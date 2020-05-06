Altus Group Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, released today final voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Ontario. A total of 34,428,631 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 85.07% of the 40,469,840 issued and outstanding common shares as at March 20, 2020.



Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2020, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Angela Brown 34,246,264 99.82 63,029 0.18 Robert G. Courteau 34,302,905 99.98 6,388 0.02 Colin Dyer 34,297,559 99.97 11,734 0.03 Anthony Gaffney 34,299,044 99.97 10,249 0.03 Anthony Long 34,291,675 99.95 17,618 0.05 Diane MacDiarmid 34,237,975 99.71 71,318 0.29 Raymond C. Mikulich 34,128,111 99.76 181,182 0.24 Janet Woodruff 34,295,550 99.96 13,743 0.04

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 34,401,590 (99.92%) votes were cast in favour, with 27,041 (0.08%) votes withheld.

The resolution to increase the number of authorized common shares to be reserved for issuance under the Company’s Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan and to ratify the grant of awards made under it to executives and key employees was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 31,559,754 (92.02%) votes were cast in favour, with 2,736,553 (7.98%) votes withheld.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 32,279,117 (94.12%) votes cast in favour, and 2,017,190 (5.88%) votes against.

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

