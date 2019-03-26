Log in
Alumina : Presentation at Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference

03/26/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

ASX Announcement

27 March 2019

Presentation at Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference

26 March 2019

Attached is a copy of a presentation prepared by Mr Andrew Wood, Group Executive Strategy and Development, Alumina Limited, and delivered at the Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference held in Miami, USA on 26 March 2019.

Neither Alumina nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of Alumina or any return on any investment made in Alumina securities. This document may contain certain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate", "aim", "believe", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "likely", "should", "could", "will", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions (including indications of "objectives") are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future financial position and performance and distributions, and statements regarding Alumina's future developments and the market outlook, are also forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Alumina and its directors, officers, employees and agents that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Those risks, uncertainties and other factors include (without limitation): (a) material adverse changes in global economic conditions, alumina or aluminium industry conditions or the markets served by AWAC; (b) changes in production or development costs, production levels or sales agreements;

(c)changes in laws, regulations or policies; (d) changes in alumina or aluminium prices or currency exchange rates; (e) Alumina Limited does not hold a majority interest in AWAC and decisions made by majority vote may not be in the best interests of Alumina Limited; and (f) the other risk factors summarised in Alumina's Annual Report 2017. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Alumina disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based or to which it relates.

This presentation contains certain non-IFRS financial information. This information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior year and to assess the operating performance of the business. Where non-IFRS measures are used, definition of the measure, calculation method and/or reconciliation to IFRS financial information is provided as appropriate or can be found in the Alumina Limited's ASX Full-Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

Stephen Foster

Company Secretary

For investor enquiries:

For media enquiries:

Charles Smitheram

Tim Duncan

Manager - Treasury & Investor

Hinton and Associates

Relations

Phone: +61 3 8699 2613

Phone: +61 3 9600 1979

charles.smitheram@aluminalimited.com

Mobile: +61 408 441 122

Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference 26 March 2019

Global bauxite, alumina and aluminium trends

Andrew Wood, Group Executive Strategy & Development Alumina Limited

andrew.wood@aluminalimited.com

Disclaimer

Summary Information

This Presentation contains summary information about the current activities of Alumina Limited (ACN 004 820 419) (Alumina) and its subsidiaries as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation should not be considered to be comprehensive nor to comprise all the information that a reader may require in order to make an investment decision regarding Alumina securities. This Presentation should be read in conjunction with Alumina's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

No Offer, Recommendation or Advice

This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other disclosure or offering document under Australian or any other law. It does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to acquire Alumina securities in any jurisdiction and neither this Presentation nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment.

The information contained in this Presentation is not financial product advice, or any other advice, and has been prepared without taking into account any reader's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither Alumina nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of Alumina or any return on any investment made in Alumina securities. This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate", "aim", "believe", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "likely", "should", "could", "will", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions (including indications of "objectives") are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future financial position and performance and distributions, and statements regarding Alumina's future developments and the market outlook, are also forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks (including the key risks referred to below), uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Alumina and its directors, officers, employees and agents, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Alumina disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based or to which it relates.

Key Risks

Certain key risks that may affect Alumina, its financial and operating performance and the accuracy of any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include (without limitation):

(a)material adverse changes in global economic conditions, alumina or aluminium industry conditions or the markets served by AWAC; (b) changes in production or development costs, production levels or sales agreements; (c) changes in laws, regulations or policies; (d) changes in alumina or aluminium prices or currency exchange rates; (e) Alumina Limited does not hold a majority interest in AWAC and decisions made by majority vote may not be in the best interests of Alumina Limited; and (f) the other risk factors summarised in Alumina's Annual Report 2017.

Past Performance

Past performance information contained in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Financial Data

All dollar values in this Presentation are in United States dollars (US$) unless otherwise stated.

Certain financial data included in this Presentation is "non-IFRS financial information" under Australian Securities and Investments Commission Regulatory Guide 230: "Disclosing non-IFRS financial information". Alumina believes the non-IFRS financial information provides useful information to users in comparing prior periods and in assessing the financial performance and condition of Alumina. The non-IFRS financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, nor should the information be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Readers are cautioned, therefore, not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial information contained in this Presentation. Where non-IFRS financial measures are contained in this Presentation, the definition of the relevant measure, its calculation method and/or a reconciliation to IFRS financial information is provided in this Presentation as appropriate or can be found in Alumina's ASX Full-Year Preliminary Report (Appendix 4E).

No Liability

The information contained in this Presentation has been prepared in good faith and with due care but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of that information.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Alumina and its directors, officers, employees and agents, and any other person involved in the preparation of this Presentation, exclude and disclaim all liability for any expenses, losses or costs incurred by any person arising out of or in connection with the information contained in this Presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise.

2

AWAC Joint Venture (Alumina Ltd 40% interest)

BAUXITE PRODUCTION (million BDT#)

2018

Huntly & Willowdale

33.5

Juruti

5.7

MRN*

1.2

CBG*

2.8

Total

43.2

* AWAC equity share of production

MRN - Mineração Rio do Norte S.A. ; CBG - Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée are non-AWAC operated mines

# Bone dry tonnes (BDT): Tonnes are reported on a zero moisture basis, "bone dry"

ALUMINA PRODUCTION (million tonnes)

2018

Pinjarra

4.5

Wagerup

2.7

Kwinana

2.0

Alumar

1.4

San Ciprian

1.6

Total

12.2

Production of AWAC's operated refineries. Therefore, the Ma'aden joint venture is not included

Alumina Limited net profit after tax of $635.4 million (2018)

AWAC average alumina

cash cost of production

is $226/t (2018): lowest

quartile global cash cost

curve

3

Aluminium consumption outside

China: still growing and diversified…

RoW Aluminium Semis Consumption Growth 2019f-2020f

(share of total consumption in 2018)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alumina Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:39:02 UTC
