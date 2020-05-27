First Quarter 2020: Interim Results, 31 March 2020 0 05/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Company Registration No. 10746796 (England and Wales) NOTICE These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors. ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the three months ended 31 March 2020 Restated 2019 Notes £ £ Continuing operations Revenue and costs recovered from joint venture partners 2 Exploration costs expensed 3 Administrative expenses 4 Listing and acquisition related costs Loss from operations Investment receivable Interest paid Other operating income/(costs) 2 Fair value gain/(loss) on investments Loss before taxation Taxation Loss for the period Exchange differences on retranslation of net assets of subsidiaries Total comprehensive loss for the quarter Loss for the quarter attributable to: Owners of the parent company

Non-controlling interest 159,814 5,951 (300,757) (238,396) (219,306) (207,809) (7,106) (26,706) (367,355) (466,960) 397 5 (1,896) - 1,108,999 (2,217) (777,604) (74,194) (37,459) (543,366) - - (37,459) (543,366) -- (37,459) (543,366) (37,034) (543,654) 288 (37,459) (543,366) Total comprehensive loss for the quarter attributable to: Owners of the parent company

Non-controlling interest Basic and diluted earnings per share (pence) attributable to the 10 owners of the parent (37,034) (543,654) 288 (37,459) (543,366) (0.07) (0.31) The restatement of 2019 figures relates to the allocation of costs between Exploration costs and Administrative expenses. Original figures were £116,120 and £317,500 respectively. 1 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at As at 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 Notes £ £ Non-current assets Intangible assets 5 3,227,724 3,202,950 Property, plant and equipment 4,710 3,190 Leased assets 75,246 80,262 Investments 632,993 302,072 3,940,673 3,588,474 Current assets Trade and other receivables 211,215 196,219 Held-for-sale assets 67,101 66,023 Cash and cash equivalents 7,938,197 2,212,642 8,216,513 2,474,884 Total assets 12,157,186 6,063,358 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (368,846) (1,438,876) Held-for-sale liabilities (13,182) (13,182) Provisions (15,000) (15,000) (397,028) (1,467,058) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables (61,072) (65,797) Total liabilities (458,100) (1,532,855) Net assets 11,699,086 4,530,503 Equity Share capital 6 3,504,580 2,102,284 Share premium 6 13,182,115 7,378,369 Translation reserve (82,579) (82,579) Other reserves 5,755,070 5,755,070 Retained earnings (10,561,348) (10,524,314) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 11,797,838 4,628,830 Non-controlling interest (98,752) (98,327) Total equity 11,699,086 4,530,503 The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 26 May 2020 and are signed on its behalf by: Steven Poulton Chief Executive Officer Company no. 10746796 2 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Share Non- Share premium Translation Other Retained controlling capital account reserve reserves earnings Total equity interest Total £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ Quarter ended 31 March 2019: Balance at 1 January 2019 1,777,827 6,018,822 (76,992) 5,770,070 (8,151,527) 5,338,200 (72,492) 5,265,708 Loss for the period - - - - (543,654) (543,654) 288 (543,366) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - - - - Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (543,654) (543,654) 288 (543,366) Issue of shares 1,169 10,067 - - - 11,236 - 11,236 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 1,169 10,067 - - - 11,236 - 11,236 Balance at 31 March 2019 1,778,996 6,028,889 (76,992) 5,770,070 (8,695,181) 4,805,782 (72,204) 4,733,578 Quarter ended 31 March 2020: Balance as at 1 January 2020 2,102,284 7,378,369 (82,579) 5,755,070 (10,524,314) 4,628,830 (98,327) 4,530,503 Loss for the period - - - - (37,034) (37,034) (425) (37,459) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - - - - Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (37,034) (37,034) (425) (37,459) Issue of shares 1,402,296 5,803,746 - - - 7,206,042 - 7,206,042 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 1,402,296 5,803,746 - - (37,034) 7,169,006 (425) 7,168,583 Balance at 31 March 2020 3,504,580 13,182,115 (82,579) 5,755,070 (10,561,348) 11,797,838 (98,752) 11,699,086 3 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Period ended 31 March Notes Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period after taxation Adjustments for: Net interest (received)/paid Share based payments Impairment of non-current assets Bad debt provision Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Fair value (gain)/loss on investments Receipt of shares in investee Other (gains)/losses Movements in working capital: (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables Cash flows used in operating activities Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of property, plant and equipment Sale of investments Net interest received/(paid) Net cash used in investing activities Financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 6 Principal element of lease payments Interest element of lease payments Net cash generated from financing activities Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Foreign exchange gains and losses Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period Three months 20202019 £ £ (37,459) (543,366) 1,499 2,212 20,002 - 3,798 - 10,875 - 6,393 6,509 777,604 74,194 (1,108,999) - 43,917 13,889 (16,074) (66,199) (422,221) 82,752 (720,665) (430,009) (28,572) (12,706) (2,896) (5,099) - 126,898 252 (2,212) (31,216) 106,881 6,483,561 - (4,374) - (1,751) 6,477,436 - 5,725,555 (323,128) 2,212,642 724,785 - - 7,938,197 401,657 4 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Accounting policies General information Altus Strategies plc ("the Company") is a public company limited by shares incorporated in England and Wales. The registered office is 14 Station Road, The Orchard Centre, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is that of a mineral exploration project and royalty generator. There is no seasonality or cyclicality to the Group's operations. The Company's shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company's shares were admitted to trading on the AIM on 10 August 2017 and the TSX-V on 6 June 2018. Basis of preparation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and IFRS interpretations committee ("IFRS IC") interpretations as adopted for use in the European Union and IFRS and their interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, and those envisaged for the year ended 31 December 2020, except for the new policies outlined below. The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretation in advance of the required implementation dates. It is not anticipated that the future adoption of any new or revised standards or interpretations issued by the IASB will have a material impact on the Group's earnings or shareholder's funds. These condensed interim financial statements are for the three month period ended 31 March 2020. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three month period ended 31 March 2019, and where applicable the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. The financial statements are prepared in British Pounds Sterling (£), which is the functional currency of the Company. Monetary amounts in these financial statements are rounded to the nearest whole pound. The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the valuation of investments at fair value through profit or loss. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditors, PKF Littlejohn. Basis of consolidation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements comprise the accounts of the parent company, and its subsidiaries, after the elimination of all material intercompany balances and transactions. Going concern The Directors have at the time of approving these condensed consolidated financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group and Company will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In common with many junior resource investment and exploration companies, the Group and Company raise funds in discrete tranches from existing shareholders and /or new investors. The Directors and management are using funds for the evaluation of resource investment and exploration opportunities. On 20 December 2019 the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of shares at a price of C$0.09 (£0.052), raising C$4.1m (£2.4m). On 19 February 2020 the Company's shareholders approved a strategic 5 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS investment in the Company by La Mancha Holdings S.à r.l. which raised C$11.2m (£6.5m). The directors consider that these funds will be sufficient to meet the operational liabilities of the Company for at least 12 months. As such the Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. Risks and uncertainties The Directors continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019, a copy of which is available on the Group's website (www.altus-strategies.com)and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, commodity risk and interest rate risk. Critical accounting estimates The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim periods. Foreign exchange gains and losses on consolidation On consolidation, the results of overseas operations measured using a different functional currency to British Pounds Sterling, are translated into British Pounds Sterling at rates approximating to those ruling when the transactions took place. All assets and liabilities of these overseas operations are translated at the rate of the reporting date. Exchange differences arising on translating the opening net assets at opening rate and the results of overseas operations at actual rate are recognised in other comprehensive income. Valuation of equity units issued in private placements The Company has adopted a residual value method with respect to the measurement of shares and warrants issued as private placement units. The residual value method first allocated value to the more easily measurable component based on fair value and then the residual value, if any, to the less easily measurable component. The fair value of the ordinary shares issued in private placements are determined to be the more easily measurable component and were valued at their fair value, as determined by the closing quoted bid price on the day of issuance of the ordinary shares. The balance, if any, was allocated to the attached warrants. Any fair value attributed to the warrants is recorded in other reserves. Lease assets On 1 January 2019, the Group adopted all of the requirements of IFRS 16 - Leases, at which time it had no leases with a lease term greater than 12 months and there was no impact from adopting the standard on the opening financial statements for 2019. Periodic payments made in respect of mineral exploration site licences are capitalised under the rules of IFRS 6. One new lease was signed during 2019. In the Statement of Financial Position the right-of-use asset is recorded in Non-current assets and the lease liability is split between Current liabilities for the portion due within 12 months (£18,665) and Non-current liabilities for the remainder (£61,072). To determine the split between principal and interest in the lease the Company uses an estimate of the interest it would have to pay in order to finance payments under the new lease. This method is used as the Company is not able to ascertain the implied interest rate and does not have borrowings to use as a benchmark. The impact of the estimate is currently considered to be immaterial to the financial statements, but the Directors will review this approach as appropriate. 6 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2. Segmental Analysis The Group operates principally in the UK, Canada and Africa, with operations managed on a project by project basis within each geographical area. Activities in the UK and Canada are mainly administrative in nature whilst the activities in Africa relate to exploration and evaluation work. UK & UK & Canada Africa Total Canada Africa Total 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 For the three months ended 31 March £ £ £ £ £ £ Revenue and costs recovered from joint venture partners - 159,814 159,814 - 5,951 5,951 Loss from operations (265,827) (101,528) (367,355) (346,223) (121,634) (467,856) Reportable segment assets 8,759,045 3,398,141 12,157,186 1,173,934 4,199,410 5,373,343 Reportable segment liabilities (421,807) (36,293) (458,100) (481,913) (81,929) (563,842) The split of revenue and costs recovered from joint venture partners was as follows. 2020 2019 For the three months ended 31 March £ £ Revenue 56,853 541 Costs recovered from joint venture partners 102,961 5,410 159,814 5,951 Other income of £1,108,999 related to the issue to the Group on 11 February 2020 of an initial 15 million shares in Canyon Resources Ltd, received in accordance with the agreement to terminate the Birsok bauxite joint venture project in central Cameroon. 7 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3. Exploration Expenses In the Statement of Comprehensive Loss the figure of £116,120 for Exploration Costs in the first quarter of 2019 was restated to £238,396. This reflected a revised method of dividing costs between exploration and administrative expenses, and involved allocating UK geologists' salaries, and a proportion of UK management time and UK support costs to exploration. The effect of this change in allocation is shown in the table below. For the three months ended 31 March Costs recovered Administrative Operational Travel from JV Costs not expenses expenses expenses Total partners recovered 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Location and £ £ £ £ £ £ number of projects Cameroon (3) 31,868 10,795 19 42,682 - 42,682 Ethiopia (3) 21,408 22,346 845 44,599 - 44,599 Ivory Coast (1) 7,457 3,049 - 10,506 - 10,506 Liberia (1 expired) 54 8 28 90 - 90 Mali (4) 54,633 66,622 23,088 144,343 (102,961) 41,382 Morocco (4) 30,747 23,133 4,657 58,537 - 58,537 Total 146,167 125,953 28,637 300,757 (102,961) 197,796 Costs recovered Administrative Operational Travel from JV Costs not expenses expenses expenses Total partners recovered 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Location and £ £ £ £ £ £ number of projects Cameroon (3) 26,708 8,053 - 34,761 (5,410) 34,761 Ethiopia (3) 6,117 8,669 5,664 20,450 - 20,450 Ivory Coast (1) 7,015 13 - 7,028 - 7,028 Liberia (1) 591 10,995 105 11,691 - 11,691 Mali (6) 14,956 5,165 2,565 22,686 - 22,686 Morocco (4) 11,403 6,578 1,523 19,504 - 19,504 Total 66,790 39,473 9,857 116,120 (5,410) 110,710 Allocation of UK costs 66,660 55,598 18 122,276 - 122,276 Restated total 133,450 95,071 9,875 238,396 (5,410) 232,986 8 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 4. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses include the following For the three months balances: ended 31 March Restated 2020 2019 £ £ Employee costs 75,180 66,093 Legal fees 15,111 7,023 Audit, accounting and tax fees 10,531 33,320 Listing related fees 24,952 20,834 Other professional fees 34,909 28,600 Corporate travel expenses 14,909 16,619 Premises expenses 5,629 3,405 Exchange losses/(gains) 16,730 15,437 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,377 1,493 Depreciation of leased assets 5,016 5,016 Impairment of intangible asset 3,798 - Other expenses 11,164 9,969 219,306 207,809 9 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 5. Intangible Assets 31 December Disposals and 31 March 2019 Additions Impairments 2020 Licence Country £ £ £ £ Korali Sud (Diba) Mali 1,336,143 8,437 - 1,344,580 Lakanfla Mali 582,930 - - 582,930 Tabakorole Mali 582,908 440 - 583,348 Pitiangoma Est Mali 569,777 - - 569,777 Laboum Cameroon 46,445 7,714 - 54,159 Bikoula Cameroon 43,056 8,047 - 51,103 Ndjele Cameroon 8,313 3,666 - 11,979 Tigray-Afar Ethiopia 16,495 268 - 16,763 Daro Ethiopia 1,070 - - 1,070 Zager Ethiopia 2,481 - - 2,481 Agdz Morocco 4,644 - - 4,644 Takzim Morocco 616 - - 616 Prikro Ivory Coast 2,936 - - 2,936 Toura (application) Ivory Coast 1,338 - - 1,338 Zolowo Liberia 3,798 - (3,798) - 3,202,950 28,572 (3,798) 3,227,724 6. Share Capital Number of shares Share capital Share premium Total £ £ £ At 1 January 2020 210,228,461 2,102,284 7,378,369 9,480,653 Pre-consolidation shares issued 140,229,389 1,402,294 5,803,746 7,206,042 5:1 consolidation (280,366,280) - - - Post-consolidation shares issued 31 2 - - At 31 March 2020 70,091,601 3,504,580 13,182,115 16,686,695 On 7 January 2020 2,000,000 shares were issued in respect of the acquisition by the Company of a 3% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty held on its Lakanfla gold licence. A share-based payment charge of £20,000 was recorded in the Statement of Comprehensive Loss. On 27 January 2020 14,000,000 shares were issued forming the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement from December 2019. Funds were received from the subscriber at that time, but were recorded as a current liability at 31 December 2019 as the issue of shares was pending regulatory approval. On 19 February 2020 124,229,389 shares were issued under the terms of the Strategic Investment Agreement signed with La Mancha Holding S.à r.l. On 21 February 2020 a consolidation of the Company's shares took place, replacing five old shares with one new consolidated share. A further 31 fractional shares were subsequently issued. 10 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 7. Share warrants Warrants outstanding at 1 Warrants Warrants Warrants Warrants Exercise January issued in exercised lapsed in outstanding at price Issue date 2020 period in period period 31 March 2020 £ Expiry date 18 April 20181 182,372 - - - 182,372 0.64 17 April 2021 18 April 20181 5,478,323 - - - 5,478,323 0.86 17 April 2023 5,660,695 - - - 5,660,695 1 Exercise prices are determined by reference to the underlying Canadian Dollar price and the exchange rate as at 31 March 2020. All figures are quoted in terms of post-consolidation shares. The approximate weighted average exercise price of outstanding warrants is £0.85. Share Options

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2019 shareholders approved the establishment of a share options scheme. As at 31 March 2020 no options had been granted under the scheme. Share based payments

The share based payment charge in the quarter was in respect of the shares issued on 7 January 2020 and the fractional shares as outlined in note 6. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic loss per share of 0.07 pence for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (2019: 0.26 pence) is based on the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company of £37,036 for the three month period ended 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: £543,654 loss) divided by the weighted average number of post- consolidation shares in issue during the period of 55,547,693 (2019: 177,817,768 pre-consolidation).

The basic and diluted loss per share are the same, as the effect of the exercise of warrants would be to decrease the loss per share. Details of warrants that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in note 7 above. Dividends

No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the three months ended 31 March 2020. Related party transactions

The contracted remuneration of key management personnel of the Group for the three month period ending 31 March 2020 of £81,875 (2019: £81,875). An amount of £71,250 in respect of this payable amount has been paid in cash in the quarter or is due to be paid in April 2020, and £10,625 has been deferred.

For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group incurred expenses of £2,575 (2019: £16,317) for services provided by Seabord Services Corp. ("Seabord"), a company controlled by one of the directors. Seabord is a management services company that provides the accounting advisory services and administrative support to the Group with respect to its obligations in Canada. At 31 March 2020 £42,682 was due to Seabord (at 31 March 2019: £48,071).

For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group recharged £nil (2019: £nil) of costs to Canyon Resources Ltd ("Canyon") with respect to the Birsok project in Cameroon, which was previously under a joint venture between 11 / 12 ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Canyon and Altus. Canyon is a company with a mutual director (David Netherway). At 31 March 2020 £43,501 was due from Canyon (at 31 March 2019: £43,501). For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group recharged £nil (2019: £nil) of costs to Aegis Asset Management Limited ("Aegis"). Aegis is a company with mutual directors. At 31 March 2020 £790 was due from Aegis (at 31 March 2019: £360). Ultimate controlling party

The Directors believe there to be no ultimate controlling party. Approval of financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 26 May 2020. 12 / 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Altus Strategies plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:17:05 UTC 0 Latest news on ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC 02:18a FIRST QUARTER 2020 : Interim Results, 31 March 2020 PU 05/26 FIRST QUARTER 2020 : Management Discussion & Analysis PU 05/18 ALTUS STRATEGIES : Notice of Annual General Meeting AQ 05/15 ALTUS STRATEGIES : Return Card (Canadian) - 2020 Annual General & Special Meetin.. PU 04/30 ALTUS STRATEGIES : Quarterly Report AQ 04/29 ALTUS STRATEGIES : Audited Final Results AQ 04/29 ALTUS STRATEGIES : Annual Report & Accounts, 31 December 2019 PU 04/29 FOURTH QUARTER 2019 : Management Discussion & Analysis PU 04/16 ALTUS STRATEGIES : PEA Commences at Diba Gold Project in Western Mali AQ 04/07 GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES : Altus Strategies Plc - Representative of La Mancha Appoi.. AQ