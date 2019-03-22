Alumetal : Y 2018 financial results

22 March 2019

FY 2018 at glance

±197,7k tons sales volume(12% increase yoy), the highest sales volume in the Alumetal's Group history

±PLN 121,4 mn EBITDA(25% increase yoy) due to sales volume increase and EBITDA/t improvment - the best result in the Company's history

±PLN 90,4 mn normalized consolidated net profit(34% increase yoy), the second highest result in the history

±PLN 114,6 mn net debt(0,9 x EBITDA'18), very good level of net debt/EBITDA ratio as a result of EBITDA profit despite net working capital increase, capex and dividend payment

±PLN 96,0 mn operating cash flow,solid cash flow due to financial results and moderate growth of net working capital

Motor vehicle production and sales in the EU in thou. units

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

Production

2012

2013

R egistr ation

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Źródło: ACEA i OICA

±In 2018 the MV production in the EU decreased by 2,5%, while sales increased by 0,6% (0,1% increase in PC and 3,4% increase in CV)

±

In 2018 the CEE5 share in the production of MV in the EU accounted for 22,4% vs 20,8% in 2017. CEE5 + Germany share in the MV production amounted to 51,0% in 2018 vs. 50,5% in 2017 (Germany decreased to 28,6% in 2018 from 30,7% in 2017)

Metal Bulletin 226 alloy spread in EUR per ton

550

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

01-2008

04-2008

07-2008

10-2008

01-2009

04-2009

07-2009

10-2009

01-2010

04-2010

07-2010

10-2010

01-2011

04-2011

07-2011

10-2011

01-2012

04-2012

07-2012

10-2012

01-2013

04-2013

07-2013

10-2013

01-2014

04-2014

07-2014

10-2014

01-2015

04-2015

07-2015

10-2015

01-2016

04-2016

07-2016

10-2016

01-2017

04-2017

07-2017

10-2017

01-2018

04-2018

07-2018

10-2018

monthly averagelongterm average

±In 2018 average margin amounted to 386 EUR/t. That was 16% higher than in 2017 and 14% higher than the eleven-year average (339 EUR/t)

±In 2018, similarly to the previous year, considerable margin volatility in short periods (maximum value of 428 EUR/t in May, minimum value of 337 EUR/t in November) - large fluctuations did not facilitate optimization of sales profitability

Export/import of aluminium scrap from/to the EU and Poland

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Export/import Al scrap from/to Poland in k tons

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018*

ExportImport

ExportImport

* 2018 data is from Dec 2017 till Nov 2018