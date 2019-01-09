Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alumina Limited    AWC   AU000000AWC3

ALUMINA LIMITED (AWC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alumina : Directors Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:44pm EST

ASX Announcement

10 January 2019

Directors' Interest

Please find attached, for immediate release, a public announcement concerning Directors' interests.

Stephen Foster Company Secretary

10 January 2019

Alumina Limited

Level 12, IBM Centre

GPO Box 5411, Melbourne

60 City Road, Southbank

Victoria 3001 Australia

Victoria 3006 Australia

ABN 85 004 820 419

tel +61 (0)3 8699 2600

aluminalimited.com

fax +61 (0)3 8699 2699

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Alumina Limited 85 004 820 419

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Peter FERRARO

Date of last notice

15 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

n/a

Date of change

7 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

68,000 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly held by Ferraro Super Fund of which

Mr Ferraro is a beneficiary

122,164 fully paid ordinary shares held directly by Mr Ferraro.

Class

Ordinary fully paid

Number acquired

169,268

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

n/a

No. of securities held after change

68,000 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly held by Ferraro Super Fund of which Mr Ferraro is a beneficiary.

291,432 fully paid ordinary shares held directly by Mr Ferraro.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

169,268 fully paid ordinary shares held directly by Mr Ferraro as a result of conditional rights vesting.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

  • (1) Performance Rights granted under Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan, subject to shareholder approval.

  • (2) Conditional Share Rights granted under terms of Employment Contract

Nature of interest

  • (1) Performance Rights granted under Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan, subject to shareholder approval.

  • (2) Conditional Share Rights granted under terms of Employment Contract

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

  • (1) N/A

  • (2) 7 January 2019

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

  • (1) Nil

  • (2) 183,515 Conditional Rights

Interest disposed

  • (1) Nil

  • (2) 169,268 Conditional Rights

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

  • (1) N/A

  • (2) Mr Ferraro has been granted 183,515 Conditional Share Rights on 7 January 2019 under the terms of his employment contract. Mr Ferraro had been granted 169,268 Conditional Share Rights on 5 January 2018 under the terms of his employment contract. The latter rights have vested on satisfaction of the conditions and accordingly 169,268 fully paid ordinary shares, purchased on market, were transferred to Mr Ferraro in accordance with the terms of his Employment Contract.

Interest after change

  • (1) 339,900 Performance Rights in Alumina Limited granted under the Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan that are held, subject to future performance testing.

  • (2) Conditional Share Rights in Alumina Limited granted under the terms of Employment Contract and will transfer after 12 months from the grant date for 183,515 rights granted in January 2019 and are restricted from disposal until three years has elapsed from the date of the relevant grant of share rights.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Rule 3.19A.2

Disclaimer

Alumina Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALUMINA LIMITED
10:44pALUMINA : Directors Interest
PU
2018ALUMINA : Directors Interest
PU
2018ALUMINA : Alcoa of Australia New Gas Supply Agreements
PU
2018Unilever Picks Insider as New CEO -- 4th Update
DJ
2018ALCOA : SMB, Winning sign deal with Guinea for alumina refinery
RE
2018ALUMINA LIMITED : - Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
2018ALUMINA : Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2018ALUMINA : Presentation at the Arabal Aluminium Conference
PU
2018ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
PU
2018ALUMINA : Industrial action at Alcoa of Australia
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 107 M
EBIT 2018 737 M
Net income 2018 685 M
Finance 2018 35,0 M
Yield 2018 12,4%
P/E ratio 2018 6,69
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
EV / Sales 2018 42,6x
EV / Sales 2019 50,6x
Capitalization 4 590 M
Chart ALUMINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alumina Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,12 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Ferraro Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
William Peter Day Chairman
Galina Kraeva Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Emma Rachel Stein Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Zeng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINA LIMITED-3.04%4 590
NORSK HYDRO3.29%9 574
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED1.69%7 072
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-8.71%6 583
ALCOA CORPORATION6.92%5 300
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED-4.56%1 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.