MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Altus Strategies plc    ALS   GB00BJ9TYB96

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

(ALS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altus Strategies : Corporate Presentation

07/22/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

DISCOVERY ACQUISITION ROYALTIES

THE AFRICAN MINING ROYALTY GENERATOR

Corporate Presentation

July 2020

AIM: ALS TSX.V: ALTS OTC: ALTUF

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Altus Strategies plc ("the Company").

This document does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation or other solicitation or recommendation to purchase any securities and contains information designed only to provide a broad overview for discussion purposes. As such, all information and research material provided herein is subject to change and this document does not purport to provide a complete description of the investment opportunity. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and do not constitute advice and should not be relied upon. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the information in or contents of this document. Recipients of this document who may consider acquiring shares in the Company are reminded that any such acquisition should not be made on the basis of the information contained in this document.

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "objectives", "strategies", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Altus Strategies plc ("The Company") believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in its presentation should not be unduly relied upon.

In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: mineral resource estimates; targeting additional mineral resources and expansion of deposits; the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for its African projects, including the Company's planned exploration and development activities; the results of future exploration and drilling and estimated completion dates for certain milestones; successfully adding or upgrading mineral resources and successfully developing new deposits; the timing, receipt and maintenance of approvals, licences and permits from any applicable government, regulator or administrative body; production and processing estimates; future financial or operating performance and condition of the Company and its business, operations and properties; benefits of the Company's projects to local communities; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.

This forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and is subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied in this presentation. Such risks may include, without limitation: mineral exploration, development and operating risks; estimation of mineralisation, resources and reserves; environmental, health and safety regulations of the resource industry; competitive conditions; permitting and licencing risks; operational risks; negative cash flow; liquidity and financing risks; funding risk; uninsurable risks; conflicts of interest; exercise of statutory rights and remedies; government policy changes;

ownership risks; artisanal miners and community relations; difficulty in enforcement of judgments; the Company's staggered board of directors; market conditions; stress in the global economy; current global financial condition; exchange rate and currency risks; commodity prices; reliance on key personnel; dilution risk; and risks related to the payment of dividends. For more information about the risks and challenges of the Company's business, investors should review those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated May 31, 2018, available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

Statements relating to "mineral reserves" or "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking statements or information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described can be profitably produced in the future. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure holders of its ordinary shares that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the receipt of required permits; royalty rates; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

5

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

Overview

03

Our Team

07

Income Strategy

09

Why Altus?

15

Key Projects

18

Share Capital Structure

04

Growth Strategy

10

Corporate Social

Summary Mining Codes

21

Responsibility

16

Business Model

05

Portfolio Growth

11

Royalties and Joint Ventures 24

Portfolio and Pipeline

12

Contact

25

Market Opportunity

13

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

01

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

OVERVIEW

  • BUILDINGTHE LEADING AFRICAN ROYALTY GENERATOR"

Steve Poulton

Chief Executive, Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

02

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

OVERVIEW

PROJECT AND ROYALTY PARTNERS

CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT

LA MANCHA

MINING PROJECT

35%

AND ROYALTY GENERATOR

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT HOLDING

FOCUSED ON AFRICA

Aiming to become the leading royalty company for African assets. Offering shareholders maximum exposure to the precious metals sector with the minimum risk profile and capital outlay.

Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS)

London AIM ALS

Focus on Africa

HIGH QUALITY GROWTH PORTFOLIO

20 INVESTMENTSPROJECTS

4 ROYALTIES

CASH

TRADABLE EQUITIES

C$13.5M

C$2.6M

>70% LEVERAGEDPORTFOLIO

TO GOLD

GBP£7.9M

GBP£1.5M

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

03

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

HIGHLY SUPPORTIVE SHAREHOLDER BASE WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM ALIGNED WITH INVESTORS HOLDING A COMBINED 26%

Altus welcomed global mining investor La Mancha Group as its largest shareholder, representing a strong

Capital Structure

Listings

AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS

Issued shares outstanding

70,091,601

Share options

None

Warrants C$1.125 / expiring 18 April 21

182,372

Warrants C$1.500 / expiring 18 Apr 23

5,478,323

Fully diluted

75,752,296

Market capitalisation undiluted (AIM / TSX-V)

£20.3M / C$36.25M

Figures as at 09 March 2020

Significant Shareholders

La Mancha Holding s.a r.l

35.45%

Altus Strategies (Management)

26.44%

Delphi

9.99%

Sprott USA

6.69%

CreditForce Limited

2.40%

Euro Pacific Gold Fund

1.91%

Subtotal

82.88%

endorsement of the Altus team and its business model. The partnership provides the capital and expertise to fast track projects and royalty generation activities by leveraging La Mancha's experience and network.

AIM: ALS

TSX-V:ALTS

125k

40

200k

0.6

100k

Share Price (GBX)

30

150k

0.4

75k

20

100k

VolumeTrade

Share(CAD)Price

VolumeTrade

50k

10

50k

0.2

25k

0

0k

0

0k

27 Jan

24 Feb

23 Mar

20 Apr

18 May

15 Jun

13 Jul

27 Jan

24 Feb

23 Mar

20 Apr

18 May

15 Jun

13 Jul

AIM:ALS

TSX-V: ALTS

OTC: ALTUF >50%

> 26%

Listed 2017

Listed 2018

Listed 2020

Institutional

Management

shareholder

ownership

ownership

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

04

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

BUSINESS MODEL

INCOME AND CAPITAL GROWTH

DISCOVERY

ACQUISITION

ROYALTIES

STRATEGY

ROYALTY

GENERATION

PROJECT GENERATION 'DISCOVERY'

PARTNERFUNDEDALTUS FUNDED DISCOVERIESACQUISITIONS

APPROACHRESULT

ACQUIRE EXISTING

ROYALTY

FINANCE A

ROYALTY

CASH

FLOW

MILESTONE PAYMENTS

AND EQUITY

RETAIN A

ROYALTY

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

05

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

OUR TEAM

  • SHARING OUR KNOWLEDGE BETWEEN ALL OUR EMPLOYEES ACROSS ALL OUR PROJECTS."

Will Slater

VP Exploration, Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

06

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

OUR TEAM

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MANAGEMENT

DAVID NETHERWAY

Non-Executive Chairman

Mining Engineer with over 45 years' experience. Chairman of Altus and Canyon, Director of Kore. Former director of Afcan, Afferro, African Aura, Avesoro, Crusader, Equigold, Gryphon, Kilo, Orezone and Shield.

STEVEN POULTON

Chief Executive

Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro], Ariana, and Stellar Diamonds.

MATTHEW GRAINGER

Executive Director

Mining Geologist with over 20 years' experience. Co-founder of Altus, Ariana and former COO of African Aura [Afferro / Avesoro].

ALISTER HUME

Business Development Manager

Experienced investment and business development manager with over a decade of experience working in private equity and capital markets in the natural resources industry. Gained international exposure to the sector through his roles as an investment advisor at Morgans, Australia's largest corporate broker.

WILL SLATER

VP Exploration

Exploration geologist with over

10 years of experience across Africa on a range of commodities including gold, copper, iron and bauxite. He has been involved in the development of early stage projects from reconnaissance through to resource stage and beyond.

KARIM NASR

Non-Executive Director

Chief Executive of La Mancha Group. La Mancha, the holding company of the La Mancha Group, is a privately held gold mining investment company with a portfolio of gold mining assets in West Africa. He is also a director of TSX-listed Golden Star Resources Ltd, a company

in which La Mancha has a 34.4% equity interest.

ROBERT MILROY

Non-Executive Director

Capital markets' specialist with over 45 years' experience. Former MD of Eagle Drilling and founder of Corazon Capital. Chairman of Milroy Capital and Director of the Energy Venture Funds III, IV & V.

MICHAEL WINN

Non-Executive Director

Geologist with over 37 years' experience. Co-founder and Chairman of EMX Royalty, President of Seabord, director of Revelo, Alexco, Atico. Former director of Legend, Sprott, Reservoir (co-founder), NGEx.

MARTIN KEYLOCK

CFO & Company Secretary

Corporate accountant with 15 years of experience. Previously worked

in the telecoms and architecture sectors, and most recently as Financial Controller at Velocys plc, a multinational, AIM-listed renewable fuels business. Member of the ACCA since 2007.

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

07

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

STRATEGY

WE MAXIMISE

RETURNS WHILST

"GENERATING

ROYALTY INCOME

AND RETAINING

DISCOVERY

UPSIDE

"

Alister Hume

Business Development Manager,

Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

08

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

INCOME STRATEGY

ROYALTY GENERATION

STRATEGY

Attach royalty interest to projects via

  • Joint ventures
  • Acquisition of undervalued royalties; either through direct purchase or the provision of finance to operating companies

OBJECTIVE

  • Build a portfolio of royalties diversified by commodity and jurisdiction

APPROACH

  • Leverage experience and network to identify, deploy capital and acquire undervalued royalties

RESULT

  • Exposure to in-demand commodities with reduced operational or ownership risk
  • Multiple longer-term sustainable income streams, minimising dilution for shareholders

ALTUS HAS THE TEAM, CAPITAL AND EXPERIENCE TO PROVIDE ROYALTY FINANCE AND DIRECTLY ACQUIRE ROYALTIES

OUR ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

4 Royalties covering:

2 Commodities

3 Countries

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

09

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

GROWTH STRATEGY

PROJECT GENERATION 'DISCOVERY'

STRATEGY

  • Apply for or acquire prospective licences
  • Make or advance existing discoveries
  • Seek joint ventures with third parties

OBJECTIVE

ALTUS HAS THE EXPERTISE, INDUSTRY NETWORK AND CAPITAL TO IDENTIFY AND GENERATE MULTIPLE INCOME OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH PROJECT GENERATION.

  • Build a portfolio of projects, generating multiple income opportunities with reduced financial risk

APPROACH

  • Leverage expertise, network to assess multiple early-stage,high-value potential assets simultaneously
  • Bring JV partners on board to progress and fund exploration and development of projects

RESULT

• Diversification of investments over

multiple projects

• JV funding reduces reliance on

financings and dilution for shareholders

Discovery 'sweet spot' Dilution erodes value

Exploration Discovery Feasibility

Value per share

Al

Cu

Au

Debt

Royalty 'sweet spot'

leverages

returns

Cash flow to shareholders

Build

Production

-10

Years

+5

• Exposure to exploration and

development landmarks, providing

equity and cash income streams

Projects

-5 Years +3

The Altus 'sweet spots'

-3 Years 0

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

10

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

PORTFOLIO GROWTH

Total Projects + Royalties

Licences Acquired

Licences Relinquished

GROWING THROUGHOUT THE MINING CYCLE

25

21

21

20

20

15

16

14

15

10

8

5

5

6

3

3

5

0

-5

-10

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Strategic

JV with JOGMEC

investment

on copper discovery

by Sprott

in Ethiopia

JV on bauxite asset in Cameroon with Canyon (ASX)

Listing on AIM

Listing on TSXV

Plan of arrangement with Legend Gold Corp (TSXV)

Royalty deal on two gold projects in Mali to Desert Gold (TSXV)

Royalty deal on bauxite asset in Cameroon with Canyon (TSXV)

Option agreement on Ni-Co asset in Côte d'Ivoire

Strategic investment by La Mancha

JV & royalty deal on two projects in Mali with Graphex (ASX)

Royalty deal Term Sheet on two gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire with Stellar Africa (TSXV)

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

11

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

PORTFOLIO AND PIPELINE

PROJECT PYRAMID

Altus holds interests in a number of projects in the form of royalties and also a diversified range of base and precious metal exploration projects across Africa.

3rd

#

Project

Party

M

Country

1

Leopard Rock

Avesoro

Au

Liberia

2

Birsok

Canyon

Al

Cameroon

12

1

3

Pitiangoma Est

Resolute

Au

Mali

Royalty, Monetisation & Exit

4

Lakanfla

Graphex

Au

Mali

2

11

5

Tigray-Afar

-

Cu

Ethiopia

6

Agdz

-

Cu

Morocco

Joint Venture Agreement

7

Bikoula

-

Fe

Cameroon

13

4

3

8

Laboum

-

Au

Cameroon

Advanced Discussions

9

Daro

-

Cu

Ethiopia

10

10

Diba

-

Au

Mali

20

11

Djelimangara

Desert Gold

Au

Mali

Joint Venture Ready

18

12

Sebessekounto Sud

Desert Gold

Au

Mali

5

9

13

Tabakorole

Graphex

Au

Mali

Project Generation

14

Takzim

-

Zn

Morocco

14

8

15

Prikro

-

Au

Ivory Coast

16

Ammas

-

Zn

Morocco

Applications

7

17

Zaer

-

Cu

Morocco

6

18

Zager

-

Au

Ethiopia

15

19

Zenoula (application)

-

Au

Ivory Coast

20

Toura (application)

Firering

Ni

Ivory Coast

17

16

Gold

Iron

19

Copper

Nickel

Aluminium

Zinc

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

12

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

AFRICA FOCUSED

  • Vast under explored continent
  • Discoveries at or near surface reduces cost and time
  • More targets can be tested per dollar invested - reducing exploration costs and increasing discovery potential
  • Africa with only 14% of the global exploration budget has generated 24% of all discoveries in the last decade (source: MinEx Consulting).

SECTOR PERFORMANCE

WHY AFRICA

  • Over 2,000 listed junior mining companies but very few London listed constituents offering mining royalty exposure
  • Odds of success for significant discoveries are stacked against individual resource investors
  • Royalty and Project Generators have continued to outperform the market taking advantage of the cyclical nature of the sector.

Africa)

Average

.

Asia

(excl

S

SE

China

Europe

AM

+

.

World

Africa

Pacific

Latin

Australia FSU

Canada

USA

W

(m)

9

35

39

cover

78

92

98

of

Depth

125

162

198

Illustration: Discoveries in Africa are made

much closer to the surface than the rest of the world

OPTIMAL BLEND OF RISK AND REWARD

Model ensures diversification of investors' money over multiple projects/investments, inviting third parties to fund highest risk phases of exploration

Africa discoveries

minimising dilution of the Company's share capital

  • Maintains upside exposure to long term value creation by retaining co-funding and royalty rights
  • Grows the Company's project pipeline for undertaking further JV and royalty deals
  • Diversifies the ubiquitous technical, commodity, country and management risks
  • Prioritises the growth of net asset value per share, versus net asset value
  • Income generation through JV payments, asset sales and royalty streams
  • Aligns the interests of the Company's management with those of its shareholders.

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

13

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

WHY ALTUS?

  • IMPLEMENTING THE OPTIMAL STRATEGY FOR DISCOVERY AND ASSET

MONETISATION.

Matthew Grainger

Executive Director, Altus Strategies Plc

"

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

14

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

WHY ALTUS?

DISCOVERY UPSIDE

Expansive project portfolio in the most prospective region globally for new gold discoveries.

ROYALTY INCOME

Accelerating growth of royalty portfolio through project transactions, acquisitions and investments.

PARTNERSHIP

Low-cost portfolio with multiple partner-funded programs defining new resources and creating shareholder value

OPTIONALITY

Growing asset portfolio leveraged to the gold price

10 YEAR GOLD PRICE

USD$1,900

RECORD HIGH

USD$1,500

USD$1,100

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

ALTUS UNDERVALUED RELATIVE TO PEER GROUP

Company

Market Cap

Commodities

Countries operating in

Exploration assets

Royalty assets

Gold, Copper, Iron Ore,

Cameroon, Liberia, Morocco, Mali,

£23.48m

16

4

Bauxite, Zinc, Silver

Ivory Coast, Ethiopia

Copper, Gold,

Botswana

£39.57m

1

3

Silver, Zinc

£54.69m

Lithium, Gold, Alumina,

Australia, Ivory Coast,

22

Nickel, Titania

Ghana, Chad, Gabon

£232.09m

Gold, Copper

Botswana

Royalty

Producing/

63

exploration

9

assets

in development

Nickel, Gold, Copper,

Australia, Ivory Coast,

£430.318m

36

16

Iron ore, Coal, Potash,

Ghana, Chad, Gabon

Zinc, Cobalt

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

15

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COMMUNITY

INVOLVEMENT FROM THE START OF OUR PROJECTS LAYS THE GROUND

Sharing our knowledge

Operating a

between all our

zero-tolerance

employees across

policy on bribery

all our projects

and corruption

Establishing the foundations of future partnerships through open and honest discussion with all stakeholders

WORK FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT BY…

Conducting our business ethically and honestly

Recruiting talented team members from the communities in which we operate

OUR PEOPLE

Management & Administration

Working within the 'E3 Plus' framework ensuring minimal disturbance to the environment

Technical Team

Working with local communities to undertaken projects that have tangible

Sharing our and immediate

knowledgebenefits between all

our employees across all our projects

Support Team

3

9

1

6

6

4

Local personnel

Expat personnel

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

16

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

APPENDICES

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

17

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

KEY PROJECTS

DIBA GOLD PROJECT (AU)

Western Mali

Project summary

Advanced oxide project 15km from Sadiola gold mine

Key attributes

Oxide resource - potential feedstock for Sadiola

or stand alone

Asset stage

Indicated resource, preliminary project scoping

Results

275koz @ 1.35g/t Au Resource*

+ sulphide potential

Next phase of work

Resource expansion, JV discussions

Joint venture partner

Targeting H2 2020

Deal terms

N/A

Diba - preliminary pit model

Project value illustration (US$)

Expenditure by Altus [A]

N/A

Expenditure by

N/A

JV partner

Payments to

N/A

Altus to date [B]

Net cost to Altus to date

N/A

[A-B]

Selected drill intersections:

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Intersection

Grade

(m)

(m)

(g/t

Au)

MIDH07-065

10.0

22.0

12.0

20.66

MIDH06-009

44.0

61.0

17.0

3.25

DBRC-009*

93.0

138.0

45.0

1.32

MIDH07-035

16.0

48.0

32.0

2.06

MIDH06-006

18.0

57.0

39.0

1.36

View from Diba hill

Located 15km from

13Moz Sadiola mine

*Diba hosts an mineral resource (based on a 0.5 g/t cut off and gold price of US$1,200/oz of 275,000oz being

6.34 million tonnes at 1.35 g/t) in the Indicated category and 32,500oz (0.72 million tonnes at 1.40 g/t) in the Inferred category. The resource was prepared by AMEC Americas Limited in the report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Diba Badiazila Gold Property Mali, West Africa", dated June 30, 2013 and filed on SEDAR

MIDH07-057 32.0 62.0 30.0

2.15

Intersections: greater than 0.5g/t Au cut off grade,

(<5m internal waste ),*16.0m internal waste

2018

2020

TODAY

2022

Deal

Resource Studies

Target Income Stream / JV

Project acquired

Targets to expand resource

Sadiola - under acquisition

Core yard

by Allied Gold Corp

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

18

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

KEY PROJECTS

LAKANFLA PROJECT (AU)

Western Mali

Project summary

6km from Sadiola mine (FE3 & FE4 pits)

Key attributes

Karst (Yatela-type) drill target (similar to FE3 & FE4 pits)

Asset stage

Historic drilling, gravity survey anomaly

Results

12m @ 9.78 g/t & 16m @ 5.2 g/t

within major gravity low

Next phase of work

Karst target drilling commencing Q1 2020

Joint venture partner

JV Term agreement signed with Glomin Services (Q4

2019)

Deal terms

US$1.45m in payments + 2.5% NSR,

co-fund option at 20%

Project value illustration (US$)

Expenditure by Altus [A]

N/A

Expenditure by

Underway

JV partner

Payments to Altus to date [B]

US$100,000

Net cost to Altus to date [A-B]

N/A

2018

2020

TODAY

2023

Deal

Exploration

JV

Resource, BFS

Production Target

Funding

Yatela mine - karst geology in pit wall

Conceptual karst model

>2.5km artisanal workings

High grade breccia targeted

Collapsed ground /

by artisanals

underground karst

Drilling

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

19

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

KEY PROJECTS

TABAKAROLE & PITIANGOMA EST PROJECTS (AU)

Southern Mali

Project summary

Existing resource and JV + regional exploration targets

Folding and veining in Tabakorole drill core

Key attributes

Resource at Tabakorole; Resolute JV at Pitiangoma Est

Asset stage

RC/DD drilling, airborne geophysics, soil sampling

Results

0.59 Mt resource - Tabakorole (not NI 43-101 compliant)

Next phase of work

Channel sampling, UAV magnetics

Joint venture partner

Resolute Mining Ltd (Pitiangoma Est) / JV Term sheet

signed with

Glomin Services (Tabakorole)

Deal terms

Resolute earning 70% for $3m (Pitiangoma Est) /

US$1.45m in payments + 2.5% NSR, co-fund

at 20% (Tabakorole)

Project value illustration (US$)

Expenditure by Altus [A]

N/A (under JV)

Expenditure by

$384k (June '17)

JV partner

Payments to Altus to date [B]

N/A

Net cost to Altus to date [A-B]

N/A

2018

2019

2020

TODAY

2022

Deal

Exploration

JV

Resource, BFS

Production Target

Funding

Drilling

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

20

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

SUMMARY MINING CODES

Cameroon

Royalty rates

Mining code - key terms

Licence Type

Corporate Tax (%)

Govt. Carried

Precious

Base metals

Precious

Industrial

Mining code

Application /

First

Second Renewal

Interest (%)

metals (%)

(%)

stones (%)

minerals (%)

date

Grant Cost

Renewal Fee

Fee

Exploration

25.0%

10%

3%

2.5%

8%

2.5%

2001

4,000 CFA/km2

3,000 CFA/km2

All renewals

($7/km2)

($5/km2)

the same price

Mining code - key terms (continued)

Licence Type

Land rent

Min.

Min. Size

Max size (km2)

Reporting

Initial term

Renewals

Area dropped

Notes

(local/km2)

expenditure

(km2)

requirements

(Years)

(Numbers

on renewal (%)

(local/km2)

& Years)

Exploration

Yr 1: 1,000 CFA ($1.5)

3,000

None

500

Annual &

3

3 x 2yr

50%

Renewals of permits cost 4,000CFA per Km2.

to

CFA/km2

Bi-annual

In addition maps and attestations from the

Yr 8: 8,000 CFA $(13)

($5/km2

national institute of cartography have to be

Yr 8

procured at ~350,000CFA depending

upon the size

Ethiopia

Royalty rates

Mining code - key terms

Licence Type

Corporate Tax

Govt. Carried

Precious

Base

Precious

Industrial

Mining code

Application /

First

Second

(%)

Interest (%)

metals (%)

metals (%)

stones (%)

minerals (%)

date

Grant Cost

Renewal Fee

Renewal Fee

Exploration

28.0%

5.0%

7.0%

6.0%

7.0%

4.0%

Mining Operations (Amendment) Proc.

Application: 500 ETB ($22)

100 ETB

100 ETB

No 816/2013; Mining

Licence: 200 ETB ($9)One

($5)

($5)

Operations Proclamation 678/2010;

company may only hold

Licensing Directive 1/2011

1,500km2 of ANS in total

Mining code - key terms (continued)

Licence Type

Land rent

Min. expenditure

Min. Size

Max size

Reporting

Initial term

Renewals

Area dropped

Notes

(local/km2)

(local/km2)

(km2)

(km2)

requirements

(Years)

(Numbers

on renewal (%)

& Years)

Exploration

Oromia: 600 ETB ($25) /

No set minimum

1

Level 1

- 1,500;

Annual & Bi-annual (Including

3

2 x 1yr

25%

N/A

km² Benish: 120 ETB ($5) / km²

expenditure but the

Level 2

- 2,000

operations, results (incl. core

Afar: 60 ETB ($3) / km²

Ministry have to

Max size a licensee can

and log data), employment,

Tigray: 40 ETB ($2)/ km²

agree the overall

hold at a given time is

financial, commercial, and

work programme

3,500 km2.

other relevant info)

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

21

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

SUMMARY MINING CODES

Morocco

Royalty rates

Mining code - key terms

Licence Type

Corporate Tax (%)

Govt. Carried

Precious

Base metals

Precious

Industrial

Mining code

Application /

First

Second Renewal

Interest (%)

metals (%)

(%)

stones (%)

minerals (%)

date

Grant Cost

Renewal Fee

Fee

Exploration

19% (half)

10% TBC

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

2016

2,000 MAD /

4,000 MAD($400)

N/A

35% (full)

under

block($200) / block

new code

Mining code - key terms (continued)

Licence Type

Land rent

Min.

Min. Size

Max size (km2)

Reporting

Initial term

Renewals

Area dropped

Notes

(local/km2)

expenditure

(km2)

requirements

(Years)

(Numbers

on renewal (%)

(local/km2)

& Years)

Exploration

Varies depending on

33,000-66,000

Total

licence area

Annual

3

1 x 4yr

-

Terms taken from new mining code - August 2016. Differs

land value, min of

MAD($3,300 -

made up of

4x4km blocks.

from old code, but Aterian permits were issued under

5000MAD/hectare +

7,000)

the old code and transferred to the new one. Minimum

10%. Only small

expenditure negotiable with MoM. Tax rate of 38.5%

area of total rented

reduced by half if product exported.

5 year tax exemption for new mining projects

Mali

Royalty rates

Mining code - key terms

Licence Type

Corporate Tax

Govt. Carried

Precious

Base

Precious

Industrial

Mining code

Application /

First

Second

(%)

Interest (%)

metals (%)

metals (%)

stones (%)

minerals (%)

date

Grant Cost

Renewal Fee

Renewal Fee

Exploration

25% for first

10% free carry

6%

3%

3%

3%

2012

10,000,000 CFA/Licence

5,000,000

All renewals

15 years, 30%

with option for

($18,000/Licence)

CFA/Licence

at the same price

thereafter; first

further 10% for

($9,000 /

3 years, miners

cash

Licence

are exempt

(Exploitation

from VAT

Licence)

Mining code - key terms (continued)

Licence Type

Land rent

Min.

Min. Size

Max size (km2)

Reporting

Initial term

Renewals

Area dropped

Notes

(local/km2)

expenditure (local/km2)

(km2)

requirements

(Years)

(Numbers

on renewal (%)

& Years)

Exploration

Initial term: 1,000 CFA ($1.8) / km2

No set minimum

None

None

Quarterly

3

2 x 2yr

None

Mining ventures are

Frist renewal: 1,500 CFA ($2.7) / km2

expenditure but the

& Annual

generally free of corporation

Second renewal: 2,000 CFA ($3.6) / km2

Ministry have to agree the

tax for the first five years of

overall work programme

production

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

22

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

SUMMARY MINING CODES

Ivory Coast

Royalty rates

Mining code - key terms

Licence Type

Corporate Tax (%)

Govt. Carried

Precious

Base metals

Precious

Industrial

Mining code

Application /

First

Second Renewal

Interest (%)

metals (%)

(%)

stones (%)

minerals (%)

date

Grant Cost

Renewal Fee

Fee

Exploration

up to 25.0%

10% free carry with

4%, Gold

3.5%

3%

1.5 - 3.5%

2014

1,000,000 CFA/

TBC

TBC

option for further 5%

(3-6%)

Licence

for cash

Mining code - key terms (continued)

Licence Type

Land rent

Min.

Min. Size

Max size (km2)

Reporting

Initial term

Renewals

Area dropped

Notes

(local/km2)

expenditure

(km2)

requirements

(Years)

(Numbers

on renewal (%)

(local/km2)

& Years)

Exploration

TBC

1600 CFA/km2

None

400

Half yearly,

4

2 x 3yr

None

0.5% of annual revenues directed to Community Mining

annual

Fund. First 5 years of commercial production are income

tax free. Exploration phase companies exempt from

contributing towards incorporation of their companies or

increasing capital stock, annual minimum tax and property

taxes.

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

23

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

ROYALTIES AND JOINT VENTURES

1 Initial payment of US$50,000 and 3m Desert Gold shares following deal completion on October 30 2019. Further milestone payments of US$100k (initial 500k oz Au resource defined and US$100k for additional 500k oz Au resource. 1.5% royalty repurchase right to Desert Gold for up to US$6.0m in cash.

Refer to http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/ completion-of-gold-royalty-property-transaction-with- desert-gold/

2 JV term sheet signed with GloMin on 20 August 2019 and expected to complete in Q4 2019. Includes upfront US$50k exclusivity payment and then on deal completion a further US$50k + up to US$400k of milestone cash payments and a final US$1m payment if GloMin sole fund mine construction. 2.5% NSR royalty subject to 1.5% buy back option by GloMin for between US$3.33m - US$5.0m for each 0,5% with the amount dependent on the size of the resource at the time of repurchase.

Refer to http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/joint- venture-term-sheet-signed-on-lakanfla-tabakorole-gold- projects-in-mali-2/

3 Resolute to earn an initial 70% interest by funding US$3M in exploration and by completing a feasibility study. Altus retains the option to co-fund its 30% interest on a pro rata basis or exchange its interest for a 2% NSR royalty.

Refer to http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/ extension-to-joint-venture-with-resolute-in-southern-mali/

4 Altus to receive 25m shares for the termination of the JVA (which are in addition to 8 million shares already received under the JVA) and 5 million shares for transferring the Project and upon the receipt of a mining convention at the Minim Martap Project as well as receiving a US$1.50 / tonne royalty on bauxite ore mined and sold from the Project.

Refer to: http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/altus- vends-bauxite-jv-in-cameroon-to-canyon-for-equity-royalty/

  1. https://avesoro.com/operations/liberia/ndablama- gold-project/
  2. http://www.altus-strategies.com/news/option-agreement-on-toura-nickel-cobalt-project-in-cote-divoire/

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

24

OVERVIEW

OUR TEAM

STRATEGY

WHY ALTUS?

APPENDICES

CONTACT

Altus Strategies Plc

14 Station Road, The Orchard Centre Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL, UK Phone: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 Email: info@altus-strategies.comwww.altus-strategies.com

Altus Strategies Corporate Presentation

25

Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:25:04 UTC
