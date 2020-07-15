Altyn : AGM 2020 responses to questions

Questions arising at the AGM held on 26 June 2020

Questions in relation to production

Q -Shareholder made an observation that Mill recovery was in the range of 83%, he was aware of other plants achieving in excess of 90%. Question was asked can recovery rates be improved and what is the targeted rate of recovery in the future?

A-The recovery of 83% is the end-to-end recovery, i.e. from ore to Dore. The gold recovery into solution reaches 90-91%, which is a good result. The recovery into solution can be increased to 1-1.5%, but this will require increasing the grinding fineness to 90% or greater - 0.074 mm. This will require installation of additional mills, which will lead to an increase in the processing cost. There were also a number of studies on this subject which have suggested that the mineral composition, i.e. the presence of sulfide minerals in the ore, does not allow increasing the recovery beyond this point. Therefore, there is no plan to increase the gold recovery over 83%.

Q -What type of gold mineralisation are the reserves at Seki and Teran-Sai? Are the processing plants circuits able to successfully process different types of ore?

A-As stated in the CPR, the geological structure of Teren-Sai is similar to that of Seki. The mineralisation is mainly free gold in quartz-carbonate veinlets on explosive-hydrothermal breccias. The possibility of processing Teren-Sai ore at Altyn MM's plant by using the technology applied for Seki's ore was tested as part of technological studies.

Q -The grade is low at 2g/t, what grade is the Company targeted for future production? A -At Seki, the tunneling/sinking equipment was procured under an investment program, operations commenced with accelerated preparation of levels. This involves associated (pre- production) mining, which produces up to 10% of sales ore, and always has a high dilution. Since ore processing at a beneficiation plant requires the feed ore to have a uniform grade, then in order to operate a beneficiation plant at full capacity the ore produced from associated mining is fed together with the ore produced from longwall face extraction, so that the grade is averaged out.

Once the tunneling/sinking operations reach the required depth and the required degree of preparation with full preparation of reserves at levels from 150 to 300 m, the average grade will reach 2.89 g/t.

Q -How much stock-piled developmental (low grade) ore remains and when is this expected to be depleted.

A -There is no stock-piled (low grade) ore at the moment, as it was all processed.

Q -How long will the existing tailings dam be operational for? - is the paste plant still to be built?

A-The existing tailings storage facility will operate for 2 more years. Then, the embankment will be extended upward for 6 meters and will operate for 3 more years. The tailings storage