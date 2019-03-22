Alumetal : Y 2018 financial results

22 March 2019
FY 2018 at glance
±197,7k tons sales volume(12% increase yoy), the highest sales volume in the Alumetal's Group history
±PLN 121,4 mn EBITDA(25% increase yoy) due to sales volume increase and EBITDA/t improvment - the best result in the Company's history
±PLN 90,4 mn normalized consolidated net profit(34% increase yoy), the second highest result in the history
±PLN 114,6 mn net debt(0,9 x EBITDA'18), very good level of net debt/EBITDA ratio as a result of EBITDA profit despite net working capital increase, capex and dividend payment
±PLN 96,0 mn operating cash flow,solid cash flow due to financial results and moderate growth of net working capital
-
±In 2018 average margin amounted to 386 EUR/t. That was 16% higher than in 2017 and 14% higher than the eleven-year average (339 EUR/t)
-
±In 2018, similarly to the previous year, considerable margin volatility in short periods (maximum value of 428 EUR/t in May, minimum value of 337 EUR/t in November) - large fluctuations did not facilitate optimization of sales profitability
Export/import of aluminium scrap from/to the EU and Poland
2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Export/import Al scrap from/to Poland in k tons
2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018*
ExportImport
ExportImport
* 2018 data is from Dec 2017 till Nov 2018
-
±Net export of aluminium scrap from the EU increased from 481k tons in 2017 to 495k tons in 2018, which is 2,9% growth (export grew by 5,8% and import went up by 9,1%).Export to China and India decreased from 58% in 2017 to 54% in 2018
-
±In 2018 import of aluminium scrap to Poland increased by 12,8% while export went up by 6,3%. Net import amounted to 17k tons in 2018 in comparison 1k tons in 2017
