These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation CONTENTS 1 2 3 4 5 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES Overview 03 Our Team 07 Income Strategy 09 Why Altus? 15 Key Projects 18 Share Capital Structure 04 Growth Strategy 10 Corporate Social Summary Mining Codes 21 Responsibility 16 Business Model 05 Portfolio Growth 11 Royalties and Joint Ventures 24 Portfolio and Pipeline 12 Contact 25 Market Opportunity 13 Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 01 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES OVERVIEW BUILDING THE LEADING AFRICAN ROYALTY GENERATOR " Steve Poulton Chief Executive, Altus Strategies Plc Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 02 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES OVERVIEW PROJECT AND ROYALTY PARTNERS CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT LA MANCHA MINING PROJECT 35% AND ROYALTY GENERATOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT HOLDING FOCUSED ON AFRICA Aiming to become the leading royalty company for African assets. Offering shareholders maximum exposure to the precious metals sector with the minimum risk profile and capital outlay. Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) London AIM ALS Focus on Africa HIGH QUALITY GROWTH PORTFOLIO 20 INVESTMENTSPROJECTS 4 ROYALTIES CASH TRADABLE EQUITIES C$13.5M C$2.6M >70% LEVERAGEDPORTFOLIO TO GOLD GBP£7.9M GBP£1.5M Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 03 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE HIGHLY SUPPORTIVE SHAREHOLDER BASE WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM ALIGNED WITH INVESTORS HOLDING A COMBINED 26% Altus welcomed global mining investor La Mancha Group as its largest shareholder, representing a strong Capital Structure Listings AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS Issued shares outstanding 70,091,601 Share options None Warrants C$1.125 / expiring 18 April 21 182,372 Warrants C$1.500 / expiring 18 Apr 23 5,478,323 Fully diluted 75,752,296 Market capitalisation undiluted (AIM / TSX-V) £20.3M / C$36.25M Figures as at 09 March 2020 Significant Shareholders La Mancha Holding s.a r.l 35.45% Altus Strategies (Management) 26.44% Delphi 9.99% Sprott USA 6.69% CreditForce Limited 2.40% Euro Pacific Gold Fund 1.91% Subtotal 82.88% endorsement of the Altus team and its business model. The partnership provides the capital and expertise to fast track projects and royalty generation activities by leveraging La Mancha's experience and network. AIM: ALS TSX-V:ALTS 125k 40 200k 0.6 100k Share Price (GBX) 30 150k 0.4 75k 20 100k VolumeTrade Share(CAD)Price VolumeTrade 50k 10 50k 0.2 25k 0 0k 0 0k 27 Jan 24 Feb 23 Mar 20 Apr 18 May 15 Jun 13 Jul 27 Jan 24 Feb 23 Mar 20 Apr 18 May 15 Jun 13 Jul AIM:ALS TSX-V: ALTS OTC: ALTUF >50% > 26% Listed 2017 Listed 2018 Listed 2020 Institutional Management shareholder ownership ownership Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 04 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES BUSINESS MODEL INCOME AND CAPITAL GROWTH DISCOVERY ACQUISITION ROYALTIES STRATEGY ROYALTY GENERATION PROJECT GENERATION 'DISCOVERY' PARTNERFUNDEDALTUS FUNDED DISCOVERIESACQUISITIONS APPROACHRESULT ACQUIRE EXISTING ROYALTY FINANCE A ROYALTY CASH FLOW MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND EQUITY RETAIN A ROYALTY Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 05 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES OUR TEAM SHARING OUR KNOWLEDGE BETWEEN ALL OUR EMPLOYEES ACROSS ALL OUR PROJECTS. " Will Slater VP Exploration, Altus Strategies Plc Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 06 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY OUR TEAM WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES BOARD OF DIRECTORS MANAGEMENT DAVID NETHERWAY Non-Executive Chairman Mining Engineer with over 45 years' experience. Chairman of Altus and Canyon, Director of Kore. Former director of Afcan, Afferro, African Aura, Avesoro, Crusader, Equigold, Gryphon, Kilo, Orezone and Shield. STEVEN POULTON Chief Executive Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro], Ariana, and Stellar Diamonds. MATTHEW GRAINGER Executive Director Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana and former COO of African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro]. ALISTER HUME Business Development Manager Experienced investment and business development manager with over a decade of experience working in private equity and capital markets in the natural resources industry. Gained international exposure to the sector through his roles as an investment advisor at Morgans, Australia's largest corporate broker. WILL SLATER VP Exploration Exploration geologist with over 10 years of experience across Africa on a range of commodities including gold, copper, iron and bauxite. He has been involved in the development of early stage projects from reconnaissance through to resource stage and beyond. KARIM NASR Non-Executive Director Chief Executive of La Mancha Group. La Mancha, the holding company of the La Mancha Group, is a privately held gold mining investment company with a portfolio of gold mining assets in West Africa. He is also a director of TSX-listed Golden Star Resources Ltd, a company in which La Mancha has a 34.4% equity interest. ROBERT MILROY Non-Executive Director Capital markets' specialist with over 45 years' experience. Former MD of Eagle Drilling and founder of Corazon Capital. Chairman of Milroy Capital and Director of the Energy Venture Funds III, IV & V. MICHAEL WINN Non-Executive Director Geologist with over 37 years' experience. Co-founder and Chairman of EMX Royalty, President of Seabord, director of Revelo, Alexco, Atico. Former director of Legend, Sprott, Reservoir (co-founder), NGEx. MARTIN KEYLOCK CFO & Company Secretary Corporate accountant with 15 years of experience. Previously worked in the telecoms and architecture sectors, and most recently as Financial Controller at Velocys plc, a multinational, AIM-listed renewable fuels business. Member of the ACCA since 2007. Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 07 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES STRATEGY WE MAXIMISE RETURNS WHILST "GENERATING ROYALTY INCOME AND RETAINING DISCOVERY UPSIDE " Alister Hume Business Development Manager, Altus Strategies Plc Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 08 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES INCOME STRATEGY ROYALTY GENERATION STRATEGY Attach royalty interest to projects via Joint ventures

Acquisition of undervalued royalties; either through direct purchase or the provision of finance to operating companies OBJECTIVE Build a portfolio of royalties diversified by commodity and jurisdiction APPROACH Leverage experience and network to identify, deploy capital and acquire undervalued royalties RESULT Exposure to in-demand commodities with reduced operational or ownership risk

in-demand commodities with reduced operational or ownership risk Multiple longer-term sustainable income streams, minimising dilution for shareholders ALTUS HAS THE TEAM, CAPITAL AND EXPERIENCE TO PROVIDE ROYALTY FINANCE AND DIRECTLY ACQUIRE ROYALTIES OUR ROYALTY PORTFOLIO 4 Royalties covering: 2 Commodities 3 Countries Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 09 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES GROWTH STRATEGY PROJECT GENERATION 'DISCOVERY' STRATEGY Apply for or acquire prospective licences

Make or advance existing discoveries

Seek joint ventures with third parties OBJECTIVE ALTUS HAS THE EXPERTISE, INDUSTRY NETWORK AND CAPITAL TO IDENTIFY AND GENERATE MULTIPLE INCOME OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH PROJECT GENERATION. Build a portfolio of projects, generating multiple income opportunities with reduced financial risk APPROACH Leverage expertise, network to assess multiple early-stage,high-value potential assets simultaneously

early-stage,high-value potential assets simultaneously Bring JV partners on board to progress and fund exploration and development of projects RESULT • Diversification of investments over multiple projects • JV funding reduces reliance on financings and dilution for shareholders Discovery 'sweet spot' Dilution erodes value Exploration Discovery Feasibility Value per share Al Cu Au Debt Royalty 'sweet spot' leverages returns Cash flow to shareholders Build Production -10 Years +5 • Exposure to exploration and development landmarks, providing equity and cash income streams Projects -5 Years +3 The Altus 'sweet spots' -3 Years 0 Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 10 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES PORTFOLIO GROWTH Total Projects + Royalties Licences Acquired Licences Relinquished GROWING THROUGHOUT THE MINING CYCLE 25 21 21 20 20 15 16 14 15 10 8 5 5 6 3 3 5 0 -5 -10 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Strategic JV with JOGMEC investment on copper discovery by Sprott in Ethiopia JV on bauxite asset in Cameroon with Canyon (ASX) Listing on AIM Listing on TSXV Plan of arrangement with Legend Gold Corp (TSXV) Royalty deal on two gold projects in Mali to Desert Gold (TSXV) Royalty deal on bauxite asset in Cameroon with Canyon (TSXV) Option agreement on Ni-Co asset in Côte d'Ivoire Strategic investment by La Mancha JV & royalty deal on two projects in Mali with Graphex (ASX) Royalty deal Term Sheet on two gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire with Stellar Africa (TSXV) Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 11 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES PORTFOLIO AND PIPELINE PROJECT PYRAMID Altus holds interests in a number of projects in the form of royalties and also a diversified range of base and precious metal exploration projects across Africa. 3rd # Project Party M Country 1 Leopard Rock Avesoro Au Liberia 2 Birsok Canyon Al Cameroon 12 1 3 Pitiangoma Est Resolute Au Mali Royalty, Monetisation & Exit 4 Lakanfla Graphex Au Mali 2 11 5 Tigray-Afar - Cu Ethiopia 6 Agdz - Cu Morocco Joint Venture Agreement 7 Bikoula - Fe Cameroon 13 4 3 8 Laboum - Au Cameroon Advanced Discussions 9 Daro - Cu Ethiopia 10 10 Diba - Au Mali 20 11 Djelimangara Desert Gold Au Mali Joint Venture Ready 18 12 Sebessekounto Sud Desert Gold Au Mali 5 9 13 Tabakorole Graphex Au Mali Project Generation 14 Takzim - Zn Morocco 14 8 15 Prikro - Au Ivory Coast 16 Ammas - Zn Morocco Applications 7 17 Zaer - Cu Morocco 6 18 Zager - Au Ethiopia 15 19 Zenoula (application) - Au Ivory Coast 20 Toura (application) Firering Ni Ivory Coast 17 16 Gold Iron 19 Copper Nickel Aluminium Zinc Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 12 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES MARKET OPPORTUNITY AFRICA FOCUSED Vast under explored continent

Discoveries at or near surface reduces cost and time

More targets can be tested per dollar invested - reducing exploration costs and increasing discovery potential

Africa with only 14% of the global exploration budget has generated 24% of all discoveries in the last decade (source: MinEx Consulting). SECTOR PERFORMANCE WHY AFRICA Over 2,000 listed junior mining companies but very few London listed constituents offering mining royalty exposure

Odds of success for significant discoveries are stacked against individual resource investors

Royalty and Project Generators have continued to outperform the market taking advantage of the cyclical nature of the sector. Africa) Average . Asia (excl S SE China Europe AM + . World Africa Pacific Latin Australia FSU Canada USA W (m) 9 35 39 cover 78 92 98 of Depth 125 162 198 Illustration: Discoveries in Africa are made much closer to the surface than the rest of the world OPTIMAL BLEND OF RISK AND REWARD • Model ensures diversification of investors' money over multiple projects/investments, inviting third parties to fund highest risk phases of exploration Africa discoveries minimising dilution of the Company's share capital Maintains upside exposure to long term value creation by retaining co-funding and royalty rights

co-funding and royalty rights Grows the Company's project pipeline for undertaking further JV and royalty deals

Diversifies the ubiquitous technical, commodity, country and management risks

Prioritises the growth of net asset value per share, versus net asset value

Income generation through JV payments, asset sales and royalty streams

Aligns the interests of the Company's management with those of its shareholders. Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 13 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES WHY ALTUS? IMPLEMENTING THE OPTIMAL STRATEGY FOR DISCOVERY AND ASSET MONETISATION. Matthew Grainger Executive Director, Altus Strategies Plc " Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 14 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES WHY ALTUS? DISCOVERY UPSIDE Expansive project portfolio in the most prospective region globally for new gold discoveries. ROYALTY INCOME Accelerating growth of royalty portfolio through project transactions, acquisitions and investments. PARTNERSHIP Low-cost portfolio with multiple partner-funded programs defining new resources and creating shareholder value OPTIONALITY Growing asset portfolio leveraged to the gold price 10 YEAR GOLD PRICE USD$1,900 RECORD HIGH USD$1,500 USD$1,100 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 ALTUS UNDERVALUED RELATIVE TO PEER GROUP Company Market Cap Commodities Countries operating in Exploration assets Royalty assets Gold, Copper, Iron Ore, Cameroon, Liberia, Morocco, Mali, £23.48m 16 4 Bauxite, Zinc, Silver Ivory Coast, Ethiopia Copper, Gold, Botswana £39.57m 1 3 Silver, Zinc £54.69m Lithium, Gold, Alumina, Australia, Ivory Coast, 22 Nickel, Titania Ghana, Chad, Gabon £232.09m Gold, Copper Botswana Royalty Producing/ 63 exploration 9 assets in development Nickel, Gold, Copper, Australia, Ivory Coast, £430.318m 36 16 Iron ore, Coal, Potash, Ghana, Chad, Gabon Zinc, Cobalt Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 15 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT FROM THE START OF OUR PROJECTS LAYS THE GROUND Sharing our knowledge Operating a between all our zero-tolerance employees across policy on bribery all our projects and corruption Establishing the foundations of future partnerships through open and honest discussion with all stakeholders WORK FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT BY… Conducting our business ethically and honestly Recruiting talented team members from the communities in which we operate OUR PEOPLE Management & Administration Working within the 'E3 Plus' framework ensuring minimal disturbance to the environment Technical Team Working with local communities to undertaken projects that have tangible Sharing our and immediate knowledgebenefits between all our employees across all our projects Support Team 3 9 1 6 6 4 Local personnel Expat personnel Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 16 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES APPENDICES Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 17 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES KEY PROJECTS DIBA GOLD PROJECT (AU) Western Mali Project summary Advanced oxide project 15km from Sadiola gold mine Key attributes Oxide resource - potential feedstock for Sadiola or stand alone Asset stage Indicated resource, preliminary project scoping Results 275koz @ 1.35g/t Au Resource* + sulphide potential Next phase of work Resource expansion, JV discussions Joint venture partner Targeting H2 2020 Deal terms N/A Diba - preliminary pit model Project value illustration (US$) Expenditure by Altus [A] N/A Expenditure by N/A JV partner Payments to N/A Altus to date [B] Net cost to Altus to date N/A [A-B] Selected drill intersections: Hole ID From To (m) Intersection Grade (m) (m) (g/t Au) MIDH07-065 10.0 22.0 12.0 20.66 MIDH06-009 44.0 61.0 17.0 3.25 DBRC-009* 93.0 138.0 45.0 1.32 MIDH07-035 16.0 48.0 32.0 2.06 MIDH06-006 18.0 57.0 39.0 1.36 View from Diba hill Located 15km from 13Moz Sadiola mine *Diba hosts an mineral resource (based on a 0.5 g/t cut off and gold price of US$1,200/oz of 275,000oz being 6.34 million tonnes at 1.35 g/t) in the Indicated category and 32,500oz (0.72 million tonnes at 1.40 g/t) in the Inferred category. The resource was prepared by AMEC Americas Limited in the report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Diba Badiazila Gold Property Mali, West Africa", dated June 30, 2013 and filed on SEDAR MIDH07-057 32.0 62.0 30.0 2.15 Intersections: greater than 0.5g/t Au cut off grade, (<5m internal waste ),*16.0m internal waste 2018 2020 TODAY 2022 Deal Resource Studies Target Income Stream / JV Project acquired Targets to expand resource Sadiola - under acquisition Core yard by Allied Gold Corp Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 18 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES KEY PROJECTS LAKANFLA PROJECT (AU) Western Mali Project summary 6km from Sadiola mine (FE3 & FE4 pits) Key attributes Karst (Yatela-type) drill target (similar to FE3 & FE4 pits) Asset stage Historic drilling, gravity survey anomaly Results 12m @ 9.78 g/t & 16m @ 5.2 g/t within major gravity low Next phase of work Karst target drilling commencing Q1 2020 Joint venture partner JV Term agreement signed with Glomin Services (Q4 2019) Deal terms US$1.45m in payments + 2.5% NSR, co-fund option at 20% Project value illustration (US$) Expenditure by Altus [A] N/A Expenditure by Underway JV partner Payments to Altus to date [B] US$100,000 Net cost to Altus to date [A-B] N/A 2018 2020 TODAY 2023 Deal Exploration JV Resource, BFS Production Target Funding Yatela mine - karst geology in pit wall Conceptual karst model >2.5km artisanal workings High grade breccia targeted Collapsed ground / by artisanals underground karst Drilling Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 19 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES KEY PROJECTS TABAKAROLE & PITIANGOMA EST PROJECTS (AU) Southern Mali Project summary Existing resource and JV + regional exploration targets Folding and veining in Tabakorole drill core Key attributes Resource at Tabakorole; Resolute JV at Pitiangoma Est Asset stage RC/DD drilling, airborne geophysics, soil sampling Results 0.59 Mt resource - Tabakorole (not NI 43-101 compliant) Next phase of work Channel sampling, UAV magnetics Joint venture partner Resolute Mining Ltd (Pitiangoma Est) / JV Term sheet signed with Glomin Services (Tabakorole) Deal terms Resolute earning 70% for $3m (Pitiangoma Est) / US$1.45m in payments + 2.5% NSR, co-fund at 20% (Tabakorole) Project value illustration (US$) Expenditure by Altus [A] N/A (under JV) Expenditure by $384k (June '17) JV partner Payments to Altus to date [B] N/A Net cost to Altus to date [A-B] N/A 2018 2019 2020 TODAY 2022 Deal Exploration JV Resource, BFS Production Target Funding Drilling Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 20 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES SUMMARY MINING CODES Cameroon Royalty rates Mining code - key terms Licence Type Corporate Tax (%) Govt. Carried Precious Base metals Precious Industrial Mining code Application / First Second Renewal Interest (%) metals (%) (%) stones (%) minerals (%) date Grant Cost Renewal Fee Fee Exploration 25.0% 10% 3% 2.5% 8% 2.5% 2001 4,000 CFA/km2 3,000 CFA/km2 All renewals ($7/km2) ($5/km2) the same price Mining code - key terms (continued) Licence Type Land rent Min. Min. Size Max size (km2) Reporting Initial term Renewals Area dropped Notes (local/km2) expenditure (km2) requirements (Years) (Numbers on renewal (%) (local/km2) & Years) Exploration Yr 1: 1,000 CFA ($1.5) 3,000 None 500 Annual & 3 3 x 2yr 50% Renewals of permits cost 4,000CFA per Km2. to CFA/km2 Bi-annual In addition maps and attestations from the Yr 8: 8,000 CFA $(13) ($5/km2 national institute of cartography have to be Yr 8 procured at ~350,000CFA depending upon the size Ethiopia Royalty rates Mining code - key terms Licence Type Corporate Tax Govt. Carried Precious Base Precious Industrial Mining code Application / First Second (%) Interest (%) metals (%) metals (%) stones (%) minerals (%) date Grant Cost Renewal Fee Renewal Fee Exploration 28.0% 5.0% 7.0% 6.0% 7.0% 4.0% Mining Operations (Amendment) Proc. Application: 500 ETB ($22) 100 ETB 100 ETB No 816/2013; Mining Licence: 200 ETB ($9)One ($5) ($5) Operations Proclamation 678/2010; company may only hold Licensing Directive 1/2011 1,500km2 of ANS in total Mining code - key terms (continued) Licence Type Land rent Min. expenditure Min. Size Max size Reporting Initial term Renewals Area dropped Notes (local/km2) (local/km2) (km2) (km2) requirements (Years) (Numbers on renewal (%) & Years) Exploration Oromia: 600 ETB ($25) / No set minimum 1 Level 1 - 1,500; Annual & Bi-annual (Including 3 2 x 1yr 25% N/A km² Benish: 120 ETB ($5) / km² expenditure but the Level 2 - 2,000 operations, results (incl. core Afar: 60 ETB ($3) / km² Ministry have to Max size a licensee can and log data), employment, Tigray: 40 ETB ($2)/ km² agree the overall hold at a given time is financial, commercial, and work programme 3,500 km2. other relevant info) Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 21 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES SUMMARY MINING CODES Morocco Royalty rates Mining code - key terms Licence Type Corporate Tax (%) Govt. Carried Precious Base metals Precious Industrial Mining code Application / First Second Renewal Interest (%) metals (%) (%) stones (%) minerals (%) date Grant Cost Renewal Fee Fee Exploration 19% (half) 10% TBC 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 2016 2,000 MAD / 4,000 MAD($400) N/A 35% (full) under block($200) / block new code Mining code - key terms (continued) Licence Type Land rent Min. Min. Size Max size (km2) Reporting Initial term Renewals Area dropped Notes (local/km2) expenditure (km2) requirements (Years) (Numbers on renewal (%) (local/km2) & Years) Exploration Varies depending on 33,000-66,000 Total licence area Annual 3 1 x 4yr - Terms taken from new mining code - August 2016. Differs land value, min of MAD($3,300 - made up of 4x4km blocks. from old code, but Aterian permits were issued under 5000MAD/hectare + 7,000) the old code and transferred to the new one. Minimum 10%. Only small expenditure negotiable with MoM. Tax rate of 38.5% area of total rented reduced by half if product exported. 5 year tax exemption for new mining projects Mali Royalty rates Mining code - key terms Licence Type Corporate Tax Govt. Carried Precious Base Precious Industrial Mining code Application / First Second (%) Interest (%) metals (%) metals (%) stones (%) minerals (%) date Grant Cost Renewal Fee Renewal Fee Exploration 25% for first 10% free carry 6% 3% 3% 3% 2012 10,000,000 CFA/Licence 5,000,000 All renewals 15 years, 30% with option for ($18,000/Licence) CFA/Licence at the same price thereafter; first further 10% for ($9,000 / 3 years, miners cash Licence are exempt (Exploitation from VAT Licence) Mining code - key terms (continued) Licence Type Land rent Min. Min. Size Max size (km2) Reporting Initial term Renewals Area dropped Notes (local/km2) expenditure (local/km2) (km2) requirements (Years) (Numbers on renewal (%) & Years) Exploration Initial term: 1,000 CFA ($1.8) / km2 No set minimum None None Quarterly 3 2 x 2yr None Mining ventures are Frist renewal: 1,500 CFA ($2.7) / km2 expenditure but the & Annual generally free of corporation Second renewal: 2,000 CFA ($3.6) / km2 Ministry have to agree the tax for the first five years of overall work programme production Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 22 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES SUMMARY MINING CODES Ivory Coast Royalty rates Mining code - key terms Licence Type Corporate Tax (%) Govt. Carried Precious Base metals Precious Industrial Mining code Application / First Second Renewal Interest (%) metals (%) (%) stones (%) minerals (%) date Grant Cost Renewal Fee Fee Exploration up to 25.0% 10% free carry with 4%, Gold 3.5% 3% 1.5 - 3.5% 2014 1,000,000 CFA/ TBC TBC option for further 5% (3-6%) Licence for cash Mining code - key terms (continued) Licence Type Land rent Min. Min. Size Max size (km2) Reporting Initial term Renewals Area dropped Notes (local/km2) expenditure (km2) requirements (Years) (Numbers on renewal (%) (local/km2) & Years) Exploration TBC 1600 CFA/km2 None 400 Half yearly, 4 2 x 3yr None 0.5% of annual revenues directed to Community Mining annual Fund. First 5 years of commercial production are income tax free. Exploration phase companies exempt from contributing towards incorporation of their companies or increasing capital stock, annual minimum tax and property taxes. Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 23 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES ROYALTIES AND JOINT VENTURES 1 Initial payment of US$50,000 and 3m Desert Gold shares following deal completion on October 30 2019. Further milestone payments of US$100k (initial 500k oz Au resource defined and US$100k for additional 500k oz Au resource. 1.5% royalty repurchase right to Desert Gold for up to US$6.0m in cash. Refer to http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/ completion-of-gold-royalty-property-transaction-with- desert-gold/ 2 JV term sheet signed with GloMin on 20 August 2019 and expected to complete in Q4 2019. Includes upfront US$50k exclusivity payment and then on deal completion a further US$50k + up to US$400k of milestone cash payments and a final US$1m payment if GloMin sole fund mine construction. 2.5% NSR royalty subject to 1.5% buy back option by GloMin for between US$3.33m - US$5.0m for each 0,5% with the amount dependent on the size of the resource at the time of repurchase. Refer to http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/joint- venture-term-sheet-signed-on-lakanfla-tabakorole-gold- projects-in-mali-2/ 3 Resolute to earn an initial 70% interest by funding US$3M in exploration and by completing a feasibility study. Altus retains the option to co-fund its 30% interest on a pro rata basis or exchange its interest for a 2% NSR royalty. Refer to http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/ extension-to-joint-venture-with-resolute-in-southern-mali/ 4 Altus to receive 25m shares for the termination of the JVA (which are in addition to 8 million shares already received under the JVA) and 5 million shares for transferring the Project and upon the receipt of a mining convention at the Minim Martap Project as well as receiving a US$1.50 / tonne royalty on bauxite ore mined and sold from the Project. Refer to: http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/altus- vends-bauxite-jv-in-cameroon-to-canyon-for-equity-royalty/ https://avesoro.com/operations/liberia/ndablama- gold-project/ http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/option- Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 24 OVERVIEW OUR TEAM STRATEGY WHY ALTUS? APPENDICES CONTACT Altus Strategies Plc 14 Station Road, The Orchard Centre Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL, UK Phone: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 Email: info@altus-strategies.comwww.altus-strategies.com Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation 25 Attachments Original document

