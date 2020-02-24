Log in
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

(ALS)
Altus Strategies : Update on Share Consolidation

02/24/2020
Regulatory Story
Update on Share Consolidation
RNS Number : 9341D
Altus Strategies PLC
Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): AIM (ALS) & TSX-V (ALTS) / Sector: Mining

Altus Strategies Plc

('Altus' or the 'Company')

Update on Share Consolidation

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a share consolidation, whereby one consolidated Ordinary Share ('Consolidated Ordinary Share') has been issued for every five existing Ordinary Shares (the 'Share Consolidation'). The Share Consolidation occurred after the close of trading in the Company's shares on AIM and the TSX-V on Friday, 21 February 2020 (the 'Share Consolidation Record Date'). Dealings in the Consolidated Ordinary Shares commenced on 24 February 2020. The ISIN and CUSIP for the Consolidated Ordinary Shares is GB00BJ9TYB96 and G03676122 respectively.

As announced by the Company, if as a result of the Share Consolidation, Shareholders were left with a fractional entitlement to a resulting Consolidated Ordinary Share, such fraction has been rounded up in to one whole Consolidated Ordinary Share. A total of 31 Consolidated Ordinary Shares have been issued as a result of fraction entitlements.

Admission of Bonus Consolidated Ordinary Shares to AIM

An application has been made for the further 31 Consolidated Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and dealings are expected to commence on Friday 28 February 2020. Of the total issued capital of 70,091,601 Consolidated Ordinary Shares, 59,067,481 are held on the UK register and 11,024,120 are held on the Canadian register.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Share Consolidation, there are a total of 70,091,601 issued and outstanding Consolidated Ordinary Shares and no Consolidated Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.comor contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel:+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Abigail Wayne /Richard Parlons

Tel:+44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') until the release of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

**END**


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CAREADALADFEEFA
Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:36:00 UTC
