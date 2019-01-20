Log in
Alumina : Directors Interest

01/20/2019 | 11:44pm EST

ASX Announcement

21 January 2019

Directors' Interest

Please find attached, for immediate release, a public announcement concerning Directors' interests.

Stephen Foster Company Secretary

21 January 2019

Alumina Limited

Level 12, IBM Centre

GPO Box 5411, Melbourne

60 City Road, Southbank

Victoria 3001 Australia

Victoria 3006 Australia

ABN 85 004 820 419

tel +61 (0)3 8699 2600

aluminalimited.com

fax +61 (0)3 8699 2699

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Alumina Limited 85 004 820 419

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Peter FERRARO

Date of last notice

7 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

n/a

Date of change

n/a

No. of securities held prior to change

68,000 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly held by Ferraro Super Fund of which

Mr Ferraro is a beneficiary

291,432 fully paid ordinary shares held directly by Mr Ferraro.

Class

Ordinary fully paid

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

n/a

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

68,000 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly held by Ferraro Super Fund of which Mr Ferraro is a beneficiary.

291,432 fully paid ordinary shares held directly by Mr Ferraro.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

  • (1) Performance Rights granted under Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan, subject to shareholder approval.

  • (2) Conditional Share Rights granted under terms of Employment Contract

Nature of interest

  • (1) Performance Rights granted under Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan, subject to shareholder approval.

  • (2) Conditional Share Rights granted under terms of Employment Contract

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

  • (1) 21 January 2019

  • (2) N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

  • (1) 208,300 Performance Rights

  • (2) Nil

Interest disposed

  • (1) Nil

  • (2) Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

  • (1) Mr Ferraro has been granted 208,300 Performance Rights on 21 January 2019 under the Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan that are held subject to future performance testing.

  • (2) N/A

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

  • (1) 548,200 Performance Rights in Alumina Limited granted under the Alumina Long Term Incentive Plan that are held, subject to future performance testing.

  • (2) Conditional Share Rights in Alumina Limited granted under the terms of Employment Contract and will transfer after 12 months from the grant date for 183,515 rights granted in January 2019 and are restricted from disposal until three years has elapsed from the date of the relevant grant of share rights.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Rule 3.19A.2

Disclaimer

Alumina Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 04:43:05 UTC
