the number of authorized common shares to be reserved for issuance under the Company’s Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan and to ratify the grant of awards made under it to executives and key employees was approved by a majority of votes.  A total of 31,559,754 (92.02%) votes were cast in favour, with 2,736,553 (7.98%) votes withheld. 

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 32,279,117 (94.12%) votes cast in favour, and 2,017,190 (5.88%) votes against.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
