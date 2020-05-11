Altyn : PRODUCTION UP 130% ON YEAR

11 May 2020

Altyn Plc

("Altyn" or the "Company")

Altyn's production up 130% year on year

Altyn is pleased to announce significant production increase in 1Q2020. Highlights:

Production up a significant 130% year-over-year spurred by new equipment deliveries with 92,324 tons of ore mined in 1Q2020 (40,171 tons in 1Q2019). The positive momentum in production growth is expected to be maintained over the coming quarters.

Revenues are up 152% year-over-year given increased gold production and higher gold prices.

Average grade came above our internal budgets (1.49 vs. 1.43 g/t). Significant capital and horizontal development are being currently undertaken at the mine which should substantially reduce dilution and increase grades in line with our 2020 budget.

Regarding COVID 19 pandemic, the health and safety of our personnel remain our absolute priority while ensuring the continuity of our operations. At present there is minimal impact on the operations and we are closely monitoring the situation while cooperating with relevant authorities.