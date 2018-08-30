Alumina : Notification of Dividend

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name ALUMINA LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
AWC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday August 30, 2018
Reason for the Update
Notification of applicable exchange rates and local currency dividend
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ALUMINA LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
AWC
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
-
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Notification of applicable exchange rates and local currency dividend
-
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday August 23, 2018
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday August 30, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
AWC
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday August 29, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday August 28, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday September 20, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
USD 0.08600000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security 0.11709400
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released
Wednesday August 29, 2018
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD
AUD 1.00
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate
USD 0.73445000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
The dividend is declared in USD and paid in USD only to the US American Depositary Receipt holders. With the exception of the UK registered holders who are paid in GBP, all other shareholders are paid in AUD.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
AUD - Australian Dollar GBP - Pound SterlingAUD 0.11709400
GBP 0.06681700
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD/USD 0.73445
GBP/USD 1.2871
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Actual
Thursday August 30, 2018
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
USD 0.08600000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
USD 0.08600000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
USD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
USD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
USD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
30.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
-
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The Directors resolved that the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan shall be suspended for the 2018 interim dividend.
-
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary