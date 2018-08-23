Log in
ALUMINA LIMITED (AWC)

ALUMINA LIMITED (AWC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/23
2.88 AUD   +4.35%
08/22ALUMINA : Notification of Dividend
PU
08/09ALUMINA : Industrial action at Alcoa of Australia
PU
07/23ALUMINA LIMITED : - Alcoa Corporation 2nd Quarter Release
AQ
Alumina Limited : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018 | 09:10am EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Alumina Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCQX: AWCMY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 First Half Earnings to be held on August 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-EDB57CF5C0B0B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,18 M
EBIT 2018 683 M
Net income 2018 584 M
Debt 2018 54,0 M
Yield 2018 9,57%
P/E ratio 2018 9,09
P/E ratio 2019 13,43
EV / Sales 2018 33 778x
EV / Sales 2019 17 584x
Capitalization 5 857 M
Chart ALUMINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alumina Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,31 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Ferraro Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
William Peter Day Chairman
Chris Thiris Chief Financial Officer
Emma Rachel Stein Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Zeng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINA LIMITED13.58%5 857
NORSK HYDRO-25.49%11 302
ALCOA CORPORATION-20.12%8 024
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-51.67%7 861
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-17.56%7 250
EN+ GROUP PLC-64.77%3 072
