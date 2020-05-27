Log in
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

(ALS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/26 11:35:17 am
33 GBX   +3.13%
02:18aFIRST QUARTER 2020 : Interim Results, 31 March 2020
PU
05/26FIRST QUARTER 2020 : Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
05/18ALTUS STRATEGIES : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
First Quarter 2020: Interim Results, 31 March 2020

05/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Company Registration No. 10746796

(England and Wales)

NOTICE

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the

Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. These condensed consolidated interim financial

statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three months ended

31 March

2020

Restated

2019

Notes

£

£

Continuing operations

Revenue and costs recovered from joint

venture partners

2

Exploration costs expensed

3

Administrative expenses

4

Listing and acquisition related costs

Loss from operations

Investment receivable

Interest paid

Other operating income/(costs)

2

Fair value gain/(loss) on investments

Loss before taxation

Taxation

Loss for the period

Exchange differences on retranslation of net assets of subsidiaries

Total comprehensive loss for the quarter

Loss for the quarter attributable to:

  • Owners of the parent company
  • Non-controllinginterest

159,814

5,951

(300,757)

(238,396)

(219,306)

(207,809)

(7,106)

(26,706)

(367,355)

(466,960)

397

5

(1,896)

-

1,108,999

(2,217)

(777,604)

(74,194)

(37,459)

(543,366)

-

-

(37,459)

(543,366)

--

(37,459) (543,366)

(37,034) (543,654)

  1. 288

(37,459) (543,366)

Total comprehensive loss for the quarter attributable to:

  • Owners of the parent company
  • Non-controllinginterest

Basic and diluted earnings per

share (pence) attributable to the 10 owners of the parent

(37,034) (543,654)

  1. 288

(37,459) (543,366)

(0.07) (0.31)

The restatement of 2019 figures relates to the allocation of costs between Exploration costs and Administrative expenses. Original figures were £116,120 and £317,500 respectively.

1 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

Notes

£

£

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

5

3,227,724

3,202,950

Property, plant and equipment

4,710

3,190

Leased assets

75,246

80,262

Investments

632,993

302,072

3,940,673

3,588,474

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

211,215

196,219

Held-for-sale assets

67,101

66,023

Cash and cash equivalents

7,938,197

2,212,642

8,216,513

2,474,884

Total assets

12,157,186

6,063,358

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(368,846)

(1,438,876)

Held-for-sale liabilities

(13,182)

(13,182)

Provisions

(15,000)

(15,000)

(397,028)

(1,467,058)

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(61,072)

(65,797)

Total liabilities

(458,100)

(1,532,855)

Net assets

11,699,086

4,530,503

Equity

Share capital

6

3,504,580

2,102,284

Share premium

6

13,182,115

7,378,369

Translation reserve

(82,579)

(82,579)

Other reserves

5,755,070

5,755,070

Retained earnings

(10,561,348)

(10,524,314)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

11,797,838

4,628,830

Non-controlling interest

(98,752)

(98,327)

Total equity

11,699,086

4,530,503

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 26 May 2020 and are signed on its behalf by:

Steven Poulton

Chief Executive Officer

Company no. 10746796

2 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share

Non-

Share

premium

Translation

Other

Retained

controlling

capital

account

reserve

reserves

earnings

Total equity

interest

Total

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

Quarter ended 31 March 2019:

Balance at 1 January 2019

1,777,827

6,018,822

(76,992)

5,770,070

(8,151,527)

5,338,200

(72,492)

5,265,708

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(543,654)

(543,654)

288

(543,366)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(543,654)

(543,654)

288

(543,366)

Issue of shares

1,169

10,067

-

-

-

11,236

-

11,236

Total transactions with owners, recognised

directly in equity

1,169

10,067

-

-

-

11,236

-

11,236

Balance at 31 March 2019

1,778,996

6,028,889

(76,992)

5,770,070

(8,695,181)

4,805,782

(72,204)

4,733,578

Quarter ended 31 March 2020:

Balance as at 1 January 2020

2,102,284

7,378,369

(82,579)

5,755,070

(10,524,314)

4,628,830

(98,327)

4,530,503

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(37,034)

(37,034)

(425)

(37,459)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(37,034)

(37,034)

(425)

(37,459)

Issue of shares

1,402,296

5,803,746

-

-

-

7,206,042

-

7,206,042

Total transactions with owners, recognised

directly in equity

1,402,296

5,803,746

-

-

(37,034)

7,169,006

(425)

7,168,583

Balance at 31 March 2020

3,504,580

13,182,115

(82,579)

5,755,070

(10,561,348)

11,797,838

(98,752)

11,699,086

3 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Period ended 31 March

Notes

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the period after taxation

Adjustments for:

Net interest (received)/paid

Share based payments

Impairment of non-current assets

Bad debt provision

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Fair value (gain)/loss on investments Receipt of shares in investee Other (gains)/losses

Movements in working capital:

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

Cash flows used in operating activities

Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Sale of investments

Net interest received/(paid)

Net cash used in investing activities

Financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares

6

Principal element of lease payments

Interest element of lease payments

Net cash generated from financing activities

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

Foreign exchange gains and losses

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Three months

20202019

£

£

(37,459)

(543,366)

1,499

2,212

20,002

-

3,798

-

10,875

-

6,393

6,509

777,604

74,194

(1,108,999)

-

43,917

13,889

(16,074)

(66,199)

(422,221)

82,752

(720,665)

(430,009)

(28,572)

(12,706)

(2,896)

(5,099)

-

126,898

252

(2,212)

(31,216)

106,881

6,483,561

-

(4,374)

-

(1,751)

6,477,436

-

5,725,555

(323,128)

2,212,642

724,785

-

-

7,938,197

401,657

4 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Accounting policies

General information

Altus Strategies plc ("the Company") is a public company limited by shares incorporated in England and Wales. The registered office is 14 Station Road, The Orchard Centre, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is that of a mineral exploration project and royalty generator. There is no seasonality or cyclicality to the Group's operations.

The Company's shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company's shares were admitted to trading on the AIM on 10 August 2017 and the TSX-V on 6 June 2018.

Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with

International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and IFRS interpretations committee ("IFRS IC") interpretations as adopted for use in the European Union and IFRS and their interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, and those envisaged for the year ended 31 December 2020, except for the new policies outlined below. The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretation in advance of the required implementation dates. It is not anticipated that the future adoption of any new or revised standards or interpretations issued by the IASB will have a material impact on the Group's earnings or shareholder's funds.

These condensed interim financial statements are for the three month period ended 31 March 2020. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three month period ended 31 March 2019, and where applicable the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The financial statements are prepared in British Pounds Sterling (£), which is the functional currency of the Company. Monetary amounts in these financial statements are rounded to the nearest whole pound.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the valuation of investments at fair value through profit or loss.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the

Company's external auditors, PKF Littlejohn.

Basis of consolidation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements comprise the accounts of the parent company, and its subsidiaries, after the elimination of all material intercompany balances and transactions.

Going concern

The Directors have at the time of approving these condensed consolidated financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group and Company will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In common with many junior resource investment and exploration companies, the Group and Company raise funds in discrete tranches from existing shareholders and /or new investors. The Directors and management are using funds for the evaluation of resource investment and exploration opportunities. On 20 December 2019 the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of shares at a price of C$0.09 (£0.052), raising C$4.1m (£2.4m). On 19 February 2020 the Company's shareholders approved a strategic

5 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

investment in the Company by La Mancha Holdings S.à r.l. which raised C$11.2m (£6.5m). The directors consider that these funds will be sufficient to meet the operational liabilities of the Company for at least 12 months. As such the Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements.

Risks and uncertainties

The Directors continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019, a copy of which is available on the Group's website (www.altus-strategies.com)and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, commodity risk and interest rate risk.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim periods.

Foreign exchange gains and losses on consolidation

On consolidation, the results of overseas operations measured using a different functional currency to British Pounds Sterling, are translated into British Pounds Sterling at rates approximating to those ruling when the transactions took place. All assets and liabilities of these overseas operations are translated at the rate of the reporting date. Exchange differences arising on translating the opening net assets at opening rate and the results of overseas operations at actual rate are recognised in other comprehensive income.

Valuation of equity units issued in private placements

The Company has adopted a residual value method with respect to the measurement of shares and warrants issued as private placement units. The residual value method first allocated value to the more easily measurable component based on fair value and then the residual value, if any, to the less easily measurable component.

The fair value of the ordinary shares issued in private placements are determined to be the more easily measurable component and were valued at their fair value, as determined by the closing quoted bid price on the day of issuance of the ordinary shares. The balance, if any, was allocated to the attached warrants. Any fair value attributed to the warrants is recorded in other reserves.

Lease assets

On 1 January 2019, the Group adopted all of the requirements of IFRS 16 - Leases, at which time it had no leases with a lease term greater than 12 months and there was no impact from adopting the standard on the opening financial statements for 2019. Periodic payments made in respect of mineral exploration site licences are capitalised under the rules of IFRS 6. One new lease was signed during 2019. In the Statement of Financial Position the right-of-use asset is recorded in Non-current assets and the lease liability is split between Current liabilities for the portion due within 12 months (£18,665) and Non-current liabilities for the remainder (£61,072).

To determine the split between principal and interest in the lease the Company uses an estimate of the interest it would have to pay in order to finance payments under the new lease. This method is used as the Company is not able to ascertain the implied interest rate and does not have borrowings to use as a benchmark. The impact of the estimate is currently considered to be immaterial to the financial statements, but the Directors will review this approach as appropriate.

6 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2. Segmental Analysis

The Group operates principally in the UK, Canada and Africa, with operations managed on a project by project basis within each geographical area. Activities in the UK and Canada are mainly administrative in nature whilst the activities in Africa relate to exploration and evaluation work.

UK &

UK &

Canada

Africa

Total

Canada

Africa

Total

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

For the three months ended 31 March

£

£

£

£

£

£

Revenue and costs recovered from

joint venture partners

-

159,814

159,814

-

5,951

5,951

Loss from operations

(265,827)

(101,528)

(367,355)

(346,223)

(121,634)

(467,856)

Reportable segment assets

8,759,045

3,398,141

12,157,186

1,173,934

4,199,410

5,373,343

Reportable segment liabilities

(421,807)

(36,293)

(458,100)

(481,913)

(81,929)

(563,842)

The split of revenue and costs recovered from joint venture partners was as follows.

2020

2019

For the three months ended 31 March

£

£

Revenue

56,853

541

Costs recovered from joint venture partners

102,961

5,410

159,814

5,951

Other income of £1,108,999 related to the issue to the Group on 11 February 2020 of an initial 15 million shares in Canyon Resources Ltd, received in accordance with the agreement to terminate the Birsok bauxite joint venture project in central Cameroon.

7 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3. Exploration Expenses

In the Statement of Comprehensive Loss the figure of £116,120 for Exploration Costs in the first quarter of 2019 was restated to £238,396. This reflected a revised method of dividing costs between exploration and administrative expenses, and involved allocating UK geologists' salaries, and a proportion of UK management time and UK support costs to exploration. The effect of this change in allocation is shown in the table below.

For the three

months ended

31 March

Costs

recovered

Administrative

Operational

Travel

from JV

Costs not

expenses

expenses

expenses

Total

partners

recovered

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Location and

£

£

£

£

£

£

number of projects

Cameroon (3)

31,868

10,795

19

42,682

-

42,682

Ethiopia (3)

21,408

22,346

845

44,599

-

44,599

Ivory Coast (1)

7,457

3,049

-

10,506

-

10,506

Liberia (1 expired)

54

8

28

90

-

90

Mali (4)

54,633

66,622

23,088

144,343

(102,961)

41,382

Morocco (4)

30,747

23,133

4,657

58,537

-

58,537

Total

146,167

125,953

28,637

300,757

(102,961)

197,796

Costs

recovered

Administrative

Operational

Travel

from JV

Costs not

expenses

expenses

expenses

Total

partners

recovered

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Location and

£

£

£

£

£

£

number of projects

Cameroon (3)

26,708

8,053

-

34,761

(5,410)

34,761

Ethiopia (3)

6,117

8,669

5,664

20,450

-

20,450

Ivory Coast (1)

7,015

13

-

7,028

-

7,028

Liberia (1)

591

10,995

105

11,691

-

11,691

Mali (6)

14,956

5,165

2,565

22,686

-

22,686

Morocco (4)

11,403

6,578

1,523

19,504

-

19,504

Total

66,790

39,473

9,857

116,120

(5,410)

110,710

Allocation of UK

costs

66,660

55,598

18

122,276

-

122,276

Restated total

133,450

95,071

9,875

238,396

(5,410)

232,986

8 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4. Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses include the following

For the three months

balances:

ended 31 March

Restated

2020

2019

£

£

Employee costs

75,180

66,093

Legal fees

15,111

7,023

Audit, accounting and tax fees

10,531

33,320

Listing related fees

24,952

20,834

Other professional fees

34,909

28,600

Corporate travel expenses

14,909

16,619

Premises expenses

5,629

3,405

Exchange losses/(gains)

16,730

15,437

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,377

1,493

Depreciation of leased assets

5,016

5,016

Impairment of intangible asset

3,798

-

Other expenses

11,164

9,969

219,306

207,809

9 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5. Intangible Assets

31 December

Disposals and

31 March

2019

Additions

Impairments

2020

Licence

Country

£

£

£

£

Korali Sud (Diba)

Mali

1,336,143

8,437

-

1,344,580

Lakanfla

Mali

582,930

-

-

582,930

Tabakorole

Mali

582,908

440

-

583,348

Pitiangoma Est

Mali

569,777

-

-

569,777

Laboum

Cameroon

46,445

7,714

-

54,159

Bikoula

Cameroon

43,056

8,047

-

51,103

Ndjele

Cameroon

8,313

3,666

-

11,979

Tigray-Afar

Ethiopia

16,495

268

-

16,763

Daro

Ethiopia

1,070

-

-

1,070

Zager

Ethiopia

2,481

-

-

2,481

Agdz

Morocco

4,644

-

-

4,644

Takzim

Morocco

616

-

-

616

Prikro

Ivory Coast

2,936

-

-

2,936

Toura (application)

Ivory Coast

1,338

-

-

1,338

Zolowo

Liberia

3,798

-

(3,798)

-

3,202,950

28,572

(3,798)

3,227,724

6. Share Capital

Number of shares

Share capital

Share premium

Total

£

£

£

At 1 January 2020

210,228,461

2,102,284

7,378,369

9,480,653

Pre-consolidation shares issued

140,229,389

1,402,294

5,803,746

7,206,042

5:1 consolidation

(280,366,280)

-

-

-

Post-consolidation shares issued

31

2

-

-

At 31 March 2020

70,091,601

3,504,580

13,182,115

16,686,695

On 7 January 2020 2,000,000 shares were issued in respect of the acquisition by the Company of a 3% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty held on its Lakanfla gold licence. A share-based payment charge of £20,000 was recorded in the Statement of Comprehensive Loss.

On 27 January 2020 14,000,000 shares were issued forming the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement from December 2019. Funds were received from the subscriber at that time, but were recorded as a current liability at 31 December 2019 as the issue of shares was pending regulatory approval.

On 19 February 2020 124,229,389 shares were issued under the terms of the Strategic Investment Agreement signed with La Mancha Holding S.à r.l.

On 21 February 2020 a consolidation of the Company's shares took place, replacing five old shares with one new consolidated share. A further 31 fractional shares were subsequently issued.

10 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. Share warrants

Warrants

outstanding

at 1

Warrants

Warrants

Warrants

Warrants

Exercise

January

issued in

exercised

lapsed in

outstanding at

price

Issue date

2020

period

in period

period

31 March 2020

£

Expiry date

18 April 20181

182,372

-

-

-

182,372

0.64

17 April 2021

18 April 20181

5,478,323

-

-

-

5,478,323

0.86

17 April 2023

5,660,695

-

-

-

5,660,695

1 Exercise prices are determined by reference to the underlying Canadian Dollar price and the exchange rate as at 31 March 2020. All figures are quoted in terms of post-consolidation shares.

The approximate weighted average exercise price of outstanding warrants is £0.85.

  1. Share Options
    At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2019 shareholders approved the establishment of a share options scheme. As at 31 March 2020 no options had been granted under the scheme.
  2. Share based payments
    The share based payment charge in the quarter was in respect of the shares issued on 7 January 2020 and the fractional shares as outlined in note 6.
  3. Earnings per share
    The calculation of the basic loss per share of 0.07 pence for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (2019: 0.26 pence) is based on the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company of £37,036 for the three month period ended 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: £543,654 loss) divided by the weighted average number of post- consolidation shares in issue during the period of 55,547,693 (2019: 177,817,768 pre-consolidation).
    The basic and diluted loss per share are the same, as the effect of the exercise of warrants would be to decrease the loss per share. Details of warrants that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in note 7 above.
  4. Dividends
    No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the three months ended 31 March 2020.
  5. Related party transactions
    The contracted remuneration of key management personnel of the Group for the three month period ending 31 March 2020 of £81,875 (2019: £81,875). An amount of £71,250 in respect of this payable amount has been paid in cash in the quarter or is due to be paid in April 2020, and £10,625 has been deferred.
    For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group incurred expenses of £2,575 (2019: £16,317) for services provided by Seabord Services Corp. ("Seabord"), a company controlled by one of the directors. Seabord is a management services company that provides the accounting advisory services and administrative support to the Group with respect to its obligations in Canada. At 31 March 2020 £42,682 was due to Seabord (at 31 March 2019: £48,071).
    For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group recharged £nil (2019: £nil) of costs to Canyon Resources Ltd ("Canyon") with respect to the Birsok project in Cameroon, which was previously under a joint venture between

11 / 12

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Canyon and Altus. Canyon is a company with a mutual director (David Netherway). At 31 March 2020 £43,501 was due from Canyon (at 31 March 2019: £43,501).

For the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group recharged £nil (2019: £nil) of costs to Aegis Asset Management Limited ("Aegis"). Aegis is a company with mutual directors. At 31 March 2020 £790 was due from Aegis (at 31 March 2019: £360).

  1. Ultimate controlling party
    The Directors believe there to be no ultimate controlling party.
  2. Approval of financial statements
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 26 May 2020.

12 / 12

Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:17:05 UTC
