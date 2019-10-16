Log in
Altus Midstream Company to Host Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Central Time

0
10/16/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) (“Altus”) will host its third-quarter 2019 results conference call Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, Oct. 30. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.altusmidstream.com.

The conference call will be webcast from Altus’ website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Central time Oct. 31. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2985186.

About Altus Midstream
Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Media:          (713) 296-7276   Phil West

Investors:    (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
                                                       
Websites:      www.altusmidstream.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
