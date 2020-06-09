Altyn : Production and financing update

9thJune 2020

Production and financing update

Altyn is pleased to announce that the positive momentum is being maintained in production growth in 2Q20 with anannualised monthly run rate of ~600kt/year being achieved in April and May, which is more than a 60% growth based on the run rate quarter on quarter.

Gold recovery grades are also improving and exceeding the budgeted targets for the period.

As previously disclosed, further equipment is scheduled to be delivered in Q320 which will further strengthen our fleet and solidify the current positive dynamics in terms of higher production and reduced grade dilution.

With respect to the Astana Stock Exchange bond issue, the company has so far raised USD 3.2 million out of USD 10 million maximum. The Company is seeing a pickup in interest from investors. As part of the bond placement agreement, Altyn is issuing stock options (exercisable by 1stOctober 2020) to the sole manager JSC Freedom Finance for 154,028,981 shares upon full placement by the end of June 2020.

Altyn Plc (LSE:ALTN) is an exploration and development company, which is listed on the main market segment of the London Stock Exchange.

To read more about Altyn Plc please visit our website www.altyn.uk