First Quarter 2020: Interim Results, 31 March 2020

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three months ended
31 March
2020
Restated
2019
Notes
£
£
Continuing operations
Revenue and costs recovered from joint
venture partners
2
Exploration costs expensed
3
Administrative expenses
4
Listing and acquisition related costs
Loss from operations
Investment receivable
Interest paid
Other operating income/(costs)
2
Fair value gain/(loss) on investments
Loss before taxation
Taxation
Loss for the period
Exchange differences on retranslation of net assets of subsidiaries
Total comprehensive loss for the quarter
Loss for the quarter attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
Non-controllinginterest
159,814
5,951
(300,757)
(238,396)
(219,306)
(207,809)
(7,106)
(26,706)
(367,355)
(466,960)
397
5
(1,896)
-
1,108,999
(2,217)
(777,604)
(74,194)
(37,459)
(543,366)
-
-
(37,459)
(543,366)
--
(37,459) (543,366)
(37,034) (543,654)
288
(37,459) (543,366)
Total comprehensive loss for the quarter attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
Non-controllinginterest
Basic and diluted earnings per
share (pence) attributable to the 10 owners of the parent
(37,034) (543,654)
288
(37,459) (543,366)
(0.07) (0.31)
The restatement of 2019 figures relates to the allocation of costs between Exploration costs and Administrative expenses. Original figures were £116,120 and £317,500 respectively.
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
Notes
£
£
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
5
3,227,724
3,202,950
Property, plant and equipment
4,710
3,190
Leased assets
75,246
80,262
Investments
632,993
302,072
3,940,673
3,588,474
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
211,215
196,219
Held-for-sale assets
67,101
66,023
Cash and cash equivalents
7,938,197
2,212,642
8,216,513
2,474,884
Total assets
12,157,186
6,063,358
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(368,846)
(1,438,876)
Held-for-sale liabilities
(13,182)
(13,182)
Provisions
(15,000)
(15,000)
(397,028)
(1,467,058)
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(61,072)
(65,797)
Total liabilities
(458,100)
(1,532,855)
Net assets
11,699,086
4,530,503
Equity
Share capital
6
3,504,580
2,102,284
Share premium
6
13,182,115
7,378,369
Translation reserve
(82,579)
(82,579)
Other reserves
5,755,070
5,755,070
Retained earnings
(10,561,348)
(10,524,314)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
11,797,838
4,628,830
Non-controlling interest
(98,752)
(98,327)
Total equity
11,699,086
4,530,503
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 26 May 2020 and are signed on its behalf by:
Steven Poulton
Chief Executive Officer
Company no. 10746796
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Share
Non-
Share
premium
Translation
Other
Retained
controlling
capital
account
reserve
reserves
earnings
Total equity
interest
Total
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
Quarter ended 31 March 2019:
Balance at 1 January 2019
1,777,827
6,018,822
(76,992)
5,770,070
(8,151,527)
5,338,200
(72,492)
5,265,708
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(543,654)
(543,654)
288
(543,366)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(543,654)
(543,654)
288
(543,366)
Issue of shares
1,169
10,067
-
-
-
11,236
-
11,236
Total transactions with owners, recognised
directly in equity
1,169
10,067
-
-
-
11,236
-
11,236
Balance at 31 March 2019
1,778,996
6,028,889
(76,992)
5,770,070
(8,695,181)
4,805,782
(72,204)
4,733,578
Quarter ended 31 March 2020:
Balance as at 1 January 2020
2,102,284
7,378,369
(82,579)
5,755,070
(10,524,314)
4,628,830
(98,327)
4,530,503
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(37,034)
(37,034)
(425)
(37,459)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(37,034)
(37,034)
(425)
(37,459)
Issue of shares
1,402,296
5,803,746
-
-
-
7,206,042
-
7,206,042
Total transactions with owners, recognised
directly in equity
1,402,296
5,803,746
-
-
(37,034)
7,169,006
(425)
7,168,583
Balance at 31 March 2020
3,504,580
13,182,115
(82,579)
5,755,070
(10,561,348)
11,797,838
(98,752)
11,699,086
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Period ended 31 March
Notes
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period after taxation
Adjustments for:
Net interest (received)/paid
Share based payments
Impairment of non-current assets
Bad debt provision
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Fair value (gain)/loss on investments Receipt of shares in investee Other (gains)/losses
Movements in working capital:
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
Cash flows used in operating activities
Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Sale of investments
Net interest received/(paid)
Net cash used in investing activities
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares
6
Principal element of lease payments
Interest element of lease payments
Net cash generated from financing activities
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
Foreign exchange gains and losses
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Three months
20202019
£
£
(37,459)
(543,366)
1,499
2,212
20,002
-
3,798
-
10,875
-
6,393
6,509
777,604
74,194
(1,108,999)
-
43,917
13,889
(16,074)
(66,199)
(422,221)
82,752
(720,665)
(430,009)
(28,572)
(12,706)
(2,896)
(5,099)
-
126,898
252
(2,212)
(31,216)
106,881
6,483,561
-
(4,374)
-
(1,751)
6,477,436
-
5,725,555
(323,128)
2,212,642
724,785
-
-
7,938,197
401,657
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Accounting policies
General information
Altus Strategies plc ("the Company") is a public company limited by shares incorporated in England and Wales. The registered office is 14 Station Road, The Orchard Centre, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is that of a mineral exploration project and royalty generator. There is no seasonality or cyclicality to the Group's operations.
The Company's shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company's shares were admitted to trading on the AIM on 10 August 2017 and the TSX-V on 6 June 2018.
Basis of preparation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with
International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and IFRS interpretations committee ("IFRS IC") interpretations as adopted for use in the European Union and IFRS and their interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, and those envisaged for the year ended 31 December 2020, except for the new policies outlined below. The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretation in advance of the required implementation dates. It is not anticipated that the future adoption of any new or revised standards or interpretations issued by the IASB will have a material impact on the Group's earnings or shareholder's funds.
These condensed interim financial statements are for the three month period ended 31 March 2020. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three month period ended 31 March 2019, and where applicable the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.
The financial statements are prepared in British Pounds Sterling (£), which is the functional currency of the Company. Monetary amounts in these financial statements are rounded to the nearest whole pound.
The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the valuation of investments at fair value through profit or loss.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the
Company's external auditors, PKF Littlejohn.
Basis of consolidation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements comprise the accounts of the parent company, and its subsidiaries, after the elimination of all material intercompany balances and transactions.
Going concern
The Directors have at the time of approving these condensed consolidated financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group and Company will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In common with many junior resource investment and exploration companies, the Group and Company raise funds in discrete tranches from existing shareholders and /or new investors. The Directors and management are using funds for the evaluation of resource investment and exploration opportunities. On 20 December 2019 the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of shares at a price of C$0.09 (£0.052), raising C$4.1m (£2.4m). On 19 February 2020 the Company's shareholders approved a strategic
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
investment in the Company by La Mancha Holdings S.à r.l. which raised C$11.2m (£6.5m). The directors consider that these funds will be sufficient to meet the operational liabilities of the Company for at least 12 months. As such the Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements.
Risks and uncertainties
The Directors continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019, a copy of which is available on the Group's website (www.altus-strategies.com)and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, commodity risk and interest rate risk.
Critical accounting estimates
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim periods.
Foreign exchange gains and losses on consolidation
On consolidation, the results of overseas operations measured using a different functional currency to British Pounds Sterling, are translated into British Pounds Sterling at rates approximating to those ruling when the transactions took place. All assets and liabilities of these overseas operations are translated at the rate of the reporting date. Exchange differences arising on translating the opening net assets at opening rate and the results of overseas operations at actual rate are recognised in other comprehensive income.
Valuation of equity units issued in private placements
The Company has adopted a residual value method with respect to the measurement of shares and warrants issued as private placement units. The residual value method first allocated value to the more easily measurable component based on fair value and then the residual value, if any, to the less easily measurable component.
The fair value of the ordinary shares issued in private placements are determined to be the more easily measurable component and were valued at their fair value, as determined by the closing quoted bid price on the day of issuance of the ordinary shares. The balance, if any, was allocated to the attached warrants. Any fair value attributed to the warrants is recorded in other reserves.
Lease assets
On 1 January 2019, the Group adopted all of the requirements of IFRS 16 - Leases, at which time it had no leases with a lease term greater than 12 months and there was no impact from adopting the standard on the opening financial statements for 2019. Periodic payments made in respect of mineral exploration site licences are capitalised under the rules of IFRS 6. One new lease was signed during 2019. In the Statement of Financial Position the right-of-use asset is recorded in Non-current assets and the lease liability is split between Current liabilities for the portion due within 12 months (£18,665) and Non-current liabilities for the remainder (£61,072).
To determine the split between principal and interest in the lease the Company uses an estimate of the interest it would have to pay in order to finance payments under the new lease. This method is used as the Company is not able to ascertain the implied interest rate and does not have borrowings to use as a benchmark. The impact of the estimate is currently considered to be immaterial to the financial statements, but the Directors will review this approach as appropriate.
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2. Segmental Analysis
The Group operates principally in the UK, Canada and Africa, with operations managed on a project by project basis within each geographical area. Activities in the UK and Canada are mainly administrative in nature whilst the activities in Africa relate to exploration and evaluation work.
UK &
UK &
Canada
Africa
Total
Canada
Africa
Total
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
For the three months ended 31 March
£
£
£
£
£
£
Revenue and costs recovered from
joint venture partners
-
159,814
159,814
-
5,951
5,951
Loss from operations
(265,827)
(101,528)
(367,355)
(346,223)
(121,634)
(467,856)
Reportable segment assets
8,759,045
3,398,141
12,157,186
1,173,934
4,199,410
5,373,343
Reportable segment liabilities
(421,807)
(36,293)
(458,100)
(481,913)
(81,929)
(563,842)
The split of revenue and costs recovered from joint venture partners was as follows.
2020
2019
For the three months ended 31 March
£
£
Revenue
56,853
541
Costs recovered from joint venture partners
102,961
5,410
159,814
5,951
Other income of £1,108,999 related to the issue to the Group on 11 February 2020 of an initial 15 million shares in Canyon Resources Ltd, received in accordance with the agreement to terminate the Birsok bauxite joint venture project in central Cameroon.
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3. Exploration Expenses
In the Statement of Comprehensive Loss the figure of £116,120 for Exploration Costs in the first quarter of 2019 was restated to £238,396. This reflected a revised method of dividing costs between exploration and administrative expenses, and involved allocating UK geologists' salaries, and a proportion of UK management time and UK support costs to exploration. The effect of this change in allocation is shown in the table below.
For the three
months ended
31 March
Costs
recovered
Administrative
Operational
Travel
from JV
Costs not
expenses
expenses
expenses
Total
partners
recovered
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Location and
£
£
£
£
£
£
number of projects
Cameroon (3)
31,868
10,795
19
42,682
-
42,682
Ethiopia (3)
21,408
22,346
845
44,599
-
44,599
Ivory Coast (1)
7,457
3,049
-
10,506
-
10,506
Liberia (1 expired)
54
8
28
90
-
90
Mali (4)
54,633
66,622
23,088
144,343
(102,961)
41,382
Morocco (4)
30,747
23,133
4,657
58,537
-
58,537
Total
146,167
125,953
28,637
300,757
(102,961)
197,796
Costs
recovered
Administrative
Operational
Travel
from JV
Costs not
expenses
expenses
expenses
Total
partners
recovered
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
Location and
£
£
£
£
£
£
number of projects
Cameroon (3)
26,708
8,053
-
34,761
(5,410)
34,761
Ethiopia (3)
6,117
8,669
5,664
20,450
-
20,450
Ivory Coast (1)
7,015
13
-
7,028
-
7,028
Liberia (1)
591
10,995
105
11,691
-
11,691
Mali (6)
14,956
5,165
2,565
22,686
-
22,686
Morocco (4)
11,403
6,578
1,523
19,504
-
19,504
Total
66,790
39,473
9,857
116,120
(5,410)
110,710
Allocation of UK
costs
66,660
55,598
18
122,276
-
122,276
Restated total
133,450
95,071
9,875
238,396
(5,410)
232,986
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4. Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses include the following
For the three months
balances:
ended 31 March
Restated
2020
2019
£
£
Employee costs
75,180
66,093
Legal fees
15,111
7,023
Audit, accounting and tax fees
10,531
33,320
Listing related fees
24,952
20,834
Other professional fees
34,909
28,600
Corporate travel expenses
14,909
16,619
Premises expenses
5,629
3,405
Exchange losses/(gains)
16,730
15,437
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,377
1,493
Depreciation of leased assets
5,016
5,016
Impairment of intangible asset
3,798
-
Other expenses
11,164
9,969
219,306
207,809
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
5. Intangible Assets
31 December
Disposals and
31 March
2019
Additions
Impairments
2020
Licence
Country
£
£
£
£
Korali Sud (Diba)
Mali
1,336,143
8,437
-
1,344,580
Lakanfla
Mali
582,930
-
-
582,930
Tabakorole
Mali
582,908
440
-
583,348
Pitiangoma Est
Mali
569,777
-
-
569,777
Laboum
Cameroon
46,445
7,714
-
54,159
Bikoula
Cameroon
43,056
8,047
-
51,103
Ndjele
Cameroon
8,313
3,666
-
11,979
Tigray-Afar
Ethiopia
16,495
268
-
16,763
Daro
Ethiopia
1,070
-
-
1,070
Zager
Ethiopia
2,481
-
-
2,481
Agdz
Morocco
4,644
-
-
4,644
Takzim
Morocco
616
-
-
616
Prikro
Ivory Coast
2,936
-
-
2,936
Toura (application)
Ivory Coast
1,338
-
-
1,338
Zolowo
Liberia
3,798
-
(3,798)
-
3,202,950
28,572
(3,798)
3,227,724
6. Share Capital
Number of shares
Share capital
Share premium
Total
£
£
£
At 1 January 2020
210,228,461
2,102,284
7,378,369
9,480,653
Pre-consolidation shares issued
140,229,389
1,402,294
5,803,746
7,206,042
5:1 consolidation
(280,366,280)
-
-
-
Post-consolidation shares issued
31
2
-
-
At 31 March 2020
70,091,601
3,504,580
13,182,115
16,686,695
On 7 January 2020 2,000,000 shares were issued in respect of the acquisition by the Company of a 3% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty held on its Lakanfla gold licence. A share-based payment charge of £20,000 was recorded in the Statement of Comprehensive Loss.
On 27 January 2020 14,000,000 shares were issued forming the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement from December 2019. Funds were received from the subscriber at that time, but were recorded as a current liability at 31 December 2019 as the issue of shares was pending regulatory approval.
On 19 February 2020 124,229,389 shares were issued under the terms of the Strategic Investment Agreement signed with La Mancha Holding S.à r.l.
On 21 February 2020 a consolidation of the Company's shares took place, replacing five old shares with one new consolidated share. A further 31 fractional shares were subsequently issued.
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7. Share warrants
Warrants
outstanding
at 1
Warrants
Warrants
Warrants
Warrants
Exercise
January
issued in
exercised
lapsed in
outstanding at
price
Issue date
2020
period
in period
period
31 March 2020
£
Expiry date
18 April 20181
182,372
-
-
-
182,372
0.64
17 April 2021
18 April 20181
5,478,323
-
-
-
5,478,323
0.86
17 April 2023
5,660,695
-
-
-
5,660,695
1 Exercise prices are determined by reference to the underlying Canadian Dollar price and the exchange rate as at 31 March 2020. All figures are quoted in terms of post-consolidation shares.
The approximate weighted average exercise price of outstanding warrants is £0.85.
Share Options
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2019 shareholders approved the establishment of a share options scheme. As at 31 March 2020 no options had been granted under the scheme.
Share based payments
The share based payment charge in the quarter was in respect of the shares issued on 7 January 2020 and the fractional shares as outlined in note 6.
Earnings per share
The calculation of the basic loss per share of 0.07 pence for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (2019: 0.26 pence) is based on the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company of £37,036 for the three month period ended 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: £543,654 loss) divided by the weighted average number of post- consolidation shares in issue during the period of 55,547,693 (2019: 177,817,768 pre-consolidation).
The basic and diluted loss per share are the same, as the effect of the exercise of warrants would be to decrease the loss per share. Details of warrants that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in note 7 above.
Dividends
No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the three months ended 31 March 2020.
Related party transactions
The contracted remuneration of key management personnel of the Group for the three month period ending 31 March 2020 of £81,875 (2019: £81,875). An amount of £71,250 in respect of this payable amount has been paid in cash in the quarter or is due to be paid in April 2020, and £10,625 has been deferred.
For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group incurred expenses of £2,575 (2019: £16,317) for services provided by Seabord Services Corp. ("Seabord"), a company controlled by one of the directors. Seabord is a management services company that provides the accounting advisory services and administrative support to the Group with respect to its obligations in Canada. At 31 March 2020 £42,682 was due to Seabord (at 31 March 2019: £48,071).
For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group recharged £nil (2019: £nil) of costs to Canyon Resources Ltd ("Canyon") with respect to the Birsok project in Cameroon, which was previously under a joint venture between
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Canyon and Altus. Canyon is a company with a mutual director (David Netherway). At 31 March 2020 £43,501 was due from Canyon (at 31 March 2019: £43,501).
For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group recharged £nil (2019: £nil) of costs to Aegis Asset Management Limited ("Aegis"). Aegis is a company with mutual directors. At 31 March 2020 £790 was due from Aegis (at 31 March 2019: £360).
Ultimate controlling party
The Directors believe there to be no ultimate controlling party.
Approval of financial statements
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 26 May 2020.