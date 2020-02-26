Altus Midstream Announces Estimated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced its estimated results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2019, on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors . There will be a conference call Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results.



The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 1386169.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50% equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com .

