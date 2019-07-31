Log in
Altus Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results

07/31/2019

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) today announced second-quarter 2019 financial and operational results on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors. There will be a conference call Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6589559.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

     
Contacts    
     
Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
     
Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West
     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 138 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 -18,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -128x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 241 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,88  $
Last Close Price 3,21  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Clay Bretches Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Vose Sinnott Vice Chairman
Mark A. Borer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTUS MIDSTREAM CO0.00%247
ENBRIDGE INC3.58%67 313
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.45%64 322
KINDER MORGAN INC34.07%46 838
TC ENERGY CORP33.48%45 566
WILLIAMS COMPANIES11.75%30 318
