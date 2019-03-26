Alumina : Presentation at Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference 0 03/26/2019 | 05:40pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 27 March 2019 Presentation at Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference 26 March 2019 Attached is a copy of a presentation prepared by Mr Andrew Wood, Group Executive Strategy and Development, Alumina Limited, and delivered at the Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference held in Miami, USA on 26 March 2019. Neither Alumina nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of Alumina or any return on any investment made in Alumina securities. This document may contain certain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate", "aim", "believe", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "likely", "should", "could", "will", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions (including indications of "objectives") are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future financial position and performance and distributions, and statements regarding Alumina's future developments and the market outlook, are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Alumina and its directors, officers, employees and agents that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Those risks, uncertainties and other factors include (without limitation): (a) material adverse changes in global economic conditions, alumina or aluminium industry conditions or the markets served by AWAC; (b) changes in production or development costs, production levels or sales agreements; (c)changes in laws, regulations or policies; (d) changes in alumina or aluminium prices or currency exchange rates; (e) Alumina Limited does not hold a majority interest in AWAC and decisions made by majority vote may not be in the best interests of Alumina Limited; and (f) the other risk factors summarised in Alumina's Annual Report 2017. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Alumina disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based or to which it relates. This presentation contains certain non-IFRS financial information. This information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior year and to assess the operating performance of the business. Where non-IFRS measures are used, definition of the measure, calculation method and/or reconciliation to IFRS financial information is provided as appropriate or can be found in the Alumina Limited's ASX Full-Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2018. Stephen Foster Company Secretary For investor enquiries: For media enquiries: Charles Smitheram Tim Duncan Manager - Treasury & Investor Hinton and Associates Relations Phone: +61 3 8699 2613 Phone: +61 3 9600 1979 charles.smitheram@aluminalimited.com Mobile: +61 408 441 122 Fastmarkets MB 25th Bauxite & Alumina Conference 26 March 2019 Global bauxite, alumina and aluminium trends Andrew Wood, Group Executive Strategy & Development Alumina Limited andrew.wood@aluminalimited.com Disclaimer Summary Information This Presentation contains summary information about the current activities of Alumina Limited (ACN 004 820 419) (Alumina) and its subsidiaries as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation should not be considered to be comprehensive nor to comprise all the information that a reader may require in order to make an investment decision regarding Alumina securities. This Presentation should be read in conjunction with Alumina's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at www.asx.com.au. No Offer, Recommendation or Advice This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other disclosure or offering document under Australian or any other law. It does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to acquire Alumina securities in any jurisdiction and neither this Presentation nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment. The information contained in this Presentation is not financial product advice, or any other advice, and has been prepared without taking into account any reader's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Alumina and its directors, officers, employees and agents, and any other person involved in the preparation of this Presentation, exclude and disclaim all liability for any expenses, losses or costs incurred by any person arising out of or in connection with the information contained in this Presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise. 2 AWAC Joint Venture (Alumina Ltd 40% interest) BAUXITE PRODUCTION (million BDT#) 2018 Huntly & Willowdale 33.5 Juruti 5.7 MRN* 1.2 CBG* 2.8 Total 43.2 * AWAC equity share of production MRN - Mineração Rio do Norte S.A. ; CBG - Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée are non-AWAC operated mines # Bone dry tonnes (BDT): Tonnes are reported on a zero moisture basis, "bone dry" ALUMINA PRODUCTION (million tonnes) 2018 Pinjarra 4.5 Wagerup 2.7 Kwinana 2.0 Alumar 1.4 San Ciprian 1.6 Total 12.2 Production of AWAC's operated refineries. Therefore, the Ma'aden joint venture is not included Alumina Limited net profit after tax of $635.4 million (2018) AWAC average alumina cash cost of production is $226/t (2018): lowest quartile global cash cost curve 3 Aluminium consumption outside China: still growing and diversified… RoW Aluminium Semis Consumption Growth 2019f-2020f (share of total consumption in 2018) 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

