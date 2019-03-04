Dinatrum shows increased share volume and description of business

MONTREAL, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) March 4th, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to confirm what multiple of our shareholders have been posting on various discussion boards and social media forums regarding the building momentum on daily stock volume. This ensures that we are out of the no bid cellar and on route to consolidate daily volume to move the stock to higher values. This will inherently assist us to raise funds and help us develop the various projects that will bring substantial value to our company.



Purchasing stressed assets and adding value to them is what we specialize in. The Las Perlas Property is located strategically within a 750 home development, known as Las Conchas as shown in the following satellite image http://bit.ly/2ToI6Li . Las Conchas has been around since the 1960’s and it was developed based on the construction of a highway between Lukeville, Arizona and Puerto Peñasco during World War II when an American General decided to build it based on logistical military requirements.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-971-285-4570 or by email at info@dinatrum.com



Forward Looking Statements

