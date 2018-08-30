Alumina : Notification of Dividend

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name ALUMINA LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AWC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

Reason for the Update

Notification of applicable exchange rates and local currency dividend

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ALUMINA LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AWC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Notification of applicable exchange rates and local currency dividend

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday August 23, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AWC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday August 29, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday August 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 20, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 0.08600000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security 0.11709400

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

Wednesday August 29, 2018

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD

AUD 1.00

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

USD 0.73445000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The dividend is declared in USD and paid in USD only to the US American Depositary Receipt holders. With the exception of the UK registered holders who are paid in GBP, all other shareholders are paid in AUD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

AUD - Australian Dollar GBP - Pound SterlingAUD 0.11709400

GBP 0.06681700

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD/USD 0.73445

GBP/USD 1.2871

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Actual

Thursday August 30, 2018

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

USD 0.08600000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

USD 0.08600000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

USD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

USD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

USD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %