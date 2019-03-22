Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Alumetal SA    AMT   PLALMTL00023

ALUMETAL SA

(AMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03/21
45.8 PLN   +1.33%
08:50aALUMETAL : Y 2018 financial results
PU
2018ALUMETAL : 1Q2018 financial results
PU
2017ALUMETAL : 1H 2017 financial results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alumetal : Y 2018 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:50am EDT

22 March 2019

FY 2018 at glance

  • ±197,7k tons sales volume(12% increase yoy), the highest sales volume in the Alumetal's Group history

  • ±PLN 121,4 mn EBITDA(25% increase yoy) due to sales volume increase and EBITDA/t improvment - the best result in the Company's history

  • ±PLN 90,4 mn normalized consolidated net profit(34% increase yoy), the second highest result in the history

  • ±PLN 114,6 mn net debt(0,9 x EBITDA'18), very good level of net debt/EBITDA ratio as a result of EBITDA profit despite net working capital increase, capex and dividend payment

  • ±PLN 96,0 mn operating cash flow,solid cash flow due to financial results and moderate growth of net working capital

Motor vehicle production and sales in the EU in thou. units

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

Production

2012

2013

R egistr ation

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Źródło: ACEA i OICA

±In 2018 the MV production in the EU decreased by 2,5%, while sales increased by 0,6% (0,1% increase in PC and 3,4% increase in CV)

±

In 2018 the CEE5 share in the production of MV in the EU accounted for 22,4% vs 20,8% in 2017. CEE5 + Germany share in the MV production amounted to 51,0% in 2018 vs. 50,5% in 2017 (Germany decreased to 28,6% in 2018 from 30,7% in 2017)

Metal Bulletin 226 alloy spread in EUR per ton

550

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

01-2008

04-2008

07-2008

10-2008

01-2009

04-2009

07-2009

10-2009

01-2010

04-2010

07-2010

10-2010

01-2011

04-2011

07-2011

10-2011

01-2012

04-2012

07-2012

10-2012

01-2013

04-2013

07-2013

10-2013

01-2014

04-2014

07-2014

10-2014

01-2015

04-2015

07-2015

10-2015

01-2016

04-2016

07-2016

10-2016

01-2017

04-2017

07-2017

10-2017

01-2018

04-2018

07-2018

10-2018

monthly averagelongterm average

  • ±In 2018 average margin amounted to 386 EUR/t. That was 16% higher than in 2017 and 14% higher than the eleven-year average (339 EUR/t)

  • ±In 2018, similarly to the previous year, considerable margin volatility in short periods (maximum value of 428 EUR/t in May, minimum value of 337 EUR/t in November) - large fluctuations did not facilitate optimization of sales profitability

Export/import of aluminium scrap from/to the EU and Poland

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Export/import Al scrap from/to Poland in k tons

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018*

ExportImport

ExportImport

* 2018 data is from Dec 2017 till Nov 2018

  • ±Net export of aluminium scrap from the EU increased from 481k tons in 2017 to 495k tons in 2018, which is 2,9% growth (export grew by 5,8% and import went up by 9,1%).Export to China and India decreased from 58% in 2017 to 54% in 2018

  • ±In 2018 import of aluminium scrap to Poland increased by 12,8% while export went up by 6,3%. Net import amounted to 17k tons in 2018 in comparison 1k tons in 2017

Disclaimer

Alumetal SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALUMETAL SA
08:50aALUMETAL : Y 2018 financial results
PU
2018ALUMETAL : 1Q2018 financial results
PU
2017ALUMETAL : 1H 2017 financial results
PU
2017ALUMETAL : 1Q 2017 financial results
PU
2016ALUMETAL : 3Q 2016 financial results
PU
2016ALUMETAL : Production plant in Hungary - market information
PU
2016ALUMETAL : 1H 2016 financial results
PU
2016ALUMETAL : 1Q 2016 financial results
PU
2016ALUMETAL : year 2015 financial results
PU
2015ALUMETAL : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 1 673 M
EBIT 2018 94,1 M
Net income 2018 79,1 M
Debt 2018 107 M
Yield 2018 7,34%
P/E ratio 2018 7,90
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 709 M
Chart ALUMETAL SA
Duration : Period :
Alumetal SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMETAL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,0  PLN
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Kacprowicz Chairman-Management Board
Grzegorz Stulgis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Grzybek Financial Director
Frans Bijlhouwer Member-Supervisory Board
Szymon Adamczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMETAL SA6.76%188
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED22.82%10 067
ARCONIC13.88%9 311
NORSK HYDRO-7.93%8 840
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC37.40%6 968
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-8.42%6 760
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.