Altus Midstream Announces Estimated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

02/26/2020 | 06:06pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced its estimated results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2019, on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors. There will be a conference call Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 1386169.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50% equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Media:(713) 296-7276Phil West
Investor:(281) 302-2286Patrick Cassidy

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 -2,68 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -36,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 127 M
Chart ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Altus Midstream Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,13  $
Last Close Price 1,69  $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Clay Bretches President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Mark Meyer Chairman
Ben C. Rodgers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Robert S. Purgason Director
Kevin S. McCarthy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY-40.91%127
ENBRIDGE INC.2.73%80 811
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-14.81%52 518
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.43%52 470
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-0.57%47 680
ONEOK, INC..-2.72%30 407
