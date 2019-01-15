Log in
Alumasc : Board Changes

01/15/2019 | 02:15am EST

The Alumasc Group plc

14 January 2019

THE ALUMASC GROUP PLC

('Alumasc')

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES

Alumasc, the premium building products, systems and solutions group is pleased to announce the appointment of Vijay Thakrar who will join the Board as an independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from 15 January 2019.

Vijay is a qualified accountant who was a partner at Ernst & Young and Deloitte. In 2012, he became a non-executive director of the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA), which provides corporate governance and other guidance to AIM-quoted and mid/small cap main list companies. He stepped down from the QCA Board in 2018, having completed 2 terms of 3 years.

Vijay is a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair of Quorn Foods, Walker Greenbank PLC, and the MK Dons Football Club Sports & Education Trust.

It is also announced that Richard Saville will be retiring as a Non-executive Director from the Board with effect from 15 January 2019. Richard has served as a director since 2002 and has also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee since 2003.

John McCall, Chairman of Alumasc commented:

'We are delighted that Vijay is joining Alumasc, he will bring considerable knowledge and experience in areas including business strategy, corporate governance and finance to the Board. The appointment of Vijay and Stephen Beechey (who was appointed on 1 January 2019) demonstrates our commitment to ensure the Board has the skills and experience to deliver the Group's strategy.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Richard for his great commitment and service to the Company as a Non-executive Director and as Chairman of the Audit Committee'.

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to the appointment of Mr Vijay Thakrar under the requirements of LR9 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

John McCall, Chairman

Helen Ashton, Group Company Secretary

tel: 01536 383844

tel: 01536 383812

Peel Hunt: Mike Bell

tel: 07786 808 791

Camarco: Tom Huddart

tel: 020 3757 4991

email: alumasc@camarco.co.uk

The Alumasc Group plc
Station Road, Burton Latimer, Kettering, Northants NN15 5JP

LEI: 2138002MV11VKZFJ4359

Notes to Editors:

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions. Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

The group has four business segments with strong positions and brands in their individual markets. The four segments are: Architectural Screening, Solar Shading & Balconies; Roofing & Walling; Water Management; and Housebuilding & Ancillary Products.

Disclaimer

Alumasc Group plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:13:07 UTC
