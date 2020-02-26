Altus Midstream : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Investor Presentation

The information in this presentation and the oral statements made in connection therewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, included in this presentation regarding Altus Midstream
Company's ("Altus Midstream") business, operations, strategy, prospects, plans, estimated financial and operating results, and future financial and operating performance and forecasts, as well as similar information about Apache Corporation ("Apache"), are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Altus Midstream and Apache disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Altus Midstream and Apache caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Altus Midstream and Apache, incident to the development, production, gathering, transportation and sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, low prices for oil and/or natural gas, global economic conditions, uncertainties inherent in the joint venture pipeline options referred to herein, inflation, increased operating costs, construction delays and cost over-runs, lack of availability of equipment, supplies, services and qualified personnel, processing volumes and pipeline throughput, uncertainties related to new technologies, geographical concentration of operations, environmental risks, weather risks, security risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, regulatory risks (including if Altus Midstream were to become an investment company in the future), the uncertainty inherent in estimating oil and natural gas reserves and in projecting future rates of production, reductions in cash flow, lack of access to capital, Altus Midstream's ability to satisfy future cash obligations, restrictions in existing or future debt agreements or structured or other financing arrangements, the timing of development expenditures, managing growth and integration of acquisitions, and failure to realize expected value creation from acquisitions. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this presentation and the oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward- looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Altus Midstream's operations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (when filed)(the "2019 Form 10-K"). Altus Midstream' SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We are currently finalizing our standard financial reporting procedures for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. As a result, all estimated financial data included in this presentation for the quarter or fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change. Actual results for such periods may differ materially from such estimates, including as a result of the completion of our normal year-end accounting procedures and adjustments and the completion of the audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 of each of the third-party pipelines in which we own an equity method interest. Refer to our 2019 Form 10-K when filed with the SEC for the final financial results for such periods.
INFORMATION ABOUT ALPINE HIGH
Information in this presentation about Alpine High, including the reserve and production information set forth within the section entitled "Alpine High Overview," has been provided by, and is the responsibility of, Apache. Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data, and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.
USE OF PROJECTIONS
This presentation contains projections for Altus Midstream, including with respect to Altus Midstream's Adjusted EBITDA, capital investments and distributable cash flow. Altus Midstream's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, have not expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only, should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results, and are subject to the disclaimers under "Forward Looking Statements" above.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow of Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream believes Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are useful because they allow Altus Midstream to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to financing methods or capital structure. Altus Midstream does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to similar financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The computations of Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Altus Midstream excludes certain items from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicators of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA or distributable cash flow. Altus Midstream's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be construed as an inference that its results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring terms.
Altus Midstream Overview
Altus Midstream Summary Overview
Commentary
Altus Midstream is a pure-play, Permian to Gulf Coast midstream C-corp
C-corpgovernance / no IDRs
Interests in premier JV pipelines provide diversity of stable cash flows and long term contracts
State of the art gathering and processing assets
Conservative balance sheet; low leverage
Strong financial position with ample liquidity to fund future growth plans
Simplified Structure
Public Investors
Apache Corporation
~21%(1)~79%(1)
Altus Midstream Company
(nasdaq: ALTM)
100%
Alpine High
16% Interest
15% Interest
27% Interest
Option for
in Gulf
33% Interest
50% Interest
Gathering &
in EPIC
in Permian
Coast
in Shin Oak
in Salt Creek
Processing
Crude
Highway
Express
Pipeline
NGL
Assets
Pipeline
Pipeline
Pipeline
Pipeline
(1) Amounts reflect direct and indirect ownership interests in ALTM.
Joint Venture Pipelines Overview
Pipeline Map
Katy
Market Access
STX / Aqua Dulce
Market Access
USGC Pipeline / LNG
Market Access
Commentary
► Altus owns or has the option to participate in five joint venture pipeline projects
Nat Gas
▪ 16% of KMI's GCX (Exercised)
▪ 27% of KMI's Permian Highway (Exercised)
NGLs
▪ 33% of EPD's Shin Oak (Exercised)
▪ 50% of Salt Creek NGL (Option)
Crude
▪ 15% of EPIC Crude (Exercised)
All pipelines expected in service by end of 2020 with the exception of Permian Highway (1Q21)
Long-haulpipe investments provide diversified
cash flow stream across all 3 commodities
JV Pipeline Recent Developments
Gulf Coast
► Altus started receiving cash distributions in 4Q19, in-line with expectations
Express Pipeline
► Capacity of 2.0 Bcf/d is fully subscribed under long-term, binding agreements
(Exercised)
Permian Highway
► Expected in-service 1Q21 with project cost estimated at ~$2.1BN
Pipeline
► Acquired 100% of right of way; construction continuing
(Exercised)
► Capacity of 2.1 Bcf/d is fully subscribed under long-term, binding agreements
Shin Oak NGL
► Full 550 MBPD capacity reached in 4Q19; project cost of ~$1.5BN
Pipeline
► Altus started receiving cash distributions in 3Q19
(Exercised)
► Projecting immaterial capital needs, expect to continue generating cash distributions
Salt Creek NGL
► Pipeline in-service
Pipeline
► Altus option extended to March 2, 2020
(Unexercised)
► Interim service began in August; service on the permanent line expected April 1, 2020
EPIC Crude
► Cost overruns and out of scope projects have increased estimated project cost to
Pipeline
~$2.4BN (~$350MM over the original ~$2.1BN budget)
(Exercised)
► Epic expects to fund overage with a combination of operating cash flow, project level debt
financings and equity contributions from all partners
Gulf Coast Express (GCX) Overview
Pipeline Map
Commentary
Altus owns 16% of GCX, remaining ownership is 34% Kinder Morgan (Operator), 25% DCP and 25% Targa
Project Statistics:
Capacity: 2.0 Bcf/d
In service since Sept 2019, Altus started receiving distributions in 4Q19
Capacity is fully subscribed under long- term, binding agreements
Provides flexible access to growing markets
Exports to Mexico and Gulf Coast LNG liquefaction terminals
Growing industrial demand
Multiple pipeline interconnects at Agua Dulce including KMI intrastate capacities of over 7 Bcf/d (pipeline) and 132 Bcf (storage)
7
Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) Overview
Pipeline Map
Katy
Market Access
STX / Aqua Dulce
Market Access
USGC Pipeline / LNG
Market Access
Commentary
Altus owns ~27% of PHP, remaining ownership is ~27% Kinder Morgan (Operator), ~27% EagleClaw and 20% from an undisclosed anchor shipper
Designed to transport approximately 2.1 Bcf/d of natural gas
Pipeline capacity is fully subscribed by long-term minimum volume commitments
Approximately 430 miles of 42" pipeline from Waha to Katy, with connections to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets
Expect in-service date in 1Q21
Shin Oak Pipeline Overview
Pipeline Map
Commentary
Breviloba LLC owns the Shin Oak NGL Pipeline (Shin Oak) and is owned 67% by Enterprise Products Operating LLC and 33% Altus
Project overview:
~658 miles of 24-inch pipeline connecting Orla and Waha to Mont Belvieu NGL fractionation and storage complex
Project completed within original budget of $1.5BN
Waha lateral placed into service in June 2019, Altus started receiving distributions in late 3Q19
Shin Oak is differentiated through its integration with Enterprise's existing pipelines and fractionators, providing:
Supply from multiple basins (e.g., Rockies through Rocky Mountain and MAPL)
Superior flow assurance, which is a competitive advantage to attract third party business
9
EPIC Crude Overview
Pipeline Map
Commentary
Altus owns 15% of EPIC crude, remaining ownership is 45% Ares Capital(1), 30% Noble Midstream Partners and 10% Rattler Midstream
The project consists of ~700 miles of pipeline connecting the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins to Corpus Christi
Current capacity of approximately 590 MBPD
Capacity is expandable with the installation of additional pumps and storage
Interim service commenced in August 2019, full service expected in April 2020
First shipment of crude from EPIC's West
Dock facility in December 2019
Expect East Dock facility to be operational in 3Q20
Though EPIC is expected to generate positive EBITDA in 2020, currently does not contribute a material amount to Altus' DCF metrics given project level debt
(1) Ares Capital is the private equity sponsor that owns EPIC Consolidated Operations, LLC, the Operator of Epic Crude
Gathering & Processing Overview
Asset Map
Asset Highlights
► Rich Gas Processing:
▪ 600 MMcf/d of capacity from three cryo trains online and in-service
▪ Cryos performing well, consistently able to run above nameplate capacity with 99%+ ethane recovery
►Lean Gas Treating / Compression: 400 MMcf/d of current capacity
► Gas Gathering Pipelines: ~178 miles in
service
►Residue Pipelines / Market Connections: ~55 miles in service with 4 market connections (Comanche Trail, El Paso Line 1600, Roadrunner and Trans-Pecos Pipeline)
600 MMcf/d of nameplate cryo capacity in-service at year end 2019
State of the Art Cryogenic Processing - SRX Technology
The cryogenic facilities utilize SRX technology to capitalize on better recoveries in ethane rejection mode
Drives improved netbacks on third-party volumes
Standardized units allow for efficient operations at centralized cryo complex
Design Recoveries Across Various Gas Processing Methods
MRU
GSP Recovery
GSP Rejection
SRX Recovery
SRX Rejection
Ethane
10%
92%
10%
99%
<1%
Propane
45%
99%
65%
100%
100%
Butanes
75%
100%
85%
100%
100%
Pentanes
90%
100%
98%
100%
100%
Hexanes
98%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Financial Overview
Financial Overview
Altus has ample liquidity to execute on its 2020 and 2021 capital plans through a combination of reinvesting operating cash flow and expanded revolver capacity
Revolver capacity is$800 million
No need to access any capital markets to finance growth plans
Covenant leverage expected to be well below 5x covenant
Ability to generate cash underpinned by strength and stability of JV pipelines
Anticipated ramp in distributable cash flow provides the foundation for Altus to return capital to shareholders
Continue to be in a position to institute a dividend in 2021
Valuation attractive relative to midstream peers
No need to raise additional capital from debt or equity markets to meet planned
growth objectives
Updated Guidance
►Gathered volume outlook reflects a zero rig program for 2020 at Alpine High compared to 1 rig at previous guidance
Gathered volumes expected to be480 - 520 MMcf/d (~70% rich gas) for 2020
If Waha basis differential continues to weaken, Apache may curtail gas at Alpine High. In that scenario, we expect 15 - 20% of 2020 gathered volumes could be deferred until Waha pricing recovers
►Currently expect 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $190 - 220 million and growth capital investments(1) of $300 - 360 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2020 is primarily impacted by reduced forecast at Alpine High
Impact of deferred volumes mentioned above currently estimated to reduce both 2020 G&P EBITDA(1) and 2020 DCF(1) projections by $10 - 15MM
>95% of growth capital investments in 2020 attributable to JV Pipelines
2020 G&P infrastructure growth capital investments(1) further reduced to reflect zero rig program at Alpine High, offset by increases on Epic Crude JV
15
(1) For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.
Updated Guidance, cont.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (1)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
$250
$150
$220
$130
GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS (2)
($ in millions)
$1,800
$1,621MM Actual(3)
$200
$120
$190
$150
~135% increase
$90
~120% increase
$100
$100
$60
$52MM Actual(3)
$86MM Actual(3)
$50
$30
$1,500
$1,200
$900
$600
$300
Includes ~$65MM for EPIC, likely not 100% equity funded
~80% decrease
$360
$300
$0
$0
2019
2020
2019
2020
% Attributable to JV Pipelines
34%
60 - 70%
$0
20192020
Attributable to JV Pipelines
77%95%+
(1)
Distributable cash flow (DCF) assumes that all Preferred Equity 7% distributions are paid in cash, Preferred Equity distributions for 2019 were paid in kind
(2)
2020 Growth Capital Investments assumes Salt Creek option ($50MM proportionate share) not exercised and includes EPIC proportionate share of capital
16
(3) 2019 results are estimated as of the date of this presentation. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, when filed with the SEC, for final results
For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.
Appendix
Joint Venture Pipelines Detail
All equity options except regional Salt Creek NGL Line have been exercised
Salt Creek option extended to March 2, 2020
Gulf Coast
EPIC Crude
Permian
Shin Oak
Salt Creek
Express
Highway
NGL Line
Product
Natural Gas
Crude
Natural Gas
NGL
NGL
Operator
Kinder Morgan
EPIC
Kinder Morgan
Enterprise Products
ARM
Project Cost
$1.75 billion
~$2.4 billion
$2.1 billion
$1.5 billion
$100 million
Altus
16%
15%
27%
33%
50%
Ownership/Option %
Option Expiration
Exercised
Exercised
Exercised
Exercised
3/02/20
Origin/Terminus
Waha/Agua Dulce
Orla/Corpus Christi
Waha/Gulf Coast
Waha/Mont Belvieu
Alpine High/Waha
Miles of Pipeline
447
730
430
658
60
Pipeline Capacity
2.0 Bcf/d
590 MBPD(1)
2.1 Bcf/d
550 MBPD
445 MBPD
In-Service Date
In-Service
1Q20
1Q21
In-Service
In-Service
Other Owners(2)
KMI, DCP, TRGP
Ares, NBLX, RTLR
KMI, EagleClaw
EPD
Ares
Contract Mix
MVC
MVC/Dedication
MVC
Dedication
Dedication
(1)
Represents Permian Basin pipeline capacity. Initial capacity is 590 MBPD, expandable to 900 MBPD.
(2)
Represents existing project partners and disclosed holders of equity options.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA & DCF
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are useful because it allows the Company to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to financing methods or capital structure.
Our management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, by reviewing the comparable GAAP measure, understanding the differences between Adjusted EBITDA as compared to net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests and incorporating this knowledge into its decision-making processes. Our management believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that the Company uses in evaluating operating results.
Historically, the Company reported income and loss from equity method interests on a one-month reporting lag. Effective October 1, 2019, the Company had eliminated this one-month reporting lag as a change in accounting principle. As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation of this earnings release has been adjusted to reflect only the three months of equity method interests Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The impact to this reconciliation for the year ended December 31, 2019 was not material. Management believes that this change in accounting principle is preferable as it provides the Company with the ability to present the result of its equity method interests for the same period as all other consolidated results of the Company, which improves overall financial reporting to investors by providing the most current information available.
Note: All numbers in thousands unless otherwise noted. The financial information is estimated as of the date of this presentation.
Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, when filed with the SEC, for final results.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Growth Capital
Management believes the presentation of capital investments is useful for investors to assess Altus' expenditures related to our midstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred in midstream activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligations revisions and liabilities incurred, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures.
Management also believes that including our proportionate share of capital in relation to equity method interests funded by cash contributions and the partner's project financing is useful for investors to assess Altus' total growth capital investments. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Altus' current-period expenditures related to midstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.
Note: All numbers in thousands unless otherwise noted. The financial information is estimated as of the date of this presentation.
Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, when filed with the SEC, for final results.
Glossary of Terms
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest before financing costs (net of capitalized interest), net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and accretion and adjusting for such items, as applicable, from income from equity method interests. Also excluded (when applicable) are impairments and other items affecting comparability of results to peers
Distributable cash flow (DCF) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less equity interests' Adjusted EBITDA plus cash distributions from equity interests less maintenance capex, cash tax, preferred unit distributions and interest expense
Reconciliations of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to the nearest GAAP measure, net income including non-controlling interests, are not provided because certain of the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably accessible or estimable at this time. These items primarily relate to lack of available forecast information to reconcile to our share of proportionate net income generated by our interests in third-party pipeline projects
Capital investment is defined as costs incurred in midstream activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligations revisions and liabilities incurred, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures
Growth capital investments is defined as Capital Investment plus Altus' proportionate share of capital in relation to equity method interests
