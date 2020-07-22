Altus Strategies : Corporate Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Altus Strategies plc ("the Company").
OVERVIEW
BUILDINGTHE LEADINGAFRICAN ROYALTY GENERATOR"
Steve Poulton
Chief Executive, Altus Strategies Plc
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
OVERVIEW
PROJECT AND ROYALTY PARTNERS
CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT
LA MANCHA
MINING PROJECT
35%
AND ROYALTY GENERATOR
STRATEGIC INVESTMENT HOLDING
FOCUSED ON AFRICA
Aiming to become the leading royalty company for African assets. Offering shareholders maximum exposure to the precious metals sector with the minimum risk profile and capital outlay.
Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS)
London AIM ALS
Focus on Africa
HIGH QUALITY GROWTH PORTFOLIO
20 INVESTMENTSPROJECTS
4 ROYALTIES
CASH
TRADABLE EQUITIES
C$13.5M
C$2.6M
>70% LEVERAGEDPORTFOLIO
TO GOLD
GBP£7.9M
GBP£1.5M
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE
HIGHLY SUPPORTIVE SHAREHOLDER BASE WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM ALIGNED WITH INVESTORS HOLDING A COMBINED 26%
Altus welcomed global mining investor La Mancha Group as its largest shareholder, representing a strong
Capital Structure
Listings
AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS
Issued shares outstanding
70,091,601
Share options
None
Warrants C$1.125 / expiring 18 April 21
182,372
Warrants C$1.500 / expiring 18 Apr 23
5,478,323
Fully diluted
75,752,296
Market capitalisation undiluted (AIM / TSX-V)
£20.3M / C$36.25M
Figures as at 09 March 2020
Significant Shareholders
La Mancha Holding s.a r.l
35.45%
Altus Strategies (Management)
26.44%
Delphi
9.99%
Sprott USA
6.69%
CreditForce Limited
2.40%
Euro Pacific Gold Fund
1.91%
Subtotal
82.88%
endorsement of the Altus team and its business model. The partnership provides the capital and expertise to fast track projects and royalty generation activities by leveraging La Mancha's experience and network.
AIM: ALS
TSX-V:ALTS
125k
40
200k
0.6
100k
Share Price (GBX)
30
150k
0.4
75k
20
100k
VolumeTrade
Share(CAD)Price
VolumeTrade
50k
10
50k
0.2
25k
0
0k
0
0k
27 Jan
24 Feb
23 Mar
20 Apr
18 May
15 Jun
13 Jul
27 Jan
24 Feb
23 Mar
20 Apr
18 May
15 Jun
13 Jul
AIM:ALS
TSX-V: ALTS
OTC: ALTUF >50%
> 26%
Listed 2017
Listed 2018
Listed 2020
Institutional
Management
shareholder
ownership
ownership
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
BUSINESS MODEL
INCOME AND CAPITAL GROWTH
DISCOVERY
ACQUISITION
ROYALTIES
STRATEGY
ROYALTY
GENERATION
PROJECT GENERATION 'DISCOVERY'
PARTNERFUNDEDALTUS FUNDED DISCOVERIESACQUISITIONS
APPROACHRESULT
ACQUIRE EXISTING
ROYALTY
FINANCE A
ROYALTY
CASH
FLOW
MILESTONE PAYMENTS
AND EQUITY
RETAIN A
ROYALTY
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
OUR TEAM
SHARING OUR KNOWLEDGE BETWEEN ALL OUR EMPLOYEES ACROSS ALL OUR PROJECTS."
Will Slater
VP Exploration, Altus Strategies Plc
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
OUR TEAM
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MANAGEMENT
DAVID NETHERWAY
Non-Executive Chairman
Mining Engineer with over 45 years' experience. Chairman of Altus and Canyon, Director of Kore. Former director of Afcan, Afferro, African Aura, Avesoro, Crusader, Equigold, Gryphon, Kilo, Orezone and Shield.
STEVEN POULTON
Chief Executive
Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro], Ariana, and Stellar Diamonds.
MATTHEW GRAINGER
Executive Director
Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana and former COO of African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro].
ALISTER HUME
Business Development Manager
Experienced investment and business development manager with over a decade of experience working in private equity and capital markets in the natural resources industry. Gained international exposure to the sector through his roles as an investment advisor at Morgans, Australia's largest corporate broker.
WILL SLATER
VP Exploration
Exploration geologist with over
10 years of experience across Africa on a range of commodities including gold, copper, iron and bauxite. He has been involved in the development of early stage projects from reconnaissance through to resource stage and beyond.
KARIM NASR
Non-Executive Director
Chief Executive of La Mancha Group. La Mancha, the holding company of the La Mancha Group, is a privately held gold mining investment company with a portfolio of gold mining assets in West Africa. He is also a director of TSX-listed Golden Star Resources Ltd, a company
in which La Mancha has a 34.4% equity interest.
ROBERT MILROY
Non-Executive Director
Capital markets' specialist with over 45 years' experience. Former MD of Eagle Drilling and founder of Corazon Capital. Chairman of Milroy Capital and Director of the Energy Venture Funds III, IV & V.
MICHAEL WINN
Non-Executive Director
Geologist with over 37 years' experience. Co-founder and Chairman of EMX Royalty, President of Seabord, director of Revelo, Alexco, Atico. Former director of Legend, Sprott, Reservoir (co-founder), NGEx.
MARTIN KEYLOCK
CFO & Company Secretary
Corporate accountant with 15 years of experience. Previously worked
in the telecoms and architecture sectors, and most recently as Financial Controller at Velocys plc, a multinational, AIM-listed renewable fuels business. Member of the ACCA since 2007.
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
STRATEGY
WE MAXIMISE
RETURNS WHILST
"GENERATING
ROYALTY INCOME
AND RETAINING
DISCOVERY
UPSIDE
"
Alister Hume
Business Development Manager,
Altus Strategies Plc
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
INCOME STRATEGY
ROYALTY GENERATION
STRATEGY
Attach royalty interest to projects via
Joint ventures
Acquisition of undervalued royalties; either through direct purchase or the provision of finance to operating companies
OBJECTIVE
Build a portfolio of royalties diversified by commodity and jurisdiction
APPROACH
Leverage experience and network to identify, deploy capital and acquire undervalued royalties
RESULT
Exposure to in-demand commodities with reduced operational or ownership risk
Multiple longer-term sustainable income streams, minimising dilution for shareholders
ALTUS HAS THE TEAM, CAPITAL AND EXPERIENCE TO PROVIDE ROYALTY FINANCE AND DIRECTLY ACQUIRE ROYALTIES
OUR ROYALTY PORTFOLIO
4 Royalties covering:
2 Commodities
3 Countries
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
GROWTH STRATEGY
PROJECT GENERATION 'DISCOVERY'
STRATEGY
Apply for or acquire prospective licences
Make or advance existing discoveries
Seek joint ventures with third parties
OBJECTIVE
ALTUS HAS THE EXPERTISE, INDUSTRY NETWORK AND CAPITAL TO IDENTIFY AND GENERATE MULTIPLE INCOME OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH PROJECT GENERATION.
Build a portfolio of projects, generating multiple income opportunities with reduced financial risk
APPROACH
Leverage expertise, network to assess multiple early-stage,high-value potential assets simultaneously
Bring JV partners on board to progress and fund exploration and development of projects
RESULT
• Diversification of investments over
multiple projects
• JV funding reduces reliance on
financings and dilution for shareholders
Discovery 'sweet spot' Dilution erodes value
Exploration Discovery Feasibility
Value per share
Al
Cu
Au
Debt
Royalty 'sweet spot'
leverages
returns
Cash flow to shareholders
Build
Production
-10
Years
+5
• Exposure to exploration and
development landmarks, providing
equity and cash income streams
Projects
-5 Years +3
The Altus 'sweet spots'
-3 Years 0
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Total Projects + Royalties
Licences Acquired
Licences Relinquished
GROWING THROUGHOUT THE MINING CYCLE
25
21
21
20
20
15
16
14
15
10
8
5
5
6
3
3
5
0
-5
-10
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Strategic
JV with JOGMEC
investment
on copper discovery
by Sprott
in Ethiopia
JV on bauxite asset in Cameroon with Canyon (ASX)
Listing on AIM
Listing on TSXV
Plan of arrangement with Legend Gold Corp (TSXV)
Royalty deal on two gold projects in Mali to Desert Gold (TSXV)
Royalty deal on bauxite asset in Cameroon with Canyon (TSXV)
Option agreement on Ni-Co asset in Côte d'Ivoire
Strategic investment by La Mancha
JV & royalty deal on two projects in Mali with Graphex (ASX)
Royalty deal Term Sheet on two gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire with Stellar Africa (TSXV)
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
PORTFOLIO AND PIPELINE
PROJECT PYRAMID
Altus holds interests in a number of projects in the form of royalties and also a diversified range of base and precious metal exploration projects across Africa.
3rd
#
Project
Party
M
Country
1
Leopard Rock
Avesoro
Au
Liberia
2
Birsok
Canyon
Al
Cameroon
12
1
3
Pitiangoma Est
Resolute
Au
Mali
Royalty, Monetisation & Exit
4
Lakanfla
Graphex
Au
Mali
2
11
5
Tigray-Afar
-
Cu
Ethiopia
6
Agdz
-
Cu
Morocco
Joint Venture Agreement
7
Bikoula
-
Fe
Cameroon
13
4
3
8
Laboum
-
Au
Cameroon
Advanced Discussions
9
Daro
-
Cu
Ethiopia
10
10
Diba
-
Au
Mali
20
11
Djelimangara
Desert Gold
Au
Mali
Joint Venture Ready
18
12
Sebessekounto Sud
Desert Gold
Au
Mali
5
9
13
Tabakorole
Graphex
Au
Mali
Project Generation
14
Takzim
-
Zn
Morocco
14
8
15
Prikro
-
Au
Ivory Coast
16
Ammas
-
Zn
Morocco
Applications
7
17
Zaer
-
Cu
Morocco
6
18
Zager
-
Au
Ethiopia
15
19
Zenoula (application)
-
Au
Ivory Coast
20
Toura (application)
Firering
Ni
Ivory Coast
17
16
Gold
Iron
19
Copper
Nickel
Aluminium
Zinc
Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
AFRICA FOCUSED
Vast under explored continent
Discoveries at or near surface reduces cost and time
More targets can be tested per dollar invested - reducing exploration costs and increasing discovery potential
Africa with only 14% of the global exploration budget has generated 24% of all discoveries in the last decade (source: MinEx Consulting).
SECTOR PERFORMANCE
WHY AFRICA
Over 2,000 listed junior mining companies but very few London listed constituents offering mining royalty exposure
Odds of success for significant discoveries are stacked against individual resource investors
Royalty and Project Generators have continued to outperform the market taking advantage of the cyclical nature of the sector.
Africa)
Average
.
Asia
(excl
S
SE
China
Europe
AM
+
.
World
Africa
Pacific
Latin
Australia FSU
Canada
USA
W
(m)
9
35
39
cover
78
92
98
of
Depth
125
162
198
Illustration: Discoveries in Africa are made
much closer to the surface than the rest of the world
OPTIMAL BLEND OF RISK AND REWARD
• Model ensures diversification of investors' money over multiple projects/investments, inviting third parties to fund highest risk phases of exploration
Africa discoveries
minimising dilution of the Company's share capital
Maintains upside exposure to long term value creation by retaining co-funding and royalty rights
Grows the Company's project pipeline for undertaking further JV and royalty deals
Diversifies the ubiquitous technical, commodity, country and management risks
Prioritises the growth of net asset value per share, versus net asset value
Income generation through JV payments, asset sales and royalty streams
Aligns the interests of the Company's management with those of its shareholders.
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
WHY ALTUS?
IMPLEMENTING THE OPTIMAL STRATEGY FOR DISCOVERY AND ASSET
MONETISATION.
Matthew Grainger
Executive Director, Altus Strategies Plc
"
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
WHY ALTUS?
DISCOVERY UPSIDE
Expansive project portfolio in the most prospective region globally for new gold discoveries.
ROYALTY INCOME
Accelerating growth of royalty portfolio through project transactions, acquisitions and investments.
PARTNERSHIP
Low-cost portfolio with multiple partner-funded programs defining new resources and creating shareholder value
OPTIONALITY
Growing asset portfolio leveraged to the gold price
10 YEAR GOLD PRICE
USD$1,900
RECORD HIGH
USD$1,500
USD$1,100
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
ALTUS UNDERVALUED RELATIVE TO PEER GROUP
Company
Market Cap
Commodities
Countries operating in
Exploration assets
Royalty assets
Gold, Copper, Iron Ore,
Cameroon, Liberia, Morocco, Mali,
£23.48m
16
4
Bauxite, Zinc, Silver
Ivory Coast, Ethiopia
Copper, Gold,
Botswana
£39.57m
1
3
Silver, Zinc
£54.69m
Lithium, Gold, Alumina,
Australia, Ivory Coast,
22
Nickel, Titania
Ghana, Chad, Gabon
£232.09m
Gold, Copper
Botswana
Royalty
Producing/
63
exploration
9
assets
in development
Nickel, Gold, Copper,
Australia, Ivory Coast,
£430.318m
36
16
Iron ore, Coal, Potash,
Ghana, Chad, Gabon
Zinc, Cobalt
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COMMUNITY
INVOLVEMENT FROM THE START OF OUR PROJECTS LAYS THE GROUND
Sharing our knowledge
Operating a
between all our
zero-tolerance
employees across
policy on bribery
all our projects
and corruption
Establishing the foundations of future partnerships through open and honest discussion with all stakeholders
WORK FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT BY…
Conducting our business ethically and honestly
Recruiting talented team members from the communities in which we operate
OUR PEOPLE
Management & Administration
Working within the 'E3 Plus' framework ensuring minimal disturbance to the environment
Technical Team
Working with local communities to undertaken projects that have tangible
Sharing our and immediate
knowledgebenefits between all
our employees across all our projects
Support Team
3
9
1
6
6
4
Local personnel
Expat personnel
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
APPENDICES
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
KEY PROJECTS
DIBA GOLD PROJECT (AU)
Western Mali
Project summary
Advanced oxide project 15km from Sadiola gold mine
Key attributes
Oxide resource - potential feedstock for Sadiola
or stand alone
Asset stage
Indicated resource, preliminary project scoping
Results
275koz @ 1.35g/t Au Resource*
+ sulphide potential
Next phase of work
Resource expansion, JV discussions
Joint venture partner
Targeting H2 2020
Deal terms
N/A
Diba - preliminary pit model
Project value illustration (US$)
Expenditure by Altus [A]
N/A
Expenditure by
N/A
JV partner
Payments to
N/A
Altus to date [B]
Net cost to Altus to date
N/A
[A-B]
Selected drill intersections:
Hole ID
From
To (m)
Intersection
Grade
(m)
(m)
(g/t
Au)
MIDH07-065
10.0
22.0
12.0
20.66
MIDH06-009
44.0
61.0
17.0
3.25
DBRC-009*
93.0
138.0
45.0
1.32
MIDH07-035
16.0
48.0
32.0
2.06
MIDH06-006
18.0
57.0
39.0
1.36
View from Diba hill
Located 15km from
13Moz Sadiola mine
*Diba hosts an mineral resource (based on a 0.5 g/t cut off and gold price of US$1,200/oz of 275,000oz being
6.34 million tonnes at 1.35 g/t) in the Indicated category and 32,500oz (0.72 million tonnes at 1.40 g/t) in the Inferred category. The resource was prepared by AMEC Americas Limited in the report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Diba Badiazila Gold Property Mali, West Africa", dated June 30, 2013 and filed on SEDAR
MIDH07-057 32.0 62.0 30.0
2.15
Intersections: greater than 0.5g/t Au cut off grade,
(<5m internal waste ),*16.0m internal waste
2018
2020
TODAY
2022
Deal
Resource Studies
Target Income Stream / JV
Project acquired
Targets to expand resource
Sadiola - under acquisition
Core yard
by Allied Gold Corp
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
KEY PROJECTS
LAKANFLA PROJECT (AU)
Western Mali
Project summary
6km from Sadiola mine (FE3 & FE4 pits)
Key attributes
Karst (Yatela-type) drill target (similar to FE3 & FE4 pits)
Asset stage
Historic drilling, gravity survey anomaly
Results
12m @ 9.78 g/t & 16m @ 5.2 g/t
within major gravity low
Next phase of work
Karst target drilling commencing Q1 2020
Joint venture partner
JV Term agreement signed with Glomin Services (Q4
2019)
Deal terms
US$1.45m in payments + 2.5% NSR,
co-fund option at 20%
Project value illustration (US$)
Expenditure by Altus [A]
N/A
Expenditure by
Underway
JV partner
Payments to Altus to date [B]
US$100,000
Net cost to Altus to date [A-B]
N/A
2018
2020
TODAY
2023
Deal
Exploration
JV
Resource, BFS
Production Target
Funding
Yatela mine - karst geology in pit wall
Conceptual karst model
>2.5km artisanal workings
High grade breccia targeted
Collapsed ground /
by artisanals
underground karst
Drilling
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
KEY PROJECTS
TABAKAROLE & PITIANGOMA EST PROJECTS (AU)
Southern Mali
Project summary
Existing resource and JV + regional exploration targets
Folding and veining in Tabakorole drill core
Key attributes
Resource at Tabakorole; Resolute JV at Pitiangoma Est
0.59 Mt resource - Tabakorole (not NI 43-101 compliant)
Next phase of work
Channel sampling, UAV magnetics
Joint venture partner
Resolute Mining Ltd (Pitiangoma Est) / JV Term sheet
signed with
Glomin Services (Tabakorole)
Deal terms
Resolute earning 70% for $3m (Pitiangoma Est) /
US$1.45m in payments + 2.5% NSR, co-fund
at 20% (Tabakorole)
Project value illustration (US$)
Expenditure by Altus [A]
N/A (under JV)
Expenditure by
$384k (June '17)
JV partner
Payments to Altus to date [B]
N/A
Net cost to Altus to date [A-B]
N/A
2018
2019
2020
TODAY
2022
Deal
Exploration
JV
Resource, BFS
Production Target
Funding
Drilling
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
SUMMARY MINING CODES
Cameroon
Royalty rates
Mining code - key terms
Licence Type
Corporate Tax (%)
Govt. Carried
Precious
Base metals
Precious
Industrial
Mining code
Application /
First
Second Renewal
Interest (%)
metals (%)
(%)
stones (%)
minerals (%)
date
Grant Cost
Renewal Fee
Fee
Exploration
25.0%
10%
3%
2.5%
8%
2.5%
2001
4,000 CFA/km2
3,000 CFA/km2
All renewals
($7/km2)
($5/km2)
the same price
Mining code - key terms (continued)
Licence Type
Land rent
Min.
Min. Size
Max size (km2)
Reporting
Initial term
Renewals
Area dropped
Notes
(local/km2)
expenditure
(km2)
requirements
(Years)
(Numbers
on renewal (%)
(local/km2)
& Years)
Exploration
Yr 1: 1,000 CFA ($1.5)
3,000
None
500
Annual &
3
3 x 2yr
50%
Renewals of permits cost 4,000CFA per Km2.
to
CFA/km2
Bi-annual
In addition maps and attestations from the
Yr 8: 8,000 CFA $(13)
($5/km2
national institute of cartography have to be
Yr 8
procured at ~350,000CFA depending
upon the size
Ethiopia
Royalty rates
Mining code - key terms
Licence Type
Corporate Tax
Govt. Carried
Precious
Base
Precious
Industrial
Mining code
Application /
First
Second
(%)
Interest (%)
metals (%)
metals (%)
stones (%)
minerals (%)
date
Grant Cost
Renewal Fee
Renewal Fee
Exploration
28.0%
5.0%
7.0%
6.0%
7.0%
4.0%
Mining Operations (Amendment) Proc.
Application: 500 ETB ($22)
100 ETB
100 ETB
No 816/2013; Mining
Licence: 200 ETB ($9)One
($5)
($5)
Operations Proclamation 678/2010;
company may only hold
Licensing Directive 1/2011
1,500km2 of ANS in total
Mining code - key terms (continued)
Licence Type
Land rent
Min. expenditure
Min. Size
Max size
Reporting
Initial term
Renewals
Area dropped
Notes
(local/km2)
(local/km2)
(km2)
(km2)
requirements
(Years)
(Numbers
on renewal (%)
& Years)
Exploration
Oromia: 600 ETB ($25) /
No set minimum
1
Level 1
- 1,500;
Annual & Bi-annual (Including
3
2 x 1yr
25%
N/A
km² Benish: 120 ETB ($5) / km²
expenditure but the
Level 2
- 2,000
operations, results (incl. core
Afar: 60 ETB ($3) / km²
Ministry have to
Max size a licensee can
and log data), employment,
Tigray: 40 ETB ($2)/ km²
agree the overall
hold at a given time is
financial, commercial, and
work programme
3,500 km2.
other relevant info)
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
SUMMARY MINING CODES
Morocco
Royalty rates
Mining code - key terms
Licence Type
Corporate Tax (%)
Govt. Carried
Precious
Base metals
Precious
Industrial
Mining code
Application /
First
Second Renewal
Interest (%)
metals (%)
(%)
stones (%)
minerals (%)
date
Grant Cost
Renewal Fee
Fee
Exploration
19% (half)
10% TBC
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
2016
2,000 MAD /
4,000 MAD($400)
N/A
35% (full)
under
block($200) / block
new code
Mining code - key terms (continued)
Licence Type
Land rent
Min.
Min. Size
Max size (km2)
Reporting
Initial term
Renewals
Area dropped
Notes
(local/km2)
expenditure
(km2)
requirements
(Years)
(Numbers
on renewal (%)
(local/km2)
& Years)
Exploration
Varies depending on
33,000-66,000
Total
licence area
Annual
3
1 x 4yr
-
Terms taken from new mining code - August 2016. Differs
land value, min of
MAD($3,300 -
made up of
4x4km blocks.
from old code, but Aterian permits were issued under
5000MAD/hectare +
7,000)
the old code and transferred to the new one. Minimum
10%. Only small
expenditure negotiable with MoM. Tax rate of 38.5%
area of total rented
reduced by half if product exported.
5 year tax exemption for new mining projects
Mali
Royalty rates
Mining code - key terms
Licence Type
Corporate Tax
Govt. Carried
Precious
Base
Precious
Industrial
Mining code
Application /
First
Second
(%)
Interest (%)
metals (%)
metals (%)
stones (%)
minerals (%)
date
Grant Cost
Renewal Fee
Renewal Fee
Exploration
25% for first
10% free carry
6%
3%
3%
3%
2012
10,000,000 CFA/Licence
5,000,000
All renewals
15 years, 30%
with option for
($18,000/Licence)
CFA/Licence
at the same price
thereafter; first
further 10% for
($9,000 /
3 years, miners
cash
Licence
are exempt
(Exploitation
from VAT
Licence)
Mining code - key terms (continued)
Licence Type
Land rent
Min.
Min. Size
Max size (km2)
Reporting
Initial term
Renewals
Area dropped
Notes
(local/km2)
expenditure (local/km2)
(km2)
requirements
(Years)
(Numbers
on renewal (%)
& Years)
Exploration
Initial term: 1,000 CFA ($1.8) / km2
No set minimum
None
None
Quarterly
3
2 x 2yr
None
Mining ventures are
Frist renewal: 1,500 CFA ($2.7) / km2
expenditure but the
& Annual
generally free of corporation
Second renewal: 2,000 CFA ($3.6) / km2
Ministry have to agree the
tax for the first five years of
overall work programme
production
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
SUMMARY MINING CODES
Ivory Coast
Royalty rates
Mining code - key terms
Licence Type
Corporate Tax (%)
Govt. Carried
Precious
Base metals
Precious
Industrial
Mining code
Application /
First
Second Renewal
Interest (%)
metals (%)
(%)
stones (%)
minerals (%)
date
Grant Cost
Renewal Fee
Fee
Exploration
up to 25.0%
10% free carry with
4%, Gold
3.5%
3%
1.5 - 3.5%
2014
1,000,000 CFA/
TBC
TBC
option for further 5%
(3-6%)
Licence
for cash
Mining code - key terms (continued)
Licence Type
Land rent
Min.
Min. Size
Max size (km2)
Reporting
Initial term
Renewals
Area dropped
Notes
(local/km2)
expenditure
(km2)
requirements
(Years)
(Numbers
on renewal (%)
(local/km2)
& Years)
Exploration
TBC
1600 CFA/km2
None
400
Half yearly,
4
2 x 3yr
None
0.5% of annual revenues directed to Community Mining
annual
Fund. First 5 years of commercial production are income
tax free. Exploration phase companies exempt from
contributing towards incorporation of their companies or
increasing capital stock, annual minimum tax and property
taxes.
OVERVIEW
OUR TEAM
STRATEGY
WHY ALTUS?
APPENDICES
ROYALTIES AND JOINT VENTURES
1 Initial payment of US$50,000 and 3m Desert Gold shares following deal completion on October 30 2019. Further milestone payments of US$100k (initial 500k oz Au resource defined and US$100k for additional 500k oz Au resource. 1.5% royalty repurchase right to Desert Gold for up to US$6.0m in cash.
2 JV term sheet signed with GloMin on 20 August 2019 and expected to complete in Q4 2019. Includes upfront US$50k exclusivity payment and then on deal completion a further US$50k + up to US$400k of milestone cash payments and a final US$1m payment if GloMin sole fund mine construction. 2.5% NSR royalty subject to 1.5% buy back option by GloMin for between US$3.33m - US$5.0m for each 0,5% with the amount dependent on the size of the resource at the time of repurchase.
3 Resolute to earn an initial 70% interest by funding US$3M in exploration and by completing a feasibility study. Altus retains the option to co-fund its 30% interest on a pro rata basis or exchange its interest for a 2% NSR royalty.
4 Altus to receive 25m shares for the termination of the JVA (which are in addition to 8 million shares already received under the JVA) and 5 million shares for transferring the Project and upon the receipt of a mining convention at the Minim Martap Project as well as receiving a US$1.50 / tonne royalty on bauxite ore mined and sold from the Project.