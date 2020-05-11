Log in
ALTYN PLC

Altyn : PRODUCTION UP 130% ON YEAR

05/11/2020 | 04:49am EDT

11 May 2020

Altyn Plc

("Altyn" or the "Company")

Altyn's production up 130% year on year

Altyn is pleased to announce significant production increase in 1Q2020. Highlights:

Production up a significant 130% year-over-year spurred by new equipment deliveries with 92,324 tons of ore mined in 1Q2020 (40,171 tons in 1Q2019). The positive momentum in production growth is expected to be maintained over the coming quarters.

Revenues are up 152% year-over-year given increased gold production and higher gold prices.

Average grade came above our internal budgets (1.49 vs. 1.43 g/t). Significant capital and horizontal development are being currently undertaken at the mine which should substantially reduce dilution and increase grades in line with our 2020 budget.

Regarding COVID 19 pandemic, the health and safety of our personnel remain our absolute priority while ensuring the continuity of our operations. At present there is minimal impact on the operations and we are closely monitoring the situation while cooperating with relevant authorities.

1Q19

1Q20

Ore mined

tons

40,171

92,324

Contained gold

ounces

2,775

4,376

Ore milled

tons

46,257

92,909

Average gold grade

g/ton

2.00

1.49

Gold poured

ounces

2,547

3,380

Revenue

USD m

3.01

4.58

Further Information:

For further information please contact:

Altyn Plc Rajinder Basra

+44 (0) 207 932 2456

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Information on the Company

Altyn Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange.

To read more about Altyn Plc please visit our website www.altyn.uk

Disclaimer

Altyn plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:48:00 UTC
