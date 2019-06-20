Log in
ALTUS GROUP LTD

(AIF)
06/20 04:00:00 pm
32.14 CAD   +0.09%
06:31pAltus Group to Hold an Investor Update Conference Call on June 26, 2019
GL
06/13Altus Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
GL
05/08ALTUS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
Altus Group to Hold an Investor Update Conference Call on June 26, 2019

06/20/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it plans to host a conference call and live webcast with investors and financial analysts at 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 to provide an update on its Altus Analytics business related to the Company’s cloud and subscription strategy. 

The details for the call and webcast are as follows:

 Investor Update Conference Call & Live Webcast
  
Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)
Webcast: altusgroup.com  (under Investor Relations)
Live Call: 1-800-273-9672 (toll-free) or 416-340-2216 (Toronto area) 
Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited
Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
