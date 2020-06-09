Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Altyn Plc    GBGR   GB00B015PT76

ALTYN PLC

(GBGR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/09 03:43:33 am
1.615 GBX   +13.33%
03:53aALTYN : Production and financing update
PU
05/26ALTYN : Drilling rig delivery
PU
05/11ALTYN : Production up 130% on year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altyn : Production and financing update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:53am EDT

9thJune 2020

Altyn Plc

("Altyn" or the "Company")

Production and financing update

Altyn is pleased to announce that the positive momentum is being maintained in production growth in 2Q20 with anannualised monthly run rate of ~600kt/year being achieved in April and May, which is more than a 60% growth based on the run rate quarter on quarter.

Gold recovery grades are also improving and exceeding the budgeted targets for the period.

As previously disclosed, further equipment is scheduled to be delivered in Q320 which will further strengthen our fleet and solidify the current positive dynamics in terms of higher production and reduced grade dilution.

With respect to the Astana Stock Exchange bond issue, the company has so far raised USD 3.2 million out of USD 10 million maximum. The Company is seeing a pickup in interest from investors. As part of the bond placement agreement, Altyn is issuing stock options (exercisable by 1stOctober 2020) to the sole manager JSC Freedom Finance for 154,028,981 shares upon full placement by the end of June 2020.

Further Information:

For further information please contact:

Altyn Plc Rajinder Basra

+44 (0) 207 932 2455

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Information on the Company

Altyn Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.

To read more about Altyn Plc please visit our website www.altyn.uk

Disclaimer

Altyn plc published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 07:52:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTYN PLC
03:53aALTYN : Production and financing update
PU
05/26ALTYN : Drilling rig delivery
PU
05/11ALTYN : Production up 130% on year
PU
05/04ALTYN : Annual Report for the Year
PU
2018ALTYN : Proposed $15m bond
PU
2017ALTYN : Results for the year ended 31 December 2016
PU
2017ALTYN : Operational Update FY 2016
PU
2016GOLDBRIDGES GLOBAL RESOURCES : Sekisovskoye underground mine development and pro..
PU
2016GOLDBRIDGES GLOBAL RESOURCES : Mine update october 2016
PU
2016GOLDBRIDGES GLOBAL RESOURCES : Management changes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 14,9 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,26 M - -
Net Debt 2019 15,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 46,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart ALTYN PLC
Duration : Period :
Altyn Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTYN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kanat Shaikhanovich Assaubayev Non-Independent Chairman
Eric Aripzhanov Chief Operations Officer
Rajinder Basra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ashar Qureshi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTYN PLC178.05%47
BHP GROUP-6.65%120 995
RIO TINTO PLC1.32%97 608
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.09%29 285
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.10%19 068
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC19.54%8 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group