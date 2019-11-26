Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Altus Strategies plc    ALS   GB00BYT26M80

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

(ALS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/25 11:35:06 am
4.35 GBp   --.--%
02:15aALTUS STRATEGIES : Quarterly Report & Financial Statements
PU
11/25THIRD QUARTER 2019 : Interim Results, 30 September 2019
PU
11/25THIRD QUARTER 2019 : Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altus Strategies : Quarterly Report & Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:15am EST

Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): AIM (ALS) & TSXV (ALTS) / Sector: Mining

Altus Strategies Plc

('Altus' or the 'Company')

Quarterly Report & Financial Statements

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that it has published its unaudited financial results for the three month and nine month periods ending 30 September 2019 and the Management Discussion & Analysis for the three month period ending 30 September 2019. These documents have been posted on the Company's website http://altus-strategies.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767
E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)
Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)
Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
02:15aALTUS STRATEGIES : Quarterly Report & Financial Statements
PU
11/25THIRD QUARTER 2019 : Interim Results, 30 September 2019
PU
11/25THIRD QUARTER 2019 : Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
11/05ALTUS STRATEGIES : Proposed Strategic Investment from La Mancha & Non-Brokered P..
PU
11/01DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Altus Strategies Plc - Completion of Gold Royalty and Pro..
AQ
10/31ALTUS STRATEGIES : Completion of Gold Royalty & Property Transaction with Desert..
PU
10/30ALTUS STRATEGIES : Exploration Update on Zager and Daro VMS Projects in Northern..
AQ
10/29ALTUS STRATEGIES : Exploration Update on Zager & Daro VMS Projects in Northern E..
PU
10/25ALTUS STRATEGIES : Extension to Due Diligence Period
PU
09/05Altus Strategies Plc - Significant New Prospect Defined at Diba Gold Project,..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 7,74 M
Chart ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Altus Strategies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David George Netherway Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Winn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC39.42%10
BHP GROUP8.65%122 367
RIO TINTO PLC13.22%92 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.95%32 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.33%20 613
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.79%8 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group